Dear Republic,

Writing week continues with Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly, who actually stopped and thought about the most ubiquitous piece of advice in the history of creative writing.

-ROL

WHAT “SHOW, DON’T TELL” REALLY MEANS

There are a few canonical statements of internet writing advice, little tips that have become so ubiquitous that even people who never write confidently repeat them. Some are universal because they’re indisputable: “read more,” “write more,” “learn to edit,” etc. Of course, some people will try to challenge these—the emerging culture of non-reading writers has plenty to say (though they’ll probably say it poorly)—but their obviousness keeps them in circulation.

But along with these process tips—stuff more about the act of writing than the words you’re putting on the page—you encounter some much more contentious statements presented with the same air of unassailability. “Write what you know.” “Don’t use adverbs.” And there is one bit of contentious generalization even greater than these nevertheless repeated as gospel: “Show, don’t tell.” You will hear this everywhere. It’s yelled out in every generic writing advice column and shouted down by every contrarian.

Chekhov may have been the first to articulate this—as he’s popularly paraphrased, “Don’t tell me that the moon is shining; show me the glint of light on the broken glass.” What we know today isn’t quite the same: the modern formula is something like, “Don’t tell me your character feels stressed; show me her nervous pacing and hurried breath.” Where Chekhov was concerned with all description, we mainly hear about characters—don’t Tell us how they feel; Show us!

This version seems to come from a 2013 piece by Chuck Palahniuk (at least, this is the presentation I see most often)—which is, I contend, awful. He presents overgeneralized advice that is either ignorant or dismissive of the vast majority of good fiction. For whatever reason, this version stuck, and plenty of writers have taken his words as dogma.

For as much as I loathe Palahniuk’s presentation, I do think he’s getting at something significant—maybe a different bit of canonical writing advice. I can, I hope, show you why his advice fails and what we can nonetheless learn.

Palahniuk’s goal is simple: get you to stop using “thought verbs.” These are things like “Thinks, Knows, Understands, Realizes, Believes, Wants, Remembers, Imagines, Desires…Loves and Hates” and (more subtly) “Is and Has.” These are replacements for real description: instead of demonstrating how a character feels, you’re lazily reporting it. “She Wants something” is a poor substitute for physical evidence of that character’s Wanting.

“Thinking is abstract. Knowing and believing are intangible,” Palahniuk says. “Your story will always be stronger if you just show the physical actions and details of your characters and allow your reader to do the thinking and knowing.” A focus on thought leaves the reader with nothing substantial.

Take Palahniuk’s own example: if you just say, “Adam knew Gwen liked him,” you’re communicating a dull fact. There it is: X knew Y. The more exciting approach is to show this externally:

Between classes, Gwen was always leaned [sic] on his locker when he’d go to open it. She’d roll her eyes and shove off with one foot, leaving a black-heel mark on the painted metal, but she also left the smell of her perfume. The combination lock would still be warm from her ass. And the next break, Gwen would be leaned there, again.

A passage like Palahniuk’s invites the reader to think about the scene: what does it tell me about Gwen? What does Adam see?

But a critic has a pretty easy counterargument: plenty of great writing violates Palahniuk’s rule. Fiction full of description of thought—or fiction that only describes thought—can be fantastically compelling. The “abstract” and “intangible” world of thought and belief becomes concrete and vivid in a great author’s hands. Let’s take Joyce for example, because we should always take Joyce for example:

Ineluctable modality of the visible: at least that if no more, thought through my eyes. Signatures of all things I am here to read, seaspawn and seawrack, the nearing tide, that rusty boot. Snotgreen, bluesilver, rust: coloured signs. Limits of the diaphane. But he adds: in bodies. Then he was aware of them bodies before of them coloured. How? By knocking his sconce against them, sure. Go easy. Bald he was and a millionaire, maestro di color che sanno. Limit of the diaphane in. Why in? Diaphane, adiaphane. If you can put your five fingers through it it is a gate, if not a door. Shut your eyes and see.

Joyce lives in the abstract, intangible world of thought, belief, and consciousness, yet he is not merely delivering facts. He makes it a living landscape every bit as real and compelling as the best physical description: the two are united as Stephen Dedalus experiences and interprets the world around him—experience maybe being the first form of interpretation—using the seaspawn and seawrack to discuss the limits physicality places on the mind.

Palahniuk claims that your story will always be stronger if you focus on the physical. It’s a ridiculous claim, one that I assume he was playing up to be contentious—if he genuinely thinks that Faulkner or Woolf would improve with more “physicality,” ignore everything he says. In its emphasis on externality, the show-don’t-tell style neglects fiction’s access to an interior world. Arguably, this interiority is writing’s greatest strength. Maybe Palahniuk lost sight of why those 19th-century novels are so compelling when they take their damn time.

