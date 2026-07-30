Dear Republic,

We continue Recognition Week with this heartbreaking piece by ROL All Star John Julius Reel.

-ROL

WHAT A CHAMP

A neighbor ran into my mother-in-law, Maria, out running errands, unable to find her way back home. That’s when my wife and her sister decided to take her in—one week we’d put her up, and the next my sister-in-law’s family would. My wife and I had two boys, four and three at the time, living in a cramped two-bedroom with one bathroom. My sister-in-law’s apartment had one more bedroom, but her kids, a boy and a girl, were in high school. Maria, still mostly lucid, refused to take anyone’s bed, so she slept on the couch.

Being uprooted agitated her. She’d always been fiery, accustomed to doing what she wanted. Now her daughters constantly told her no, insisting she couldn’t leave the house and just needed to relax. By the end of the week, when the daughters made the transfer, Maria would be in a state of paranoia, thinking she’d been kidnapped. Finally someone had come to rescue her! She’d tip the new arrivals off with winks, nodding toward the door. My wife and her sister would look at each other and laugh.

“Para no llorar,” my wife said later.

I’d moved to Spain six years before and met my future wife a year in. We had our first son fourteen months later and our second fifteen months after that. When my wife was pregnant with our second, her father fell sick and could no longer take care of himself. My sister-in-law handled that—not an easy job. Maria did her best to help, but would get her husband’s pills confused with her own. When I’d drop by at night to put her husband to bed, she’d thank me by trying to give me all the groceries my sister-in-law had packed the fridge with that morning.

Now it was our turn. My wife worked mornings and I worked afternoons. One of us was always around. Our children were young enough to adapt. So we moved house—in a single week, while Maria stayed at my sister-in-law’s place. We prepared Maria’s apartment for a family of five. Now she could be held hostage in her own home.

Whereas previously she thought she was overstaying her welcome, now we were overstaying ours. We’d take out the Legos or the Lincoln Logs or the wooden train set and she’d start putting them away while the boys were still playing with them. She kept wanting to go shopping or visit the neighbors, at six in the morning or eleven at night. She talked nonstop, and I mean nonstop. We had to bake a chicken! Mop the floors! Die my hair to cover the gray! Of course the children had to play! What else were children going to want?! Then five minutes later she’d be filling the toy chest, dragging it to the balcony, out of the boys’ reach.

On the drive home from work on Christmas Eve that year, my wife stopped at a bar on the outskirts of Seville, known for its cold cuts and cheeses, bought take-out and a bottle of wine. We hadn’t had time to go grocery shopping. My wife and her sister had decided that too much company would over-agitate Maria, so the five of us ate alone. My wife lit scented candles, had us dress up, put Christmas carols on the stereo. We hoped for a lull, but Maria kicked into high gear and never shifted down. She paced, sat on the arm of the couch with her arms crossed, exclaimed about tasks needing to be done—waiting for us to leave.

The potent soporific prescribed by the doctor turned her into a bleary-eyed zombie, but she still woke up in the middle of the night—and headed for the front door, always with a set of tasks to perform. My wife is a yoga teacher. She exudes calm. One night—well into the wee hours, after trying for hours to convince her mother to stay in bed—she threw herself on top of her, clamped a hand over her mouth and shouted “¡Callate la puta boca!” Maria’s eyes popped wide. After my wife took her hand away, Maria began a bewildered lament, “What have I done? What have I done?” My wife fell into sobs. Then Maria reverted to her old self, embracing her daughter, telling her not to be silly, that everything would be okay.

Another night she woke up wailing, shouting in agony at the heavens. My wife and I bolted out of bed and rushed to her side. She doubled over and groaned, incapable of expressing where it hurt or how. She only had breath and words for el Señor, begging Him to take her, to free her finally of the misery. The show of anguish reduced my wife and me to tears. This was the end, we thought. Her death throes continued at full throttle until the EMTs walked into her bedroom and the engine stalled. She acted like she had no idea why they were there. She got up and tried to make them coffee. She ribbed them as they left, telling them to give advance notice next time, that she’d dress better.

