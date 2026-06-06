Dear Republic,

We continue an occasional series on “who is the funniest [blank].” We’ve already had one piece on the funniest philosopher. Please feel free to send your pieces on this topic to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “funniest” in the subject line.

-ROL

WHO IS THE FUNNIEST … POET?

Imagine, if you will, the worst possible teenager, like the teenager from hell.

What might you come up with? Well, let’s imagine the following:

He would have questionable hygiene. Well, Rimbaud had that. In an age when, as Graham Robb points out in Rimbaud, weekly bathing was still considered excessive, Rimbuad went well beyond that. His hair swarmed with lice, which he sometimes liked to flick at priests. An acquaintance was astonished to discover that he was planting and cultivating warts on his face.

He would be rude. That was no issue for Rimbaud. Introduced, generously, to a group of former Communards and artists in Paris 1871, he berated them for having, in the time of the revolution, failed to destroy the Bibliothèque Nationale and the Louvre. Later, introduced to professional terrorists in Belgium, he shocked and offended them with his call to destroy the whole world.

He would be a difficult roommate. Rimbaud took care of that with aplomb. Brought to Paris with the best will in the world by the resident avant garde clique — “come, dear great soul, we await you,” their letter to him read — he was outfitted with his own garret, supplied with curtains and bed linen, paper and ink, to begin writing his poems. Instead, his friends were summoned by cries to discover their pet poet standing naked on the roof and flinging away his clothes. His kindly poet protector Banville discovered that he went to bed with all his clothes on and muddy feet between the sheets. The next day he smashed the porcelain. After that he sold Banville’s furniture. In a brief stint living with the artist Charles Cros, he knocked off the nose of one his sculptures with a hammer and used his poems as toilet paper. When he had really gone feral and was living with the avant garde eccentric Ernest Cabaner, Cabaner returned home to discover that his milk had been neatly ejaculated into, while, after the indigent Cabaner had moved into a hovel in the middle of winter, Rimbaud carefully removed his windowpanes with a glass cutter.

He would be randomly violent. Which Rimbaud also was. Shortly after he moved into Cros’, the artist was surprised, when facing a mirror, to catch sight of Rimbaud coming at him with a sharp object. Hanging out with Cros and Paul Verlaine at a cafe, Rimbaud announced, “Spread your hands out on the table I want to show you an experiment.” The others did as he asked, although ‘the experiment’ proved to consist of Rimbaud taking out his penknife and cutting Verlaine’s wrists deeply. He finally achieved his expulsion from the Paris bohemian scene when, attending a poetry reading, he shouted “merde” at the end of each line of another poet’s work, at which point he was thrown out of the room, at which point Rimbaud waited in the hallway and then stabbed the poet who had evicted him in the stomach.

He would take himself very seriously. At the same time that Rimbaud was lice-ridden, quarreling with everyone who crossed his path, he was also declaring himself a seer and making pointed comparisons between himself and Jesus Christ.

And then the worst of it would be that he actually was exactly that. As a 15-year-old, his poetry was leaps-and-bounds better than that of the adult men he was torturing. As Robb writes, each of “his four small bodies of work represents a different stage in the history of modern poetry.” He seemed, all by himself, to come up with the art of the 20th century — and 20th century artists from Pablo Picasso to Bob Dylan to Jim Morrison have fulsomely acknowledged it.

And, maybe even worse than that, it becomes evident that the art can’t exactly be separated from the life. The usual line with this is that bohemianism, and antics, are a distraction — that most artists, even the ones who are showmen, do their best work in a way that’s separate from their more destructive sides. But for Rimbuad that distinction seems to be meaningless. He very consciously set out to derange all his senses — the full quote is “the poet makes himself a seer by a long, prodigious, and rational derangement of all his senses” — and the “scumminess” is inextricable from the work. The assessment of Jacques Rivière that he was “a spirit of the higher rank in the body of a vicious and terrible child” is actually quite a bit darker than that — the different sides of Rimbaud were part-and-parcel.

The terrible child seems to have discovered a few difficult truths about how art works. One is that there is a world of forms, and of truth, that has nothing to do with us, that looks us a bit coldly and bemusedly, if not cruelly. “At last, o happiness, o reason, I drew back the azure from the sky, which is black,” Rimbaud writes, in unveiling something close to the real shape of eternity. Then, the way to discover that truth really is to rip away the superego and any kind of moral code, to engage, very consciously, in the “derangement of the senses.” Before setting off for Paris, Rimbaud would explain himself to some acquaintances in Charleville: “I owe my superiority to the fact that I have no heart.”

Rimbaud at 17

Rimbaud took that very seriously. It wasn’t just the somewhat-childish pranks in Paris. When he settled on the plan for the ‘martyrdom,’ his Christlike project, “the first step was comparatively simple,” as Robb puts it, it was to “persuade the apostle Verlaine to leave his wife and child.”

The stakes for this were very real and decisive. Verlaine was 28, a well-respected poet, with a wife and an infant son. He had managed to put off for several months his ‘martyrdom’ with Rimbaud, but, with his wife ill, he went off to buy some medicine and ran into Rimbaud who had been prowling in the neighborhood. Here is how Verlaine would describe the encounter:

“But my wife is ill. I have to go and get something at the chemist’s.” “No you don’t,” Rimbaud said. “Stop going on about your wife. Come on, I told you we’re leaving.” So, naturally, I went with him.

Verlaine had second thoughts some months later when he and Rimbaud were in Belgium. His wife and mother-in-law met him at the arranged appointment, convinced him to come back to Paris with them. Verlaine made it onto the train and slept for the first leg of it. At the customs checkpoint on the border, Verlaine suddenly disappeared, and his wife and mother-in-law caught a last sight of him on the platform, standing next to Rimbaud, who was, writes Robb, “still stretching his legs after traveling fifty miles in a toilet.”