Now, some critics might offer a different argument against Palahniuk’s advice: it sucks. At the very least, plenty of writing that follows Palahniuk’s show-don’t-tell formula sucks. I don’t think I’m alone among Substack’s literati in disliking Palahniuk’s writing (though I don’t want to dismiss it altogether—he’s not just some hack), and I know for a fact I’m not alone in loathing the new torchbearers of the show-don’t-tell tradition. At worst, the world of show-don’t-tell lit comes off as “TV brain writing,” to take a phrase from Lincoln Michel—it’s inspired by television more than literature.

Palahniuk was explicit about his filmic ambitions: his goal, he said, was “to write the type of high-energy plots provided by movies” in contrast to the “bloated and slow” novels of the 19th century, “a time when readers wanted long books that could eat up the evening hours provided by the new electric and gas lighting.”

But plenty of us like those “bloated and slow” novels, and plenty of us hate the minimalist description of post-television literature. Palahniuk is giving advice to write like him, but a ton of us would much rather write like George Eliot or Melville. Show-don’t-tell advocates too often ignore that their minimalism is not a universal prescription.

Still, Palahniuk is, for whatever disagreements we may have, getting at something important. In fact, I think he’s getting at the most important rule of fiction. You could just call it “show, don’t tell”—I think that more or less captures it, though it’s obviously loaded. Here’s a less loaded version: trust your reader.

More than a take on style or structure, the show-don’t-tell philosophy is an attempt to grasp what makes stories enthralling. A dry delivery of facts isn’t compelling, and “Adam knew Gwen liked him” is a dry delivery of facts (without context, at least—in the right context, any phrase could be exciting). Engaging fiction demands something of the reader. We skim over mere factoids and straightforward description. Good writing forces us out of that passivity: it demands attention and offers something worth your while.

Palahniuk is urging writers to follow his method: cut out descriptions of thought. Don’t tell me that your character thinks this, feels that, loves this, hates that, etc. Show me the evidence. Hand me the pieces. Let me put it together myself.

And I want to be fair to Palahniuk: his method offers a genuine answer. It’s not my favorite, but it’s legit. Still, I think he misses the forest for the trees. The problem isn’t “thought words.” It’s writers who do nothing but rattle off long strings of facts and call it a story.

But it’s obvious that Palahniuk’s method is far from the only one. His strict minimalism can work, but plenty of over-the-top writers manage the same effect without his devout externalism.

We could go back to the modernists, but I’d argue the best “show-don’t-tell” author is someone I haven’t mentioned once. It’s Thomas Pynchon. The power of his work comes largely from the unseen mass of connections hiding behind every page—a mass that he creates largely through Telling. Take this passage from Gravity’s Rainbow, putting forth many different interpretations of the tunnels in a V2 rocket facility:

Another may be the ancient rune that stands for the yew tree, or Death. The double integral stood in Etzel Ölsch’s subconscious for the method of finding hidden centers, inertias unknown, as if monoliths had been left for him in the twilight, left behind by some corrupted idea of “Civilization,” in which eagles cast in concrete stand ten meters high at the corners of the stadiums where the people, a corrupted idea of “the People,” are gathering, in which birds do not fly, in which imaginary centers far down the solid fatality of stone are thought of not as “heart,” “plexus,” “consciousness,” (the voice speaking here grows more ironic, closer to tears which are not all theatre, as the list goes on…) “Sanctuary,” “dream of motion,” “cyst of the eternal present,” or “Gravity’s gray eminence among the councils of the living stone.”

There is a whole damn lot of Telling going on in this passage with plenty more in the surrounding pages. Yet it’s only through the exhaustive consideration of possible interpretations that Pynchon can get the reader in the state he wants: sheer information overload where every minuscule fact is connected with no way of distinguishing paths forward from dead ends. By this act of Telling, Pynchon can Show the reader what he really wants.

Pynchon is among the best at forcing you, the reader, to think for yourself. If that’s the goal, throw the advice about “thought words” and “physical description” in the trash—or, more reasonably, put them up against every other answer and let them fight.

At risk of making another unjustifiable generalization, I conclude thus: trust your reader. I think Palahniuk said it very well: “allow your reader to do the thinking and knowing.” But there are a thousand ways to do that, whether it’s his method or Pynchon’s or Joyce’s or anyone’s. There is no definite path. All we have are options—unfortunately, you must make a choice.

Patrick Cavanaugh Koroly resides in Pittsburgh with his wife and cat. His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in publications including Convivium, Paris Lit Up, The Savage Collective, and Angelus News. Outside of writing, he works as a researcher and educator and plans to begin graduate studies in philosophy at Mansfield College, Oxford University this fall.