My wife and I took turns sleeping in the recliner beside her bed. The bed sat flush to the wall, with the recliner at an angle, blocking the way to the door—or almost. Many nights I held a book open in front of me, reading out-loud to myself, as Maria—not realizing I was there—fought to get past my legs extended across the gap. Her struggle would go on for hours before she collapsed in exhaustion, normally behind the chair. I’d cover her with a blanket, afraid to wake her and put her back into bed. One night, she fell behind the recliner and split open her head. Again the ambulance had to be called, this time to stitch her up. After that we got bed rails; when those didn’t work, a restraint vest. Finally, we could get some rest, we thought, until we woke up one morning and discovered Maria’s popcorn walls streaked with blood and the side of her foot and leg chafed raw in an attempt to escape.

My friend Manuel, a pharmacist, asked to see her med list. A nervous woman even when healthy, Maria had passed through depressive episodes, with various state doctors prescribing what they thought she needed without taking her off previously prescribed meds that either diluted or exacerbated the desired effects. Manuel fixed that, and at last everybody could sleep.

Still, Maria would wake hours before the boys. She’d want to visit Marga one flight up or get her hair done or buy pork cutlets or take the bus to her pueblo. Still in her nightgown, she’d head for the front door. I’d block it, and she’d look at me like I was insane. I resorted to the tactic of draping one of my sweatshirts over her lap—“To keep your legs warm,” I’d say—and then tied the sleeves to the back of the kitchen chair—a restraint belt. While I sipped coffee and she ignored her Ovaltine, she’d try to get to her feet, unable to understand why the chair rose with her. We’d face off like that every morning, until my sister-in-law arrived to bathe and dress her and I could wake the boys.

Veronica was the first candidate my wife interviewed as in-home caregiver. The Spanish health care system provides in-home care—eventually. In Seville, there’s a two-year wait. At that point, two weeks would have been too long. So, when my wife called me at work, saying she’d found our ángel de la guarda, having hired her on the spot to start the next day, I expressed caution:

“Remember years ago when your mom handed over all the gold in the house to a peddler who promised to turn it into a block of pure gold?” I said.

“I’m not my mother,” my wife said.

“All I’m saying is that we’re desperate, which makes us vulnerable. Initial chemistry isn’t everything.”

My wife trusted her instincts and Veronica arrived the following morning. I opened the door to eager eyes in a moon face, and a young body built for heavy lifting—important, since Maria, when not in one of her bouts of hysterical strength, now spent most of her time in a wheelchair. Veronica spoke a gritos (at shouting volume). Was it her normal voice, or part of the show, to convince me of how encouraging and affectionate she was with her patient? As I ate breakfast, her clamorous chatter broadcast through the next window, bouncing off the courtyard walls. Community theatre! I tried to enjoy my coffee and toast for the first time in months.

She hit it off with the boys. After we’d get back from errands and playing in the park, she’d break out the plastic bowling set, or initiate a tournament of Velcro darts, while I prepared lunch. She’d set up Maria as the audience, sweeping her up in the energy. From her wheelchair, Maria would cheer and applaud. God almighty, what a racket! At the end of her morning shift, after putting Maria down for a nap, Veronica would pop into the kitchen for some orange juice, always filling the biggest glass in the kitchen to the brim, so that she had to reach her top lip over the quivering meniscus for the first sip or it would spill. Then she’d smack her lips and give a hissing sigh of satisfaction. If she saw me reading, she took pity, thinking I had nothing better to do. She’d launch into a personal monologue, certain that my book or newspaper couldn’t possibly compete, and it couldn’t.

