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John A. deSouza's avatar
John A. deSouza
5h

I guess the question is always: whose morality? I think we all come to our own understanding and to have an author impose theirs on us is the perennial problem of didactic writing. Certainly more effective is leaving ambivalent room for the reader to decide is more effective but is also a contrivance of the writing. To be skilled at this is no easy feat. That said, I read much less fiction than I once did, and if I do I don't read for someone else's morality, I have my own.

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Greg's avatar
Greg
4h

Catholic reader can't make Orthodox morality fit his labored ideology, any more than Orthodox writer could make his imagination succumb fully to Orthodoxy. I think it was in Lost Illusions, but at any rate I am pretty sure it is in Zola as well as in Stendhal that the very society those novelists were writing about were riven with moral argument about the value of literature. It isn't as embodied in the narratives of English novels, but recall that Dickens was constantly attacked for sentimentality, and lumped with the "sensation novelists' -- most of whom were women, or real freaks like Dickens' friend Wilkie Collins, and denigrated in order to reduce their power and ability to promote moral feeling, by the self-appointed powers that be.

It is still this very old idea that has you and others on this site referring matter-of-factly to "provocative" or "alien" as if those terms have the kind of settled valence you admit does not exist for "reality" or "right." Those silly Symbolists still have us wishing to epater les bourgeoises even as nothing's shocking. The point of art isn't to be "true" or "provocative" or "reflect reality" or "morally uplifting"; art doesn't have one point; that's why it's art. But art can also be, whether by cooptation or by intent, a product and, more importantly, a flattery of its patron. Whether that patron is the consumer of present-tense, woman-first-person-narrated thrillers, or the aspiring courtier who uses a pet poet to one-up his rival. The fact that books are a part of commerce and sometimes or all the time obey its precepts as much as they do any artistic or aesthetic or rhetorical or philosophical intentions seems to tie people in knots on this site, arguing all the time about how "Big 5" has destroyed deathless art. Dostoevsky wrote to make money. He wrote better than many, but he also wrote because he was broke. We remember him for the quality of what he wrote, but pretend not to know about his reasons. Today, he would be paying gambling debts off by furiously writing Jack Reacher thrillers (which would still be batshit crazy because he was, thank deity) because that is what the market will pay for. Your Catholic critic wants to exalt all art that properly obeys his own pre-established categories, and you (and I, and all the other un-epatered bourgeoises) want to exalt art pour l'art without questioning what made that possible (cheap rent in garrets, educated people having no alternative but to read and look at paintings instead of play video games and watch mindless drivel, and wealth permitting leisure. Plenty of people aspire to or do create for the pure purpose of creating, but whether we find out about it and can debate whether it is art is entirely disconnected from that impulse.

Also, Demons is hilarious and more people should read it.

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