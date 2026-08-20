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Ramya Vivekanandan's avatar
Ramya Vivekanandan
1h

A lovely tribute to one of my favorite books! I read it in high school and also dreamt of a Hemingway-esque life. In some ways that turned out to be my trajectory (including 6 lovely years in Paris), in other ways not at all. But the way he sets the scene and brings you into it is unrivaled, and this piece has me thinking that I should reread the book.

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Ron's avatar
Ron
1h

Nice article. In the intro by “ROL”, “it’s” with an apostrophe should not be used as a possessive. Where was the editor?

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