When we launched our Enthusiasm prompt, we kind of thought people might write about, like, Mamdani or the beauty of the autumn leaves changing, but these are dark times and The Republic of Letters is a dark humor-ish kind of publication, and it turns out that the kinds of things people actually have enthusiasm about are discovering the joys of deli store-style gummy candies while dealing with the hospitalization of one’s mother, as in

s beautiful, heartbreaking piece, one of the winners of our Enthusiasm contest.

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS, EAT LOTS OF DISGUSTING LITTLE GUMMY CANDIES

I am not entirely sure when the obsession began. I can’t remember if I bought the first bag myself or if it came as part of a care package. All I know is that at some point after my parents’ car accident, I became slightly fanatical about gummies. Not the fun kind. Just the pedestrian ones sold in checkout aisles. Sour Patches, Watermelon Slices, Real Fruit, cola bottles, gummy bears or fish — I didn’t really discriminate. Sweet or sour, heck, I’d even indulged in Chili Milis — the hot pepper-shaped gummies with a dash of spice (yes, South Asians add zing to everything).

The gummies came in all shapes, colors and sizes. Some were harder and chewier. Others had the tactile delight of a marshmallow. If held up to sunlight, you may as well be looking at rare gems. Rubies, emeralds, amethysts, citrines. Pop them whole into your mouth for an explosion of almost-fruit flavor or relish them by tenderly biting off each limb (in the case of bears). Of all the varieties, my favourite were the worms. I totally get what being a bird is all about.

It was December last year. The skies were slate and the ground was iced. A car accident had ended my father’s life and critically injured my mother. She was now in a coma in Toronto’s St. Michael’s Hospital. Office buildings in downtown Toronto were lit up with Christmas merriness. Tiny windows gleamed with tiny Christmas trees at night. But for those sitting by their loved ones in the 9th floor trauma ICU, the days were long and as slate as the skies.

A friend who had lived through considerable personal loss had given me a piece of advice early on: find a moment of joy each day. It could be a really good cup of coffee. Or a piece of chocolate. Or a good conversation with a stranger. Or your favorite show at the end of the day. Cultivate a tiny moment of delight every single day or grief will swallow you whole. And never feel ashamed about harvesting this joy because you earned every bit of it. So I began mentally logging these glimmers.

Every morning, I bought a good, strong cup of coffee from a new coffee place each day. Some days, I sat in the park across the hospital and watched throngs of pigeons flutter around. One day, I took a gorgeous shot of steam rising from vents, lit up like a ghost by the winter sun. Another day, it was the gingerbread cookies handed out by a patient’s family in the ICU. Most days it was the homemade meals delivered by friends and family that I relished after a long day at the hospital. And on days when my mother was deteriorating or struggling immensely, and cultivating joy felt like carving a mountain, I had the gummies.

I always kept a bag in my jacket pocket. Having a critically ill or injured loved one has a similar impact on your body as an extreme adventure sport. The highs and lows of ever-changing situations — brain bleed in the morning, liquid in lungs in the evening, positive neurological tests tomorrow, not-so-positive blood work the day after — wreck your physical and emotional health. I developed some kind of emotional dependence on gummies — a security-blanket of sorts. It was as if, as long as I had a pocket of artificially flavored joy in my pocket, I could throw myself a line out of whatever calamity I was drowning in that day. While today I can see the thin line of insanity in throwing back a couple of Fuzzy Peaches like anti-anxiety medication after watching my mother go through a particularly tortuous procedure, at the time it felt perfectly normal.

My enthusiasm for gummies was contagious. Soon family members were buying their own stashes. The result was that as a family, we were now sitting on a sizable investment in gummies that we could readily pass onto future generations as inheritance. Gummies were in my pockets, in my pantry, in bedside drawers and eventually I began squirreling some away in my mother’s closet in the rehabilitation facility where she would spend months recovering.

At some point, conscious of the presumably constant gelatinous state of my intestines, filled with ingredients I could not pronounce, I decided to learn how to make healthier versions at home. After investing in molds and experimenting with natural fruit juices and endeavoring to juice ginger root (yes, I went that far on the wellness spectrum), several ill-fated attempts at floppy-headed bears dissolved my resolve. I decided I couldn’t compromise on the one consistent joy in my life and that to die from complications of eating too many gummy worms was still, probably, a very good way to exit stage left.

A year on, I still haven’t made sense of the gummy-addiction. Perhaps when the world around you shatters, the tiny harmless joys of childhood become a comfort and a reminder that life is still good or can be good again. Perhaps gummies were my drug of choice because my father and I, both owning a sweet tooth, were fond of sharing desserts. When I was a child, his way of showing love (much to my mother’s dismay) was to buy me éclairs from a local bakery. Even now that I am a full-fledged adult, he always showed up with a box of gulab jamuns every visit. It would make sense that the acrid void that had opened in me after his passing, the hole that threatened to inhale me if I looked inwards could only be filled by the viscosity of something sweet. All I know is that there could have been more destructive ways to cope with the staggering loss. Even though gummies have likely had a detrimental effect on my life expectancy (I am assuming, I haven’t researched this), I learned that small joys can be an antidote to big heartaches.

In a world that seems to be falling apart a bit more every day, to consciously cultivate joy is an act of rebellion. It is a way to say: I am human and I have a need for light when darkness swells. It is a way to uphold a basic human yearning — the same joy that emanates from songbirds and in the play of dolphins. It is the reason why weddings still take place in war zones. In not losing sight of joy, in finding it, framing it or farming it, we inject it into our combined consciousness. It begins to show up in our interactions with each other, in how we try to mend what’s broken in the world and in us, and how we get through times that should otherwise crumble us.

Ain Khan

