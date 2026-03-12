Dear Republic,

Grit week continues with this crisp and charming recollection by Gabriel Ramos-Rocchio of conversations with a onetime colleague.

-ROL

WAR AND PEACE AND GARDENING

Dave talks too much. Opinionated and aggressive, he tells the rest of us gardeners that he hates our unorganized lives and petty grievances. He hates our feeble attempts at communication and teamwork. Dave loves being in control, yet he hates working alone. My colleagues and I hate working with him. Out of the British Army for less than a year, Dave hates civilians.

Stout, bald and witty, Dave’s soft blue eyes and the tired skin around them make him look much older than thirty-five. His eyes keep me from thoroughly disliking him. They are the eyes of a hardened man who has traded his youth for lethal experiences. And what have his eyes seen?

A tour in ethnic-cleansed Bosnia & Herzegovina as part of Stabilization Force, two tours in segregated Northern Ireland just at the tail end of Operation Banner, and three tours in the poorly educated, but Heroin-rich Helmand Province.

Sixteen years served in the army.

While Dave and I prepare empty tonne bags to collect greenwaste, I ask him about the differences between the U.S. and U.K. militaries. He says, “Americans shoot people in the back. Brits can only engage the enemy, if, while the enemy is running away, he stops and turns to fire. And,” Dave continues, “you guys get too excited. You’re not as good as you think you are. And you haven’t won any wars recently.”

For some reason shooting enemies in the back bothers me less than the jibe about our military prowess. “Self-delusion is half of the American Dream,” I say. “And Yanks know there isn’t any money in winning wars.”

Dave doesn’t listen, so I finish by saying, “God Bless America.”

“Idiot,” he says.

“Who are the best soldiers then?” I say.

“There are no best soldiers, but the craziest soldiers I fought alongside were the Danes.”

“The Danes?”

“Yeah,” Dave says. “They all think they’re fucking Vikings.”

Unlike our colleagues, I keep Dave talking. The more he talks about his experiences the less grief I’ll receive for what he will inevitably perceive as an ill-considered attempt at some mundane task like sweeping. Yes, Dave hates the way I hold a broom.

But I understand. I’ve worked with men like Dave before. He is frustrated. By moral trauma. By the ambiguity of war. By the perfidious way civilian colleagues treat each other. By the savage indifference perpetrated by our wealthy employer. Dave is frustrated because we haven’t been provided the proper tools to do our jobs.

I’m frustrated because I’ve been demoted by circumstance. A former head gardener in the United States, I arrived in the United Kingdom with a heavily pregnant English wife and a toddler, and I was desperate for work. So Dave and I weed, and we mulch, and we clean up the mess created by the other gardeners who have less experience than us but higher rank.

Dave and I laugh when we discover our colleagues’ poor pruning cuts. Demeaning our colleagues is our way of redressing the fact that we are not included in their number. It is our way of getting through the day. But unlike Dave, I am privy to the reasons why he has been deliberately ignored and silently condemned. Rather than tell Dave what my colleagues have told me in confidence, I listen to why he believes he has been spurned. I listen and wait for the right moment.

While disposing of our colleagues’ greenwaste for the umpteenth time Dave says, “You’re one of the few people I’ve met who hasn’t asked me if I killed anyone over there.”

“Why would I ask you that?” I drag one of the white tonne bags, heavy with our colleagues’ greenwaste, towards the compost pile. “It’s ridiculous,” I continue. “I hate war. I mean, there’s a little part of me that flares up from time to time, you know, the part that wants my country to have the best weapons and to rule the world with impunity, but it’s a small enough feeling for me to snuff out.”

“Mate, war is here to stay,” Dave says. “Besides, do you know how much we’ve learned because of the military?”

“The only good thing about the military,” I say, “is the fact that it sped up the acceptance of homosexuality.”

“Shut up,” Dave says.

“If not for the need to have a standing army,” I say, “guys would still be stumbling around wondering if a dude felt the same way as he did.”

“Idiot,” Dave says.

We drag another tonne bag to the top of the compost pile and dump it out.

Dave descends with the empty bag.

I linger atop the pile and look North towards the Yorkshire Dales.

“Why am I always waiting for you?” Dave says at the bottom.

“So beautiful,” I say.

“No. It’s not. It’s farmland,” he says.

“Since we’re opening up,” I say, descending the pile. “You’ve got to shut the fuck up. The guys don’t want to work with you.” I feel both relief and worry, because I have chosen a side.

“Never,” Dave says. “Spent too many hours quiet.”

Dave’s response recalls the story he told me weeks earlier about the roadside bomb in Helmand that destroyed part of his convoy. He was the leader of his squad—eight men. Some died. The vehicle that got hit carried their medic. Dave pulled the medic out of the wreckage.

“What do you remember?” I said.

Dave smiled. “He punched me in the face.”

“Who did? The medic?”

“He was screaming and I told him to shut up. Didn’t know he’d shattered his pelvis.”

“Then what did you do?”

“Left him,” Dave said.

“But he was hurt.”

“If a guy’s talking then he’s not hurt enough.”

Gabriel Ramos-Rocchio gardens & writes in the North of England.