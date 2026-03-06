Dear Republic,

Our series on writing continues with this thoughtful consideration of literary craft and the old little magazine ecosystem, from the ever-excellent Joshua Doležal. Young Willa Cathers — if you're out there — write for us!

-ROL

WHEN CRAFT WAS ENOUGH

I date my coming of age as a writer to Fall 2003, when my nonfiction short “Kilbrennan” was published in the North Dakota Quarterly. Two more of my short essays appeared that fall in Quarterly West. Then I had a nice run for the next few years, notching scores with Brevity, River Teeth, The Gettysburg Review, and the big one, Kenyon Review.

If all that name dropping seems obnoxious, that’s the point. It used to be how writers knew they were legit. Or thought they knew.

These were all cold submissions pulled from the slush pile, and I regarded each acceptance as proof that I was advancing in my craft. Each editor had their own taste, to be sure, but their sensibilities overlapped enough that I could sharpen my sense of audience.

I had the good fortune then to be working with Ted Kooser at the very time that he won a Pulitzer and a term as U.S. Poet Laureate. There was a running joke in the English Department that he’d next be nominated for Pope.

Kooser never held himself higher than others. He was a native Iowan and naturalized Nebraskan who had been taught from an early age not to get too big for his britches. He approached literary craft in that plainspoken way. He even titled one book The Poetry Home Repair Manual. He was good at taking brash young writers down a peg, and I learned a lot from him about restraint.

But if Kooser might have cringed at the word “priest,” he did see himself as a curator, and he instilled in me a curious faith in his method. It wasn’t his alone. Some of it drew from Strunk and White, some went back to Dickinson, Poe, Bradstreet, and Donne. At its heart was the Romantic idea that a poet could assemble the raw materials for epiphany and create the conditions for a reader to experience it afresh.

Economy was one way to achieve that effect. The poem was like a photograph behind glass, and the poet tried to remove all the thumbprints that got in the way. But you didn’t want to bleed a poem of all feeling. There had to be a flash of passion smoldering there, too.

There was more to the method than that, but I learned that if I could get my essays or poems past Ted, I could reliably expect other editors to admire them as well. Back then you sent everything by mail, and I got that down to a science: the cover letter tweaked slightly to show that I admired something in their latest issue, the SASE for their reply, the manila envelope to hold the pages (always paperclipped, never stapled, never folded).

Every submission was a prayer. Not all of them were granted, but the math rewarded devotion if the underlying craft was sound. If I believed strongly enough in my voice and sent out enough prayers, publication would be my reward. By the time that first piece appeared in North Dakota Quarterly, I had been praying for a while.

But when I left academe in 2021, I found myself questioning that faith. Somewhere along the line everything got digitized, and the ritual changed. Instead of stuffing envelopes and printing addresses as carefully as I’d rewritten each poem and essay, I was stacking my dashboard in Submittable. It felt less prayerful that way. Everyone else was doing the same, ballooning the slush pile to the point that journals started charging a reading fee, both to discourage unserious writers and to offer that front line of readers a little meagre pay.

Before long, the math made no sense. Even experienced writers told me they routinely saw 50 rejections or more for each “yes.” That’s $150 out of pocket to publish each piece, often for no payment in return, just a sense of prestige. There’s still a long list of venues, nearly 500 by Erika Krouse’s count, but are you really going to feel you’ve accomplished anything if you’re paying for publication in Hysterical Rag (a now-defunct but formerly self-styled “dudeless literary utopia”) or Lady Churchill’s Rosebud Wristlet (published by Small Beer Press and touted as a “break from the daily meh”)?

The reasoning used to be that you built a reputation with the little magazines, won some awards, a Pushcart or a coveted slot in a Best American anthology, caught an agent’s eye, then broke into the Power 5. Then you could then devote yourself more purely to the craft that got you there. It wasn’t joining “the club” exactly, as Justin Isis put it recently. There was assuredly an MFA-cohort effect on the literary scene and a perceived hierarchy. But you could be self-made, like Kooser or like Hilda Raz, the longtime editor of Prairie Schooner, who became an endowed professor and award-winning poet with no more than a B.A.

The point was that curation offered guidance, and publication (because of curation) offered tangible benchmarks of progress. And as long as that held true, publication in literary journals made a kind of meritocratic sense. We all know the rest of the story, how identity politics crept in, how traditional publishing turned corporate, how platform-building took the place of craft.

It was ironic that the year after leaving higher ed, a magazine that I’d been praying to for years finally said yes. The Missouri Review used to be one of those places where careers were made, but the editor who plucked my piece from the pile retired before the volume even saw print. I thumbed through the volume, but I couldn’t help but feel a sense of futility. TMR paid me a little, but nowhere near enough for the hours of effort. Presumably some readers enjoyed the piece, but I never heard about it. I don’t maintain an academic CV anymore, so what exactly was the point?

Was I really part of a “club”? I’d never called in a single favor. It was a point of pride that I’d been unknown to every editor who’d chosen my work. R.T. Smith, the cranky editor of Shenandoah, still a fine venue to share pages with, told me that he didn’t want to like my essay on religion and baseball because he hated sports, but the prose won him over.

That always felt like a miracle: the weird kid from Montana who wore homemade clothes to school had managed to turn his life into a story that could move the heart of a stranger, that could overcome East Coast elitism, that could even break down a rigid cultural bias, like hating sports. An editor who cared about her sentences could pluck my piece from the pile and admire it enough to stamp it with her imprimatur.

I wasn’t praying to those editors: craft was bigger than them. We were all apprentices to it, all lifelong disciples to its mysteries.

I turned fifty last fall, so I’m not old enough to feel the way that I do, but I can’t summon much enthusiasm for the next shiny thing. Maybe Anthony Marigold is right and it’s a new day for literary magazines. But Zona Motel (a self-styled “brotherhood”) sounds a lot like Hysterical Rag to me. I’ve contributed happily to Republic Of Letters a few times, and I have a review coming out in The Metropolitan Review later this month. So I’m not sitting out the new scene entirely. But I’m mindful that it skews toward New York, skews young, looks a lot like the next shiny thing.

Maybe it’s true that craft never was a straight way, and I lived under a delusion all those years when I thought that I could slowly advance in the art of entrancing strangers, translating my life or ideas into gifts that bridged our differences. Maybe I just mastered a particular discourse community which came to an end, despite my belief that writers shared aesthetic principles that would outlast our time. Maybe curation was always corrupt, and I just happened to benefit from it for a time.

But I don’t think so. There’s still beauty in drawing inspiration from the past, still depth in writing for readers yet unborn. Willa Cather lived that paradox for most of her life, facing the future fortified by a craft that she believed would endure. And which has.

I’ve often wondered how a young Cather would fare in the current climate. Her “meat-ax” theatre reviews and sharp commentary might drive a lot of traffic today. But her enduring legacy is a superior style. She honed her craft by editing at McClure’s Magazine and publishing in the most discerning magazines of her day. Cather’s refinement convinced a young Alfred Knopf to take a risk on her, and she won the Pulitzer the very next year. In 1990 she became the first American woman included in the Encyclopedia Britannica’s Great Books Collection.

That world is gone. It’s like baseball without scouts or a chance at The Show. We’re all holding our own private home run derbies now, hoping to draw a crowd.

Joshua Doležal is a book coach and editor. He is the author of a memoir, “Down from the Mountaintop: From Belief to Belonging,” and a poetry collection, “Someday Johnson Creek.” He also writes “The Recovering Academic.”