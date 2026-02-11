view from former Washington Post office, Seoul, South Korea.

Dear Republic,

Returning to us on the back of his wonderful long-read on Thomas McGuane, Bart Schaneman brings us an essay about the layoffs at the Washington Post—and him losing his job at the Post’s Seoul bureau, the thing that brought he and his family across the world to Korea. People have a lot of misplaced ideas about journalists and what they actually do. Bart’s portrait here makes clear that the Post’s reporters were extremely hard-working, driven people in search of the truth, working as a kind of collective across multiple time zones — the loss of Bart and his colleagues will be a massive loss for American media. Hire them up folks!

-ROL

WE WERE A BREAKING NEWS TEAM

SEOUL — The Washington Post shut down its news operation here, where I’ve been working as an assignment editor for the past two years. We lost about a dozen journalists on Feb. 5th and, in just a few days, more than 300 across the company in total. The cuts were one of the largest mass layoffs at a media company in decades.

Foreign correspondents who risked their lives covering the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine — real-life heroes — were made redundant. Colleagues set up a GoFundMe for them, which is how we process trauma in the 21st century. The Post, which everyone knows is owned by the billionaire Jeff Bezos, laid off the woman tasked with writing about Amazon, Carolyn O’Donovan. Marty Weil, who had worked as a reporter for the company for 60 years, was let go.

Most of the people I worked with in Korea were extremely dedicated all-stars in the field. They will lose their visa status with their employment and be forced to repatriate to their home countries of Australia, India, and elsewhere.

Many of them I’ll never see again.

I was pretty dark at first. Now I’m just angry.

When we moved to the other side of the world two years ago for this job, I was taking a chance on joining a company that I thought was doing some of the most important work in the world.

At the time, the Post still meant something good to me. Joining one of America’s premier news organizations was an opportunity to not only practice impactful journalism from here, but I also secretly hoped that one day I could return to write about the Great Plains and the American West as a correspondent.

I remember telling my friends before I left that it felt like a chance to play for the Yankees. I was so proud that I’d made it to what I considered the top of my field.

The office was in a WeWork on the 13th floor of Seoul Square, a big brown block building that’s known for the LED animated murals it displays at night, in the center of this huge city.

The office had desks along the walls where reporters sat in front of windows that looked out over the orange-red brick and green dome of the old Seoul Station building and the modern station next to it, with its escalators, cafes, and shopping centers, where at least five train lines converge.

All around us were tall buildings of glass and steel, and through the poorly insulated windows we could hear the sounds of the traffic below, car horns and sirens. Protestors marched down the street, calling for the impeachment of the president after he declared martial law, and later, we heard the counterprotestors when he was removed from office. When it was clear, you could see the mountains to the north. The city would become a futuristic hellscape when the smog got bad enough. The gray-white haze hung over the apartment blocks. People wore masks, and we checked the AQI on our weather apps.

In the hallways, the workers at the start-up companies swapped their shoes for slippers and shuffled up and down with their toothbrushes or coffee cups, checking their phones. At the shared lounge, people got hot water for ramen noodles and tea.

We were a breaking news team, and when events like the genocide in Gaza or the shooting of Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk erupted, we quickly mobilized, launching live files to cover fast-moving events. The knock-knock of Slack notifications would ripple across the room as we communicated with journalists on four continents.

The crew was so good. Hardcore journalists who could write quickly and accurately on any subject and global development. Our team was part of an effort that won a Pulitzer Prize for our coverage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. I don’t doubt that they will go on to even greater work in their careers.

We did a lot more than live coverage of breaking news. As the Post bled talent after the cancellation of the Kamala Harris endorsement and reduced staff by offering a large round of buyouts in the summer of 2025, we were increasingly asked to pick up stories that our D.C. team simply did not have the capacity to cover. Not for lack of trying. They were all doing the best they could, and they were some of the best at what they did.

Often, we would log on to start our shift, which began at 8 p.m. Eastern time, to take a handoff with several asks to cover stories, and not unimportant ones. Among many, we were tasked with handling ICE developments, Trump’s late-night Truth Social posts, which could seem unhinged but were often precursors to policy changes, and emails that the White House sent out in the middle of the U.S. night.

The news cycle didn’t stop when business hours in Washington ended.

We did everything we could to cover America and the whole world with a team of three assignment editors, two copy editors, four reporters, and one video and photo editor each.

Along with our counterparts in London, who took the baton from us, we were the scrappy overnight newsroom of a major global media organization trying like hell to honor its reputation and give our readers a full picture of the world.

There were days when the news was coming in so fast that the stress of reacting to the moment felt like we could get buried. But we always made it through.

We were generalists. We were nimble. We punched far above our weight. I was a latecomer to the team, but they were generous in teaching me the work, and I wished I could have been there longer.

I remember when we were first deciding to move back here. When I told people about this plan, I would say:

“I want a job at the Washington Post. They have a newsroom in Seoul. It would be perfect if I could just make it happen.”

Some of the editors at the paper already knew me from freelance work I’d done for the Talent Network over the years. I had helped cover a school shooting, a solar eclipse, and when former president Joe Biden came to Colorado to tour two towns destroyed by wildfire.

I had been patiently applying to jobs. Finally, one took. An editing role on the Seoul team. I was nervous that this was a big risk, but I wanted to try. I wanted to know if I could make it at the highest level.

If you’re anxious, research can help. I went to the Barnes and Noble in Loveland, Colorado, and bought former executive editor Martin Baron’s book Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post, which had been published the previous October.

Our industry idolizes Marty Baron. He was the editor during the Boston Globe’s “Spotlight” investigations into sexual abuse at the Catholic Church. They made a movie about that where Liev Schreiber played him. After the Globe, he was the top editor of the Post for almost 10 years. He was there when Bezos bought the paper in 2013. In his book, he describes some of the more dramatic moments involving Bezos during Trump’s first administration. But the takeaway I was looking for was Baron’s conclusion that Bezos was a good steward of the media organization and that Baron didn’t expect Bezos to interfere with the publication. That assessment helped me feel better about my decision.

To be fair to Baron, when that book was published, his conclusion was still largely true.

We decided we would do it. I made some very hard phone calls to my family. My parents were heartbroken, mostly because it meant we would be moving their granddaughter to the other side of the world, though I suppose they would miss me a little, too.

The company purchased our plane tickets and covered the costs of our relocation. We went through a whole complicated process of sending our large dog. We packed a few bags, loaded some items onto a truck, and sold the rest through an online auction.

A lot of people dream about moving their family to another country. No one expects it to be easy, and we didn’t expect it to cure us of anything — some of the most stressful moments in our lives are moving and starting new jobs. But the difficulty of doing both at the same time, adding in the other side of the planet part, should not be discounted.

There were moments when we first got here, and we were staying with my in-laws, who are great people but I can’t really talk to them, and our dog was sick when we questioned the decision. But that was mostly just stress talking.

The job was very good at first. I was honored to work for this company, and every day I felt lucky to be able to do it. Then management started making decisions that caused major damage that led us to this point. That’s all been documented elsewhere extensively, so no need to rehash it here.

I’m still happy that we’re here because of how good this has been for my wife and daughter. I’m sad for the people I worked with at the Post and outraged at the destruction of this once-great institution that meant so much to so many. We all deserved better.

Bart Schaneman lives in Seoul, where he works as a journalist. He has a Substack, Life Reports. He’s also the author of the novel The Pot Job (Trident Press).