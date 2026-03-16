Dear Republic,

Frequent Republic contributor Autumn Widdoes heeds Garth Greenwell’s call to carefully consider art that offends us. Easier said than done—especially when we find the art itself to be lacking in sophistication or, well, artfulness.

- ROL

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO OFFEND?

Almost a year ago, a few months prior to the time Garth Greenwell’s article “Taking Offense: Reading through a bad feeling” was published, I attended a workshop of an original, absurdist play that intended to challenge systemic racism, sexism, and ageism. I was excited about the play because there are not many experimental works being written and staged in Las Vegas. The kind of work that pushes boundaries, transgresses, and may cause people to take offense.

I went to the small studio where the workshop was located, in tow with my husband, who isn’t an avid theater goer and has no knowledge of absurdism or Brechtian theater. I figured he likely would find the experience boring. As the play moved into progressive political statements, particularly about racism against an Asian immigrant character, I thought it might resonate with him since he is ethnically Chinese and spent his childhood in Indonesia before immigrating to the US as a teenager. But after the play and its feedback session ended, he immediately left the building without me and went to the car. As soon as I got into the car, I knew something was wrong. “Why would they do this?” was something he repeatedly asked in shock. He could not believe what he assumed he had witnessed: a racist anti-Chinese play made for the benefit of white audiences. What troubled me was not simply my husband’s anger, or the play’s failure to articulate itself clearly, but the question of what we are meant to do with offense in art, especially when offense triggers hostility.

No matter how I tried to defend the playwright-director, the play, or the cast, my husband offered reasons for why the play was indefensible. One of the main reasons was that he was the only Asian person in the audience, which meant that the burden of absorbing the offensive language and actions against the one Asian character, a Japanese character to be specific, was placed on him. He asked me if I had noticed how casual the play had been to throw around slurs against Chinese people, but had avoided racial epithets in regards to a Black character who was also being abused on stage.

I had not been offended by the play, though I found it uncomfortable. I approached it as art that was taking a major risk to hold up very ugly behavior in front of its audience. I did not wholly agree with what it was attempting to say, but I thought it was good to have an original piece making bold moves. I also felt that it was failing to make its point clear, which was likely why my husband was so angry. But that is the risk of making new work that has not been sanitized by rounds and rounds of development.

Apart from a graphic rape scene, which was staged fully clothed, I had not reacted to it viscerally the way he had. The rest of the evening was spent trying to convince my husband, who was becoming increasingly agitated once the shock had worn off, that he should not pursue a lawsuit against the studio space where the play had been workshopped.

My first reaction was to explain that this theater piece was a work of art. This just angered him more. His reasoning was that the theater scene in Las Vegas is relatively small, the audiences tend not to be variable, and thus everyone knew that there was unlikely to be a large demographic of Chinese or Chinese-Americans in the audience. That holding up a mirror of racist and sexist language and actions, particularly when aimed at a demographic that was not going to be present in the audience, was reinforcing the racism it was attempting to criticize. This is an argument that has often been made against antiracism by its critics.

He was even more incensed by the feedback session held after the play because not one person dared to say anything about what he believed he had witnessed: anti-Chinese bigotry. Instead, everyone seemed congratulatory and proud of the work they had presented.

I sought other opinions on this matter. Some suggested completely supporting my husband’s position, others shrugging it off as hypersensitivity. It became clear that there really is no consensus on this matter regarding art that offends. That I had brought my husband to a play that upset him so deeply made me defensive on his behalf. I was defensive enough to meet with the playwright-director to offer feedback. My husband is not the sensitive type, so the play had effectively struck him in a way that a play should. Afterall, it is better to be offensive than it is to be boring.

But the level of his anger was indicative of something else going on. He was not only upset at the playwright-director, but also at the entire cast. He recognized some of the actors from a play of mine he had attended. He also made the decision not to attend any more plays with me. I began to wonder if his reaction was reflective of a larger trend against art that dares to take risks, regardless of the political stance it takes. I thought about the experimental work I had studied or seen over the years, some of which had extremely graphic sexual violence or straddled the pornographic.

In 2008, I attended Soho Rep’s New York premiere of Sarah Kane’s Blasted, a play that prompted fury when it was first staged at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 1995. It, too, has a violent rape scene in it, though the depiction of that is far more gratuitous than the workshopped play I attended. I had found Kane’s play electrifying and sought out to read all her work. I’d also attended Ann Liv Young’s provocative work at The Kitchen. During one of these performances, I could not be entirely certain that the audience was not witnessing a female character being fucked live with a strap-on by a character in drag. Not a simulation, but the real deal.

But times have changed since 2008. Our culture has become extremely sensitive to anything that might offend. There is a real fear of presenting something to the public that could result in loss of revenue, lawsuits, or death threats. How do we live with, think through, and learn from offense in art, especially in a cultural moment increasingly hostile to risk?

