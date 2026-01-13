Dear Republic,

Construction work conjures a world of associations: hard hats, calloused hands, coupla beers at the end of a long day—not typically poetry and novels. James Chapin is here to disagree, arguing that aspiring writers, rather than vying for those one-in-a-million assistant editor jobs, should consider the trades. Chapin joins our growing series on the value of jobs that, as Auden puts it, “do not in any way involve the manipulation of words.”



WANT TO WRITE? PICK UP A HAMMER.

It’s hard to write on a construction site. Hard, but not impossible. Keep the notepad close to your chest, and you can jot down a sentence or two in the odd slack moments between tasks. Better yet, hide paper in your toolbag: in the time it takes to write a few words, it looks like you are just fumbling around for a new razorblade or drill bit. And if all else fails, there is always the cell phone. Tap out a quick note, and it seems like you are merely fucking off in the tacitly-accepted modern fashion—not doing something so peculiar as writing.

During the years I spent working construction I wrote in the same stolen minutes that my job lead Joe would use to smoke a Marlboro 100. We were both scratching an itch, engaged in a mostly-pointless habit; his was mid-quality tobacco, mine was fiction. And sometimes we both just smoked. But the notepad was always there for me, if needed. An escape hatch from the hammering, the sawdust, and the sweat.

In a sense I was an apprentice in two arenas, diligently applied to two separate life paths at the same time. But that was a farce. The writing was the real work, and always took precedence; the other was just supposed to support it. Even so, that simple formula broke down in the long run. The two things began to feed into each other in unexpected ways; they began to need each other. And the “real” one, the writing, would have withered away if it weren’t for those days on the job site.

There may be value in this model for other writers trying to strike a balance. (And who among us isn’t?) So before a writer turns their back on that bicycle repair-shop gig, Now Hiring: Will Train sign, or technical program at the (gulp) community college, they should wade past the possible prejudices and consider what working in a manual profession might actually provide for the writing. Or even if they don’t step through that door, I hope that they at least think differently about the people who do. Because those workers are neck-deep in a world that is more intellectually demanding, financially rewarding, and poetically fertile than those on the outside would imagine.

And if that doesn’t make people think differently—well, look at the alternatives. Look hard at the prospects for good and honest and steady work, given the busted-ass promises of our service-and-knowledge economy, and ask: what exactly do I have to lose by trying?

In an essay titled “The Poet & The City,” W. H. Auden lays out his blueprint for a “College for Bards,” complete with a thrilling, intimidating curriculum. (Sample demands: “In addition to English, at least one ancient language, probably Greek or Hebrew, and two modern languages would be required”; “Thousands of lines of poetry in these languages would be learned by heart”.) At one point Auden lists the difficulties his bard-to-be will face:

A poet not only has to educate himself as a poet, he has also to consider how he is going to earn his living. Ideally, he should have a job which does not in any way involve the manipulation of words. At one time, children training to become rabbis were taught some skilled manual trade, and if only they knew their child was going to become a poet, the best thing parents could do would be to get him at an early age into some Craft Trades Union. Unfortunately, they cannot know that in advance, and, except in very rare cases, by the time he is twenty-one, the only nonliterary job for which a poet-to-be is qualified is unskilled labor.

It’s worth noting that Auden didn’t follow his own advice, and he turned out all right. Try picturing dear Wystan Hugh out with a shovel digging ditches with the boys, or slinging mortar and setting bricks alongside his ruddy unionmates. But I know what he was getting at. There is something in physical work which is strangely well-fitted with the act of writing—which may even contribute to it, in a kind of feedback loop.

When he talks about “a job which does not in any way involve the manipulation of words” as being particularly good for the poet, I think back on eight- and ten-hour days. More pertinently, I think about how I felt getting home at the end of those days. Physically tired, yes, and a little mentally tired too. But the creative part of the brain was awake, and alive. The imagination was alive. The workday had fed it, not drained it. There was a day’s worth of rhythms and images from the jobsite—the ratatat of a nailgun, a stray sentence overheard from the drywall crew, the melody a sawblade makes running through plywood. There were words.

It’s nice to see this experience offered up for Bards-to-Be. But what’s really striking is that Auden could celebrate its worth at all—that manual work could be viewed as not only an acceptable but a commendable choice for a thoughtful young person. This was surely countercultural for an Oxford man speaking from the heights of midcentury culture; it remains countercultural now. I still remember the look of confusion or of polite bemusement when people at book events found out what I did for work. No one ever had the nerve to say aloud what they were so plainly thinking, but they didn’t have to. It wasn’t economic snobbery, exactly; I probably made about as much as the content editors and contract grinders and other scrap-snatchers of the knowledge economy I was interacting with. But for a literary culture that has exploded all distinctions between high and low, elite and popular, there remain hardboiled prejudices in a few unexpected places.

