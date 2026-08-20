Dear Republic,

Read The Sun Also Rises. Marvel at how good a book it is. Then re-read it. Make diagrams of its characters and its plot arc and structure. Once again realize that — no matter how advanced you think you are — you still have a lot to learn.

-ROL

WANTING (AND NOT WANTING) HEMINGWAY’S LIFE

The Sun Also Rises made me a writer.

It also showed me another way to live.

I read it one summer when I was home from college. My job was irrigating corn and sugar beets, and, during the day, I would set tubes and count the rows, and at night I would read Ernest Hemingway and want his life. I wanted to live abroad and know people from all over the world, the writers and artists and drunks and bankrupts and bullfighters — all of them.

For 100 years, readers have picked up this book and wanted the same thing. To drink wine in Paris cafes and fish in the Spanish countryside and run with the bulls in Pamplona. Hemingway did so much to put that city on the map that there’s a sculpture of him on the promenade near the bullring. The plaque says, translated into English:

Ernest Hemingway. Nobel Prize in Literature. Friend of this city and admirer of its festivals, which he described and popularized. The City of Pamplona. San Fermín, 1968.

I’ve seen the sculpture. About 10 years after I first read that novel, I followed Hemingway’s shadow to Paris and Spain and saw the places in that book with my own eyes. By then I knew how ugly his life would get. The suicide. How he treated his wives. How he was what someone today would call an art monster.

When I was 20 years old, out on the Nebraska farm, I didn’t know any of that. I just had this story. I had Jake Barnes, Lady Brett Ashley, Bill Gorton, Robert Cohn, and the rest of them. I had never read anything so exciting and good. It would lead me to F. Scott Fitzgerald, my favorite, and the rest of the world of literature would open up before me.

It’s funny what the right book at the right time can do to your life.

Back then, I didn’t know anyone my age who even read books, let alone books like this. I certainly knew no writers. But here was a story written by a man who at the time was not all that much older than me, and he made me understand that another life was possible. I enrolled in literature classes at the university, where I met other writers who encouraged me to contribute to the school newspaper. Twenty-five years later, I’m a journalist living in Asia, with a few books of my own.

But I never had his life. Once I learned what it really was, I didn’t want it.

Re-reading Sun all these years later, for the fourth or fifth time, I can still see what was seductive about it. Hemingway is so confident in his style and the way he brings you into this world. It’s just descriptions of places and scenery, dialogue, limited character exposition, and a little interiority. But writing this clean isn’t easy.

Chapter III begins like this:

It was a warm spring night and I sat at a table on the terrace of the Napolitain after Robert had gone, watching it get dark and the electric signs come on, and the red and green stop-and-go traffic signal, and the crowd going by, and the horse-cabs clippety-clopping along at the edge of the solid taxi traffic, and the poules going by, singly and in pairs, looking for the evening meal. I watched a good-looking girl walk past the table and watched her go up the street and lost sight of her, and watched another, and then saw the first one coming back again. She went by once more and I caught her eye, and she came over and sat down at the table. The waiter came up.

It’s simple. You can see it. A young man sits alone in a great foreign city, people-watching, catching the eye of a prostitute, who joins him. They go to a dance club, where Jake leaves her some money and goes off with Brett, the woman he loves but cannot have.

He’s writing for an American audience about Europe at a time when travel overseas was much more difficult than it is today. It’s a travelogue and a lifestyle piece, but underneath it is the damage the war has left in this Lost Generation. When I first read this, I loved the parts about the fishing and the bulls. Now I just want to read about adults abroad cracking up. It still feels contemporary. The lives of these people from 100 years ago are trapped in amber.

When I read it now, I’m still that kid from the farm, but this book helped get me out, and I’ll always love it for that.

Bart Schaneman lives in Seoul, where he works as a journalist. He writes a Substack at Life Reports. He’s also the author of the novel The Pot Job (Trident Press).