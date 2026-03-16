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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
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Autumn,

You raise difficult questions about difficult art. As you write, the offense suffered by your husband was valid and reasonable. How do you weigh that against what to a non-Asian audience would have seemed like a rebuke to Asian racism not an encouragement?

I suppose I come down on the view that voluntary censorship would not be beneficial overall.

There's a brilliant novel by a Jewish intellectual, George Steiner, about the capture of Hitler in a South American jungle. The novel ends with a diabolical speech by Hitler defending his actions. The novel was staged in London and audiences clapped at the end of the Hitler speech because of the brilliance of Steiner's words and the acting art of the actor who played Hitler.

It was not a long run. Steiner himself was uncomfortable with it.

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