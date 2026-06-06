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Alexander Prisyazhnyuk's avatar
Alexander Prisyazhnyuk
18h

That was fun to read but I don't see in it any argument that he was funny—not that I'm saying he wasn't, the episode of the fish made me laugh, but I can certainly think of funnier poets (Henri Michaux, for one).

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John Julius Reel's avatar
John Julius Reel
4h

Fascinating piece. And, yes, there is a lesson in his life. What we write really does depend on how we live, or the intensity with which we live.

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