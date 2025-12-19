Dear Republic,

WE NEED ROMANTICISM BECAUSE MODERNITY IS UGLY

What seest thou else / In the dark backward and abysm of time? A fate dictated from outside, from theory or from circumstance, is a false fate. The imagination may be compared to Adam’s dream—he awoke and found it truth.

The three sentences above may indicate the nature and the necessity of a New Romanticism as well as any. Their common theme is the look inward and downward. With all due respect to William Blake, who abjured the Classical notion that the Muses were the daughters of memory, our pasts—our first yearnings, first tastings of world and word—are for each of us, as for Wordsworth, the “hiding places of our power.” To which I add, with Emerson, “the inmost in due time becomes the outmost.” Our most private thoughts are our most “universal.” You awake and find them truth.

Such is the wager. Call it Burke’s doctrine of endurance, applied to the self. What has withstood time within oneself, what has matured and ripened, is most oneself, most needful to say. Romanticism is, first and foremost, an inner kairos, or “timeliness.” Though this isn’t to say our thoughts are always in season.

On the contrary. Romanticism might arise especially when our inner kairos is matched with a sense that life is not equal to it. “Was it for this?” is the question that drives Wordsworth’s Prelude, his twice revised epic on “the growth of the poet’s mind.” It is a key question for the generation now stepping into middle age but also, seemingly, for those in the half-generation younger who partly share its sensibility (allowing for differences in the encounter of a world destroyed in advance rather than one promised and withdrawn). Each senses a need to recover something deeper than the life of its parents, or perhaps the finest aspect of the life of its parents: their spiritual and erotic hope, or lingering contact with the sensual.

But a New Romanticism cannot be satisfied with a purely inward sentiment of one’s own powers amid a world out of joint. The Romantic spirit brings forth, with however tenuous a sense of promise and whatever the risks. “Ripeness is all,” says Shakespeare’s Edgar, counterpointing (as the French poet Yves Bonnefoy observed) the “readiness is all” of Hamlet, likewise on the cusp of battle. Each statement implies some interface between the time of the soul and the time of the transient: the contempt that issues in sprezzatura; the gardener’s hand that engrafts the self’s purposes upon time. To be Romantic is to be willing to be lucky. It is to trust in the possibility that, against all appearances, one can come to fruition at the right time. There remains a promise in life—individually if not always collectively.

I had originally thought to offer here a series of responses, past and present, to the question of the Romantic (“Why a new romanticism? Why not?”); instead, I will offer a series of conjectures—leaving for readers to judge which pertain more to Romanticism as an historical phenomenon, which to its life today.

Romantic is that which rejects the alienated object-world. It can do so in two ways: either by increasing its own alienation (gnosticism; the pursuit of desires beyond this world) or by seeking and (perhaps) finding reconciliation with that world, as re-enchanted.

Romanticism rejects the triumph of the empirical; it continues to see the world in the light of desire. Vitalism—raging against the dying of the light—is a version of that same spirit. Both assert life against death. In a certain sense, this places the Romantic against “nature” (Emerson writes, of the “aboriginal self,” that “We first share the life by which things exist, and afterwards see them as appearances in nature.”) But empirical reality itself today is not nature; we have gone through the looking glass; our romantics live in cities. In any case, death must be rejected in the right way. Transhumanist life extension is not Romantic. Why not? Because it makes the body itself the alienated object of technological manipulation. (And is, furthermore, mere prosaic perpetuation, without heightening.) Romanticism is to fight against death but to do so on the soul’s own steam. Hence the duality of its embrace of natural limits, even as it strains against these.

I will not pronounce whether a New Romanticism is secular or post-secular. Romanticism may engage with, make use of, motifs and themes from Protestant or Catholic Christianity (or other religions). But it is not simply equivalent to these, otherwise it would just be them. In one sense, however, the Romantic is certainly secular, in that it is non-doctrinal and inevitably a re-enchantment.

Vitalism implies concentration. Vitality, a concept of difference, concentrates itself in this location, rather than another. Even if it is not always my vitality, even if I do, in the classic way of the Romantic poet, become channels for forces beyond me (“not I, not I, but the wind that blows through me”), it seeks not equilibrium with its environment, but a kind of strife, though perhaps a strife that raises the environment to a higher power.

