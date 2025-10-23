Dear Republic,

WHAT WERE WE THINKING?

Fifty years have passed since I stepped onto that bus, and I ask myself: What were we thinking? The truth is that we didn’t think. Elisabeth had heard of a guy who took people to India and back for a very good price.

We were young and naïve, and simply said, let’s go!

What would I have said if my two sons wanted to go on a trip like that when they were 20? It makes me wonder about my parents. I can’t recall any words of caution or doubt. They never tried to stop me. The only plausible explanation I can come up with today is that they thought it was a good idea for us to travel, and that they probably took comfort in the fact that the journey to and from New Delhi was an arranged tour, not just us hitchhiking to Asia.

Besides, this was not my first trip. I learned to walk in France on my family’s first car trip to Bretagne and southern France. They had a Citroën B11 pulling a small red and yellow caravan. That was 1954. Four years later my family, which, besides me and my older brother, now included my younger brother, set out on a European camping trip in a Volkswagen Beetle, which somehow fit two adults, three young children, and a tent — plus a sandbag under the hood to prevent the car from blowing off the autobahn if the winds got too strong. And in 1967, we went on a seven-week journey in an Opel hatchback pulling a new caravan that my father had traded a painting for. We drove through Germany, cut over to France, visited Paris, and then crossed the Alps on Route Napoleon, ending up in Menton on the French Riviera.

*

In the spring of 1948, my parents boarded a small freighter for a two-week sea voyage from Sweden’s west coast to Paris via Rouen. It was only two and a half years after the end of World War II, and Europe still lay smoldering. My father wrote in his diary about the eerie views of rusty and blown-up wrecks in the River Seine as they approached Rouen. After a month studying and exploring the art scene in Paris, they continued by train to Switzerland and then Italy.

My grandparents had pulled up their roots several times to start over in new places. My maternal grandmother, whose husband had abandoned her and their eight children, encouraged two of her seven surviving children to move to America in 1946. Mom told me that grandma didn’t want her only son to get enlisted in case of another war. And then there were the million Swedes who left for America in the late 19th and early 20th century. They may have been afraid, but they didn’t let fear stop them. What were they thinking? Maybe they didn’t think much about it at all, like me when I was 20.

They just did it.

Taking a bus from Europe to India was one of those things you could do in the mid-seventies.



We were a mix of university students, nurses, workers, teachers, and young people in search of self, or simply curious about the world. We were not hippies, even though some talked about smoking pot while sitting on a roof somewhere in Nepal. The trip was just a trip, an opportunity that had presented itself to us and one that we took, but we were also part of a growing stream of European and American overland travelers heading for Afghanistan, India, and Nepal. Rory MacLean, the Canadian travel writer, wrote in his Magic Bus — On the Hippie Trail from Istanbul to India that 90,000 visitors arrived in Afghanistan every year by the mid-seventies. Most of them would continue to India and Nepal.

The name Hippie Trail evokes images of the fabled Silk Road, which had attracted adventurers, spies, and explorers in the early 20th century, but was never mainly about silk. It was the German geographer Ferdinand von Richthofen who in 1877 came up with the German name “Seidenstraße” as he explored a possible path for a railway between Germany and China. There was, however, never a road stretching from Istanbul to China or India, but a series of trade routes over land or over water, where merchants, diplomats, explorers, bandits, warriors, and pilgrims had traveled for two, maybe three thousand years. Marco Polo knew of no Silk Road, and neither did the Nestorian monk and diplomat Rabban Bar Sauma who also traveled in the 13th century, but in the opposite direction, from Beijing (then called Khanbalik) to Jerusalem, Baghdad, Sicily, Rome, Paris, Bordeaux, and Genoa before settling in Baghdad.

Rabban Bar Sauma

The land routes from Europe to Asia lost their importance when the Ming Dynasty closed the doors on foreign trade and with the European discoveries of new sea routes to Asia in the 16th century. However, geopolitics and the growing interest in oil and natural gas made the area hot again in the 19th century, although not so much for trade as for imperial rivalries like the British and Russian “Great Game” over Persia and Afghanistan.