The United States has never been a very permissive society. Book bans and moral panics over controversial and transgressive art, books, and plays have long existed, from Robert Mapplethorpe’s The Perfect Moment, David Wojnarowicz’s Tongues of Flame, Andres Serrano’s Immersion (Piss Christ) to Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye and Sherman Alexie’s The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian among many others. Even popular musicals like Rent and Spamalot are frequently challenged for their content. But we are now living in an era where freedom of speech and freedom of expression are under pressure from both sides of the political spectrum. Even with the pushback against bans and cancel culture, we have been conditioned to fear being honest in our work. This fear has created stagnation and has enabled censorship. The past ten years may have been a warm up for what is unfolding now and what is to come.

Recently, I received an email about The National Artists Safety Survey created by ARC—Artists at Risk Connection. Their survey asks artists and writers if they feel safe enough to present work that challenges accepted views. Some of the questions include fears related to cancel culture and questions regarding government overreach. But there are other questions regarding fears of retribution. Notably, the email asked that the survey be distributed only though friendly networks. The results will be help shape the U.S. Safety Guide for Artists and Cultural Workers. According to Artists at Risk Connection, “this is a practical resource designed to prepare artists and cultural workers with tools to navigate, counter, and overcome threats and persecution from those seeking to silence them.”

I was curious about this survey. It felt ten years overdue. But it also felt right on time as well. The fraying of American society, and many other Western societies, has placed artists and writers at a crossroads. Civil conversations between people of varying politics rarely take place anymore. Trust is at an all-time low. Can we make work that intentionally challenges taboos? Obviously, many institutions have already shut the door on publishing or producing work that takes risks, questions accepted views, or is considered unsellable in this current market. For those of us who are finding ways to get our work out anyway, will we face increasing outrage, cancellation efforts, ostracism, or even political violence?

In Greenwell’s essay, which I returned to repeatedly as I tried to think through my husband’s reaction, he looks at Miranda July’s book All Fours, working through what he calls “ugly feelings.” The ugly feelings he mentions have to do with reactions to the unpolite thoughts that July’s protagonist has throughout the novel. In particular, he focuses on her disgust for another woman’s body, solely because the woman is overweight, postmenopausal, and dares to be sexual. There is a particular descriptive sex scene that has elicited criticism due to its offensiveness. Greenwell eloquently sets up his argument for not avoiding offense to stay with a work that has value:

I’m all for people having and honoring their feelings, and I think we should have a pretty high bar for telling anybody their feelings are wrong, especially about art. But I also think the whole point of art is to do things with our feelings. I’ve argued before that one of the key motivations for making art is to give us something to do with bad feelings—a way to take feelings that threaten to be purely negative or destructive and make them productive. This strikes me as a real source of art’s power, and suggests one way art might intervene in the world, at least our internal worlds—how it might in some decisive way be saving. But what happens when we’re experiencing art, not making it; what can we do with the bad feelings art provokes?

Greenwell then provides a way to sit with offense. To be able to experience art that draws out horrible feelings from within us. He argues that we need to be less reactive to the initial negative feelings. We need to learn to handle these feelings with an objectivity that will provide us a way to learn and grow from the experience, rather than shutting down and avoiding it. He goes on to explain:

An initial, untutored response to offense is simply to shut down our perceptual apparatus, to refuse to see the thing that has offended us. Which means, if the art we’re responding to is interesting art, we may be shutting ourselves off from a value that, were we to engage with it, we might see as balancing out the pain of offendedness—or even, if it’s really interesting art, a value that is bound up with offendedness, a value we can only arrive at through offendedness, that lies on the other side of it

It is getting to the other side that is tricky, especially in our age of cruelty, anxiety, and avoidance. Ugly behavior has been normalized. So, it is no surprise that many wish to avoid anything that can offend them. We have been conditioned to react in outrage and self-righteousness. Much of this has been performative, but it has had a chilling effect on our ability to be in conversation with ideas that challenge our value system. When we are no longer able to speak freely about these things, we resort to rage and violence. This is what I believe the survey is foreshadowing.

I am not beyond reproach when it comes to avoiding things that provoke bad feelings within me. I also want to make it clear that what my husband felt was valid. It was not performative offense. He felt that the play we attended was racist, though the playwright-director later explained to me that her intention was to highlight how prejudice towards Asian people is still considered acceptable in our culture. His negative reaction was to a piece that was meant to provoke. It would have been a failure if it had not provoked these feelings. But the burden of offense seemed to fall unequally on him.

So, what do we as writers and artists do at this crossroads we are facing? How do we make work that is not afraid to ask hard questions or push boundaries? How do we do so with sensitivity? Is that even possible?

Can we play a role in helping our culture to relearn to sit with ugly feelings and find a value to be in conversation with something that might offend us? Or are we doomed to what the survey suggests is coming: a society that is fraught with unending cancellations, death threats, and violence for saying something that someone else dislikes?

Autumn Widdoes is a writer and theater artist. She was a managing editor and editor-at-large for Interim and edited issues 35.2 and 36.3. She has a Substack where she is serializing a novelette and self-publishing poetry. Originally from Florida, she now lives in Las Vegas, NV.