Romanticism is not just vitalism, however. Romanticism is to vitalism as chivalry is to the ethos of the Homeric warrior. The quest romance, with respect to Bloom, is the first “internalization of quest romance.” The knight who moves through an allegorical landscape has already removed himself from the toils of the chansons the geste. The heroic body remains the inevitable symbol of the mind’s strength (think of Blake’s comically musclebound, nude Milton), yet the trials of the Romantic spirit are inward. Romanticism today must both revitalize the body, increase its sensuousness, and forestall the decline of self-transcendence into literalism. (What could be more paltry, more literal, than to live à la Bryan Johnson: Tithonus without spiritual youth.)

I will close with some thoughts on Luddism, because this—the question concerning technology—seems an essential aspect of the Romantic question, today. I am here reminded of an old debate hosted by CBC Television between Marshall McLuhan and (of all people) Norman Mailer. McLuhan appears here as the avatar of the modern, Mailer as the Jeremiah in the modern wilderness, insisting that our goose is not cooked, not yet.

To Mailer’s insistence that “Nature still does exist as a protagonist on this planet,” McLuhan replies that Nature now persists not as reality, but as representation — specifically, as a representation of the past. In a revision of the classic trope of mimesis, McLuhan calls this “a rearview mirror image”:

Every age creates as a utopian image a nostalgic rearview mirror image of itself which puts it thoroughly out of touch with the present. The present is the enemy.

To which he adds, however:

The present is the—and this will delight you, Norman—the present is only faced in any generation by the artist. The artist is prepared to study the present as his material because it is the area of challenge to the whole sensory life, and therefore it’s anti-utopian. It’s a world of anti-values. And the artist who comes in contact with the present produces an avant-garde image that is terrifying to contemporaries.

McLuhan’s image of the artist here owes not a little to his modernist forebears, chiefly T. S. Eliot, who imagined the poet’s task as that of “making new wholes” out of the otherwise unassimilated experience of the present—that congeries of “the noise of the typewriter or the smell of cooking” that had defeated, so Eliot thought, the sensory-intellectual capacities of his nineteenth-century poetic forebears.

To Mailer, however, this is insufficient. Rejecting what he ironically describes as his interlocutor’s “great kindly pleasure” in “outlining for us the lineaments of this electronic world,” he declares himself “absolutely appalled by it.” To which he adds, “I think there’s a lack of form and order and category in the nature of modern experience which to me speaks of nothing so much as entropy — to wit, that disease which concerns the dissolution of form.”

Ultimately, Mailer will put forward a critique of the modern world in terms of its reduced sensory richness and complexity, and will do so in terms of a complex notion of kairos (the “eighteenth century,” he will suggest, represented a kind of compromise between intellectual development and the residual resistance of the sensory world; a time in which “man’s mind was developed to a very high degree, but his sensuous relation to the universe was still not only simple but very pleasurable and very complex; [...] if a man wished to encounter another man whose ideas he found fascinating, he had to get into a stagecoach, he had to travel”). More striking to me, however, is an earlier moment in the conversation, when Mailer rejects the passivity of apprehension that the modern mediatic age encourages, and does so in the name of individual sensibility as giving access to the whole. The immediate prompt is a discussion of music:

McLuhan: The tendency of music in our time is to become environmental again. And electronic music is increasingly the sounds of the environment itself. Mailer: Distorted… distorted gravely. McLuhan: But to select is to distort. But Hindu and Chinese music… Mailer: Marshall, excuse me, it’s not true. You’re jumping to one cardinal point, which is we may select and not distort. We may select the best flower in a patch, pull it out, put it in our vase. McLuhan: You violate the environment made by the flower. Mailer: Well, there’s a way to pluck.

What Yeats called the “antithetical” temperament—a cousin to that “violence from within” that, for Wallace Stevens, was the necessary counterforce for resisting the world’s “violence from without”—here reveals its variousness, enabling both a delicacy and decisiveness of apprehension (in both senses).

Strange violence of the Romantic sensibility, that defines itself in opposition to the world, and in so doing allows the latter to exist unto itself. The trick is knowing how to pluck. Ripeness is all.

Paul Franz is a poet, fiction writer, and critic. He is the editor of Literary Imagination and a co-editor of Romanticon. He writes the Substack Ashes and Sparks and hosts regular reading groups on literary subjects for Interintellect.