When the British adventurer and writer Robert Byron traveled through Persia and Afghanistan in 1933-34, he found the “Silk Road” in a sorry state with vanishing roads and collapsed bridges. Jan Myrdal, the Swedish writer, painted a similar picture a quarter century later in Kulturers korsväg: en bok om Afghanistan and then in Gates to Asia – A Diary from a Long Journey, two books based on a series of journeys he did with his wife Gun Kessle in a Citroën 2CV.

Many in the first postwar wave of overland travelers to India were inspired by the Existentialists, Beat poets and writers like Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac, but this was only a trickle compared to the second wave, which started in the late 1960s and peaked around the time we drove East through Turkey, Iran, and Afghanistan. This wave was broader and more diverse, consisting of young people who had come of age in the wake of the social and cultural uproars of the 1960s and early 1970s, the age of rock & roll, sexual liberation, the Vietnam War, May ‘68 in France, and the Soviet occupation of Czechoslovakia in August 1968. And everything was televised.

Underneath it all — at least in Western Europe and North America — was a search for something else, a rebellion against the parental generation’s nervous conformism and materialism. Many young people had joined political and anti-war movements, while others turned inwards, exploring drugs, new religions, and meditation. The Beatles discovered transcendental meditation in 1966-67 and visited Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India in February 1968. Before long, India was swarming with youth from Europe and America.

I doubt that any of us riding Bill and Bull had heard of the Beat generation, although we were familiar with the hippie movement. For me, India was a social and political challenge rather than an existential problem. It is true that I too had walked around in Jesus sandals in ninth grade, considering myself a “mod,” a Swedish term for long-haired young men who liked rock music. But I never saw myself as a hippie, a term that I associated with an apolitical lifestyle of drugs and navel gazing. I was politically active on the left and saw India as a poor country with extreme social and economic contrasts; a country that had been plundered by the British colonialists and now was held back by Western imperialism, religions, and the caste system.

*

We were lucky to take the trip when we did, because the Hippie Trail would soon be shut down, or at least very dangerous following a pro-Soviet coup in Kabul in April 1978 and the 1979 fundamentalist Islamic revolution in Iran. When we traveled through Afghanistan, things were relatively calm under Mohammad Daoud Khan, who in July 1973 had toppled his cousin and brother-in-law Mohammad Zahir Shah, who had been king of Afghanistan since 1933.

*

Before the introduction of the Inter-Rail Pass in 1972, which for $70 opened up the European railway network for a month to anybody under 21, people hitch-hiked, and so did I. But once I was out of the mandatory military service, I bought my pass and set out on a tour around Europe. I traveled with the wantonness of youth, letting the road show me the way. By early 1974, I was studying at Uppsala University where I met Elisabeth. She told me about a bus trip to India. It didn’t take long before we decided to go.

The author as a young heartthrob

The tickets were cheap — 2,300 Swedish kronor (about $400) per person — and the fact that we would sleep on the bus saved us the cost of staying at hotels, but we still had to prepare for the journey, purchase film and other supplies, have enough money for food, plus local travel, and accommodations after being dropped off in in India. And that was money that we didn’t have, but we managed to find a relatively well-paid summer job at a slaughterhouse and meat processing plant. For the next three months we earned a piece work rate of about 17 kronor ($3) per hour. It was hard work, but we persisted and got the money we needed.

Being a Swede, I was an introvert at home, but an extrovert on the road. I was an atheist, politically radical, and always on the lookout for inequality and poverty. I was naïve, but also open-minded. One would think that a trip like this changes you in a fundamental way, but to tell you the truth, it didn’t. I returned to Sweden as radical as when I left, young and dogmatic and I kept reading Marx and Mao, protesting what I saw as U.S. and Soviet imperialism, and dreaming of a revolution that never came, and a few years later I had lost my faith and signed up to study economic history at Stockholm University. Elisabeth and I split a couple of months after the journey, but we stayed friends, and I just visited her and her husband in Sweden this past August. We had not left Sweden in search of a Guru or secret truth, but to see the world, and we were not surprised even though it’s a very different thing to read about misery or watch it on TV compared to facing it close up.

