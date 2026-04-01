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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
5d

You hit the nail on the head with this statement: "In its emphasis on externality, the show-don’t-tell style neglects fiction’s access to an interior world. Arguably, this interiority is writing’s greatest strength."

Also, as noted, classic authors do a lot of telling. If followed consistently, show-don't-tell would bloat novels to hideous lengths, because you'd have to trace every thought and feeling to a physical action. Sometimes you just gotta tell. This applies especially to things like background and biographical information, i.e. the history leading up to the action. And as you pointed out, there are more artful ways to tell than just doing bland info-dumps.

I've only read one classic novel that was almost all showing, namely "The Maltese Falcon." As a result of this technique, you don't find out much about Sam Spade's family background, or why he got into detective work, or lots of other things. But it did produce a novel that was ready-made for cinema.

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Mary Perdue's avatar
Mary Perdue
5d

Gotta know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em....know when to show, know when to tell. What works best in the story? Especially if you're writing in first person, letting the character "speak" of "think" in their own words is maybe the biggest part of the story, the best way for the reader to get to know him/her. As a reader, I don't have patience with too much "showing," as it it often "showing off" instead.

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