She liked to talk about her boyfriend, claiming he was addicted to three things—marathons, cubatas, and her. She’d accompany him to bars to try to control his drinking. The problem was the more he drank the more affection and desire he showed, and she preferred his attentions to his sobriety. Or so I deduced. I never said as much, since she never asked for my opinion, not that it would have changed her. I met her boyfriend once when he dropped by to pick her up—dressed to the nines in marathon gear but at least fifty pounds overweight. With bloodshot eyes, he boasted of the races he planned to run that year. Veronica had paid his registration fees, because he was out of work. I bet she paid for his drinking too.

Maria lost weight, stopped speaking, stared into infinity all day. What was the point? Did she even know who we were? Did she feel anything besides physical pain? Those questions got answered one afternoon when my wife and her sister broke into an argument on a Sunday, Veronica’s day off. Maria sat between her daughters. I’d never seen the sisters go at it so fiercely, giving vent to resentments they’d bottled up for years, in earshot of me and the boys. Who knows how long the spat would have lasted if Maria didn’t suddenly stand from her wheelchair—unheard of at that point—and begin pounding herself in the belly, as if punishing the womb that had birthed these two pájaras locas.

As the caring became more physical, Veronica kept up a running commentary of affection and encouragement, lifting Maria in and out of bed, in and out of her wheelchair, in and out of the bathtub, and on and off the toilet. I no longer considered her play-by-play performative, only annoying. I wanted space and silence, wanted to be left alone in the few moments of respite that raising kids in a crowded home offered me. But I had no cause for complaint, only gratitude. Veronica cared for people like she did everything—a gritos, up to the brim.

Maria would go weeks without moving her bowels. Veronica sat on the edge of the tub, massaging Maria’s belly, giving her loud smacking kisses as she sat on the toilet. I’d hear it all through the door and the walls—a young, healthy woman accompanying an old decrepit one as she tried to find momentary relief. Affection had always set me thinking, not feeling, even when directed toward me. When I say or hear “I love you” it sounds false, even if it isn’t. I distrust even private displays of affection—a personal quirk—but why, in the face of such genuine tenderness, did I recoil? Because it put me so unequivocally in my place?

One day, after forty-five minutes of animating Maria on the toilet without success, Veronica gave up and lifted her into the tub. Water burst through the faucet and slapped the basin.

“Venga, María. Siéntate,” Veronica said. We had a plastic stool for Maria to sit on so Veronica could wash her.

Veronica’s booming voice suddenly rose to an ecstatic burst:

“Good, Maria! Good! That’s it! Like that! More! Come on! Keep it coming! Fantastic! Keep it up! Push! Excellent! Yes! What a champ! Let it go! Everything! How gorgeous you are! What joy!”

If I had been in the bathroom with Maria, if I had spent three quarters of an hour waiting in vain for her to defecate, and she finally did only after I lifted her into the tub and turned on the water, I would have thought—and perhaps said—with disgust, “Now you let one go?!” Then, to save myself the trouble of cleaning up the mess, I would have yanked her back on the toilet, in the process interrupting the rare moment of relaxation Maria needed for her body to function properly.

I attend to the concerns and needs of others—even those of my wife and kids—despite myself, because I should, not because I’m naturally inclined. Perhaps it’s harder for me to be selfless than it is for Veronica, and therefore when I am it matters more? If only. All I know is that I’d put Veronica against anyone.

But you know what? Maria might have been in her league. Years before she got sick, I stopped by to put her ailing and disoriented husband to bed. On the way over, I had stepped in dog shit, smeared the whole grooved sole of my sneaker with it. When Maria opened the door and I showed her, she jumped at the chance to clean it. When I left, she gave my sneakers back to me.

“Como los chorros del oro,” she said. They sure did gleam.

In the end, Maria got who she deserved—but not at the very end. That summer, while visiting my parents in the States, we put Maria in a convalescent home for a month. She died a week in. My wife and I couldn’t make it back in time for the funeral. But Veronica made it.

John Julius Reel’s memoir My Half Orange: A Story of Love and Language in Seville was published by Tortoise Books in 2023. On Substack, he writes in English and Spanish at Rants from a Foreign Land. He reviews books on his YouTube channel Book Rants.

Image by Lourdes Ramírez Mota