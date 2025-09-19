The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kiwiwriter47's avatar
Kiwiwriter47
9h

Well, it was more honest than Hooter's waitresses...I told one who was worried about her next job interview to just say she worked as a waitress and be vague about the exact fast-food joint. She had worked at others, so she could leave Hooter's out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture