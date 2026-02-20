Dear Republic,

WHERE DID BODY POSITIVITY GO?

Author’s note: This is not a commentary on the bodies of any of the women mentioned. They are being used to prove a point, not blamed or body-shamed. Let’s remember that, privileged or not, they are also victims of the same system that has spent decades trying to shrink women down to the bone.

The body positivity movement didn’t start on Instagram. It began in the 1960s, emerging from the Fat Rights Movement as a response to the blatant fatphobia of the time (because, yes, unfortunately, it was already bad back then). But it didn’t become what we would consider close to mainstream until the 2010s.

The 2020s didn’t only bring a global pandemic. The social and cultural changes that have unfolded over the last decade force us to ask a very simple question:

Has the latest vibe shift killed body positivity?

In my essay body positivity is out, I already tackled this topic and shared my opinion. However, I wanted to dig deeper and offer actual proof, since the more time passes, the more obvious it all becomes.

Over the past decade, the cultural emphasis on empowerment, authenticity, and relatability has been replaced by aspirational aesthetics, algorithm-shaped beauty standards, and a revival of hyper-traditional femininity.

But... how did we get here?

The year is 2015. Fifth Harmony has just released their song BO$$, proudly singing about how “Michelle Obama’s purse is all heavy, gettin’ Oprah dollars.” (Whatever that means). Girlboss culture is on the rise, and a big part of the Internet seems to agree on the same rhetoric: women should encouraged to be bold, ambitious, and unapologetic.

Toxic productivity and hustle culture aside, it was actually a good (or at least, better) moment for beauty standards. Sure, pro-ana and pro-mia blogs were still there, but they were in hidden corners of the Internet, where only those who were looking for them could find them.

Meanwhile, social media was full of hashtags like #WokeUpLikeThis (with no-makeup selfies, during a time when heavy contour and full glam seemed to be the norm) and #BodyPositivity.

This is also when many activists—like Megan Jayne Crabbe, also known as bodyposipanda, Jameela Jamil, and many others—began rising in visibility. It is true that things were far from perfect, which is exactly why their discourse felt both necessary and refreshing, since they were often putting themselves in vulnerable positions just to push the conversation forward.

I am a big fan of Megan Jayne Crabbe. As an anorexia survivor myself, her posts about recovery and weight gain (along with her first book) helped me a lot during my own healing process.

Again, it wasn’t perfect, but the conversation was there. People were talking about the dangers of fatphobia, about the aftermath of eating disorders, and about how toxic beauty standards were affecting all of us.

From 2015 to 2019, many female artists in popular media leaned into relatability and embraced the “real girl” image.

We even saw some artists with non-conventional bodies rise into fame, such as Meghan Trainor, Adele, Lizzo, and others. There was even a slight skinny-shaming rhetoric (which I don’t agree with) in some of their lyrics that, for some reason, the public seemed completely fine with. The words “skinny” and “bitch” were paired together more times than I can count.

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor (2014). Funny to think that now she is one of the ‘skinny bitches’ she used to sing about

Anaconda — Nicki Minaj (2014)

Tempo — Lizzo feat Missy Elliott (2019)

It wasn’t the feminist, all-inclusive haven we like to romanticize. We should keep that in mind when looking back. But at least, when it came to beauty standards, it was something.

And girl groups, at least on the surface, were all about empowerment and self-acceptance. Their members had real, healthy bodies, and their lyrics revolved around self-love, confidence, and a kind of pop-feminism that felt accessible.

Little Mix circa 2015

To keep up with the cultural moment, brands tried to mirror this energy. Aerie launched its REAL campaigns, promising un-retouched photos and a more diverse range of bodies.

Even Victoria’s Secret, the peak of unattainable beauty, faced some criticism. There was clear pushback against what was not conceived as real or genuine: Photoshop, airbrushing, and the crazy diets and workout routines of their models.

It looked like authenticity was the currency of the moment.

Of course, it still wasn’t perfect. There were cracks everywhere, and body-shaming hadn’t disappeared. But compared to what we have now, it felt like progress.

Life changed for everyone at the turn of the decade. I don’t need to go into the global pandemic, because we all know what that was about.

But there are definitely some factors that emerged from it and ended up reshaping the beauty standards we face today.

I would argue, thought, that one of the main factors was TikTok becoming a dominant platform. Why, you may ask? Well, algorithms push a very specific kind of visual ‘perfection.’ People who fit a certain beauty standard are far more likely to go viral, and you can see it clearly when you look at how many TikTok careers began: Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and even Addison Rae.

I mean, look. This is the most-watched video on TikTok on 2020, and all she does is bob her face up and down while doing weird facial expressions. That’s it. And now, she has a net worth of (allegedly, this is not the best source, to be honest) 16 million dollars.

TikTok and algorithmic bubbles didn’t only heighten a certain beauty standard—they brought a cultural shift, too. Over the past few years, movements like ‘clean girl’, ‘that girl’, the ‘slow life’ and hyper-femininity have slowly been transforming into a more traditional lifestyle.

It’s not only TikTok’s fault. There are many socioeconomic factors that play a role, from the rise of far-right movement to economic uncertainty. Still, there is a clear correlation between the celebration of lean, delicate, slim, hyper-feminine beauty and the resurgence of the tradwife, less progressive propaganda.

Ten years ago, women online were encouraged to be empowered, bold, and outspoken. Today, however, the narrative has shifted. TikTok-popularized concepts like ‘the divine feminine’ and ‘tuning in into your feminine energy’ are encouraging women to be gentle, submissive, aesthetically pleasing rather than strong.

But, really. What is happening in Hollywood?

I think we can trace the shift in beauty standards through celebrities first. We already knew something was going to change when the Kardashians reportedly removed their BBLs, but no one was prepared for the wave of celebrities who have changed their bodies, sometimes beyond recognition, over the past few years.

The surgically enhanced curves of 2015–2020 have been completely replaced by a ‘skinny comeback.’ We have seen it everywhere in the media, fueled not just by weight loss, but also by cosmetic procedures such as buccal fat removal. Singers who once sang about being ‘fat and proud, influencers, actors, comedians… They have all participated in this shift.

Selena Gomez’s weight loss

Demi Lovato’s weight loss

Lana Del Rey’s weight loss

Ariana Grande’s weight loss

I do believe, though, that the conversation around her body is going too far

The worst part of all this is that, somehow, I have noticed that celebrities who were once falling into obscurity or seen as cringe have resurfaced the moment they lost weight.

Lana Del Rey, for example, was rediculed for her weight gain for years, and whenever people praised her or her music, the photos they used were almost always the ones from when she was thinner.

Same thing with Demi, who was once the butt of the ‘Poot Lovato’ meme, but now is ‘a goddess who has always been an icon.’ I don’t know, man. Maybe she wasn’t cringe back then. Maybe the audience was just being fatphobic.

Is it Ozempic and plastic surgery, or something else? I am not sure. But as Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications become more accessible to the general public (and not for the reasons they were originally created), I can’t help but worry about what the next step will be.

When everyone is skinny, losing their sense of hunger, and dealing with the health consequences of overusing Ozempic, what is the zeitgeist going to try to sell us, then?

Today, Hollywood acts as a mirror for the world of what we should aspire to look like. No matter how unattainable we think these standards are, it has always been this way—and it will keep being like this until the bubble finally bursts.

And our younger ones are the most vulnerable right now. Ten years ago, we had curvy girl-group members singing about sisterhood and empowerment. Right now, we have perfectly trained, skinny, hyper-stylized, Bratz-doll-looking girl-group members who sing about… well, I am honestly not sure what they are singing about.

This is how girl-groups looked in 2015:

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

And this is how they look now:

KATSEYE

Blackpink

Blackpink

And don’t get me wrong. I love Blackpink and KATSEYE, and I don’t think it’s their individual fault that the beauty standard keeps shrinking. But they are a clear reflection of the culture, and they are exactly who our kids and teens are looking up to right now.

What will happen to the fat girls if they can’t find other fat girls to look up to?

So, has body positivity actually died?

I would say that yes, at least in mainstream culture. Sure, the self-love rhetoric still remains somehow, but it’s constantly being contradicted by the imaginary. Media and celebrity culture no longer center diverse bodies, so where are we supposed to find real role models?

Now, everything is being repackaged. We’re all chasing ‘health’ and ‘wellness,’ trying to become ‘that (slim, white, privileged) girl’ who does Pilates and has visible collarbones.

But, have we ever considered that ‘wellness’ has become an euphemism for thinness?