One of them is this: if you absolutely must do some work other than writing (as we all must), make sure it is the right kind of work. If you are sacrificing (as we all must), make sure it is the right kind of sacrifice.

I still remember that terse Craigslist Tampa job posting: Seeking hire for Apprentice Glazier. $15 an hour. The fact that this seemed like a golden goose says plenty about my life at the time. (This was 2015, so adjust bigly for inflation, but still.) I had recently met an astonishing woman, and was realizing that I was going to ask her to become my wife. The job seemed like the fast track to mannish stability. I’d spent the first three quarters of my 20s in a state of sine qua non artistic destitution and had emerged with what would become, eventually, a published novel. Now it was time to get real. I told myself that it hardly mattered what I did, so long as I could match hours and make rent with this marvel of a woman I had met. And the job title—apprentice glazier—had a certain redemptive poetry. I wasn’t even sure what a glazier did. I guessed I would find out.

I found out. It was all explained to me by the company’s owner, a towering Bahamian with an impeccable wardrobe and flexible ethics. It turned out that glaziers fabricate and install windows and doors. It is rightly known as one of the most exacting trades on a job site: a door must be perfectly square and plumb—“dead nuts,” as job-lead Joe would say—or the damn thing will not shut. And as for windows: well, glass is temperamental. It turns out that it is extremely heavy, and likes to shatter. Shouldering it into the rough rectangular apertures that have been carved out for it can be a difficult, frustrating, bloody task. I found out.

There was more. I also learned how first-order worker exploitation feels (overtime pay denied; company credit cards that mysteriously stopped working on out-of-town trips when it was time to pay for the hotel room). I learned the standard aches and pains. I learned the particular construction worker’s thirst that seems like it can only be quenched by a dozen beers. It was what it was. I was a university drop out, after all; my fate was sealed; I’d be working these sorts of jobs for the rest of my life, it seemed. And I didn’t mind it. I promise I didn’t mind at all.

Because I’d come back home to work on a story. The story had to do with people working. (How can you write a novel that doesn’t?) The work described was very different than mine: they were cattle drivers and homesteaders living in a different century. But it was not so different, in a way. When I wrote about the characters’ bodily end-of-day satisfaction, that feeling of pleasurable exhaustion, we were sharing it. I was happy to live with them in that way, suffer with them, sweat with them, get pissed off and cuss out the boss with them. I was sharing in certain burdens, of both the body and the mind, that are common to the vast swaths of humanity that work such jobs. We shared the same joys, too. There’s no other way I would rather have been making a living.

I want to be careful not to fetishize this. Many of my favorite writers never did a damn thing besides write a day in their lives. Nor do I want to romanticize the brute economic realities that force a person into a grinding, demanding, often precarious relationship with a day job just to have a prayer of producing art, when in theory a literate society would keep them afloat. But this is the hand we’ve been dealt. And with that understood, it seems obvious that all avenues for a working artist should be left open, wide open.

So what was behind the frowns or suppressed smirks I was getting over plastic cups of wine at book events? Why did this way of life feel somehow out-of-bounds for me as someone who wanted to write? More pressingly, what roadblocks might prevent another young writer from at least considering work in the trades? There are many, and I plan to unpack them all in the future. Briefly: there’s the ongoing hegemony of our broken higher education and credentialing system, a situation that goes hand-in-hand with the decay of vocational training. There’s the sense of vague unease with the atmosphere of blue-collar workplaces (justified, I can tell you: they aren’t places for the politically squeamish). And saddest of all, I believe for many people there’s a hesitancy or even fear at the prospect of being tested by manual work and found wanting. For those who were not raised to know tools, the likelihood (certainty) of bungling and falling short is a shameful, scary prospect. This speaks to decades and decades of manual impoverishment in a deindustrialized, deskilled, service-based economy. But these skills can be rebuilt, on the timescale of an individual life. For anyone who is willing to go through the pains, the humiliations, the sense of inadequacy and failure, with dim and faltering glimmers of success—in other words, the apprenticeship—it is possible.

I didn’t stay in construction for the long haul. I took a sidestep into another manually-engaged field where a college degree wasn’t a litmus test. It’s a story for another time, but this field claimed me in a way that construction never quite did—simply because I was good at it, in a way that I would never really be at construction.

But the trades have my allegiance and my gratitude for life. I hope others in their teens and twenties and beyond who are skeptical about the options at hand, or see no future in academia’s treadmill, or are simply intrigued by the idea of letting their bodies into the equation, will not hold themselves back. There’s a host of stories buried in the sawdust and the sweat. When you pack a toolbag, don’t forget your pen.

James Chapin is writing to you from inland Florida. He’s the author of the novel Ride South Until the Sawgrass, and all sorts of other things in places like Image Journal and Slate. He is beginning a limited Substack series called James Chapin | The Fixings about writing, craft, and labor. He is expecting a child the day after this essay is published.