Paul Verlaine

Rimbaud and Verlaine would spend a year together in London, breaking up when Verlaine returned from shopping holding a fish, which made Rimbaud start to snigger. “Do you have any how ridiculous you look?” Rimbaud said. “I retaliated because, I can assure you, I did not look ridiculous,” Verlaine recalled. He hit Rimbaud with the fish and returned to Paris. There was one last attempt at a reunion in Brussels, which did not go well — Verlaine shot Rimbaud in the arm and served a two-year prison sentence for it.

This is a very famous story, which kind of has everything in it — Rimbaud and Verlaine were one of the very first public homosexual relationships in Western Europe; the story is emblematic of the pull of art and freedom against domesticity — but at its heart is the dichotomy between the two figures, Verlaine a first-rate poet but with, in his own self-description, the willpower of “a dead leaf,” and Rimbaud, still a teenager but possessed of an indomitable will and controlling Verlaine entirely.

Paris artists by Henri Fantin-Latour — Verlaine and Rimbaud at far left

Verlaine never quite seemed to get ahold of the idea of the ‘martyrdom’ that Rimbaud had in mind, but Rimbaud was unflagging in it. “What to most people looked like a trail of destruction was a clearing of new ground,” writes Robb of Rimbaud’s adventures in this period. He was completely determined to get out of the ordinary. “The material world will be nothing but a means for evoking aesthetic impressions,” he declared. “The poet searches himself, exhausts every poison in himself,” he wrote in his ‘Seer’ letter.

And it really seems to have succeeded. Verlaine and Rimbaud were, at least when together in Paris, almost constantly drunk, in a permanent haze of booze, absinthe, hashish, but even that for Rimbaud had a real purpose. He seemed to succeed in replacing material reality with his own fantasies — and all as a means to get at the pure reality beyond it. “I accustomed myself to a simple hallucination,” Rimbaud wrote. “I saw quite plainly a mosque in place of a factory, a drummers’ school built by angels, carriages on the highways of the sky, drawing-rooms at the bottom of a lake.” The hallucinations evidently got more complicated from there. As Robb puts it, “It is only after a century of modernist literature and cinema that the mind’s eye can perform the acrobatic feats that were apparently quite routine for Rimbaud.” As Rimbaud wrote in one of his most powerful utterances, “I alone hold the key to this wild parade.”

Rimbaud had always been a talented poet — as a schoolboy prodigy, the kind of kid who might sleep on his desk for the first three hours of a high-pressure regional exam before waking up and handing in immaculate work at the last moment, his work was always sharp and surprising and with an effortless control over form (“on the calm black wave where the stars are asleep / white Ophelia floats like a great lily”) — but after the ‘derangement’ something really started to happen. For one thing, there was a complete clarity and maturity in the way he wrote (“One night I sat beauty on my knees — And I found her bitter — And I insulted her / I took up arms against justice”). For another, there was a sense of all sorts of aesthetic treasures that were comprehensible to him and no one else (“A black, E white, I red, U green, O blue: vowels, I shall tell, one day, of your mysterious origins”). And then there is the invitation, the notion that there really is a better, fuller, more intense way to live, but only for those with the courage to pursue it. “She will discover strange, unfathomable, repulsive, and delicious things,” he wrote in the Seer letter of the woman of the future. And in A Season in Hell, written around the time of the final quarrel with Verlaine: “We have faith in the poison. We know how to offer up our entire life every day. / The time of the Assassins is upon us.”

Rimbaud is the funniest poet. As Robb puts it, “The key to Rimbaud’s universe is a sense of humour,” and the joke seems to envelop everyone around him — the Charleville teachers who assiduously cultivated the young prodigy only for him to turn on them (“you’re in the right rut,” he wrote dismissively to his most dedicated benefactor); the “Nasty Fellows” group of Paris bohemians, who were in fact “a fairly pleasant group of young men” and were not prepared for the tsunami of Rimbaud in their midst; the erstwhile roommates, all with a high tolerance for practical jokes up until the point when their milk was being ejaculated into; poor Verlaine, never very strong in willpower, who found himself led around like a marionette by a diabolical teenager; and then, in the end, his admirers themselves, who have never quite known what to do with Rimbaud’s sudden abandonment of poetry at the age of 20 to take up a career, ultimately, as gun-runner in Africa. That abandonment, writes Robb, has “caused more lasting, widespread consternation than the breakup of the Beatles.”

But if the joke mostly seems to be directed towards the antics of the enfant terrible and the overmatched Paris bohemians, at some point the vectors of the joke turn in the other direction. It is possible to live in this way, Rimbaud seems to be saying, detaching, in Robb’s terms, “the censorious superego from the imaginative id.” It is possible to hallucinate constantly, it is possible to “open the senses,” it is possible to enter into the “mind’s full range of alternative realities” — to live on the great scale and to produce work that matches it. “Every being seemed to me to be entitled to several other lives,” Rimbaud wrote. He seemed determined to achieve that and, actually, in very many ways, did. The question isn’t so much how to understand his crazed ambition; it’s more about why nobody else seems to possess it.

I feel a deep sense of shame whenever I think about Rimbaud — and probably you should feel it too. He really went for it, as a 15-year-old, and he produced, just as advertised, “strange, unfathomable, repulsive, and delicious things.” What he made came from a choice, but it’s a choice that almost no one ever takes.

Sam Kahn is the editor-in-chief of The Republic of Letters.