Dear Republic,

Thanks to maximally-British James Harris, we launch a new occasional series on “Who Is the Funniest ___?” Funniest poet and funniest film director soon to come. If you have your own nominees for a profession of your choice, please write in to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Funniest” in the subject line.

This piece comes to you very late today because we’ve been checking out the location for … tomorrow’s Lit Mag party! It starts at 8pm at Von Bar (3 Bleecker St NY, NY) — downstairs section. We’re technically at capacity, but come anyway! — and we’ll figure it out. Look forward to seeing many of you tomorrow (Friday).

-ROL

WHO IS THE FUNNIEST….PHILOSOPHER?

There was a certain level of comic flourish when I, opening my Christmas presents this year, revealed of all things, a new biography of Arthur Schopenhauer. Nothing, after all, says ‘festive cheer’ like reading about the ascetic life of history’s most influential philosophical pessimist.

I’m pretty sure that Schopenhauer would have seen the funny side himself. Certainly he’d have been pleased, delighted even, that he was still being read at all 164 years after his death. Particularly as the great theme of his life was his struggle to gain recognition for his work, the broader public proving oddly resistant to being told that human existence was a waste of time. Still, reading David Bather Woods’ excellent new biography proved an unexpectedly droll experience, and I’d like to make the case today that Schopenhauer was, both intentionally and unintentionally, a very funny man.

There are two strands to Schopenhauer which I’d argue are funny. First, and this is the strongest pillar of my argument, in real life Schopenhauer was funny. From his appearance, he had a funny, goblin-like face, like a vision of cartoon diabolism. But he was also actually and deliberately funny — such as when he used to dine at the Englischer Hof in Frankfurt and leave a gold coin on the table to be awarded to the poor if the English military officers spoke about anything other than women, dogs and horses. Schopenhauer would of course take the coin back at the end of each evening. That is, in the modern parlance, trolling.

And he lived his life with many of these touches of seriocomic grandiloquence, such as calling his dog Atma or ‘world spirit’ in Sanskrit, and then immediately replacing the poodle with another one after it died and naming it the same. This is surely the loftiest act of pet-naming since V. S. Naipaul called his cat Augustus after the Roman Emperor and went on to publish a 7,000 word tribute to him in The New Yorker after both he and the cat had died.

Then there’s the recognisably comic peevishness of Schopenhauer, the pettiness, the grudge-taking, the self-sabotage. This is the Schopenhauer who scheduled his lectures to be at precisely the same time as the world-famous Hegel’s — with predictable results, namely only five students showing up — or prefacing his book that it had “not won a prize from the Royal Danish Society of Scientists” (even though it had won a prize from the Royal Norwegian Society of Scientists!). Or so alienating his own mother that she wrote to him, “You are nevertheless irritating and unbearable and I consider it most difficult to live with you.” And perhaps unbeatably the Schopenhauer who, as the Austrian army was putting down political insurgents in Frankfurt in 1848, lending the commanding officer of the infantry not only his apartment but also his opera glasses in order to get a better shot. If there’s a better symbol of reactionary bohemia I’ve yet to find it. Overall, the personality which emerges from the new biography is a sort of philosophical Alan Partridge; cantankerous, bearing grudges, and admirably determined to continue in the face of ridicule.

Based on his behaviour, it’s relatively easy to construct an argument that Schopenhauer cut a comic figure in life. It’s a bit more of a stretch to argue that Schopenhauer’s philosophy is comic, given that he argued life was like walking on hot coals and any happiness was the delusion prompted by brief periods of relief from the burning pain underfoot. There can be a tendency for Anglophone writers to do this when approaching artists and philosophers who created in other language traditions, to highlight the comic or knockabout aspects of their work in order to make them seem more cuddly they are; Kafka, who has been played up as a comic writer by some in the Anglosphere, is a good example. In German, Kafka is indeed funny but even more than that he is visceral and frightened and, in the final scene of The Trial, wrote one of the most distressing scenes in all literature.

We shouldn’t sugarcoat Schopenhauer either, for his vision of life as animated by a blind will which forces us into existence and then to procreate without rhyme or reason is a touch bleak, even if it overlaps with certain explanations for life suggested by evolutionary biology. Schopenhauer argued too that it was better to not be born, a conclusion I myself find increasingly absurd as I get older, as, even if you don’t think life is up to much, it’s only ever the experience of living which can lead you to that conclusion. It’s a bit like saying you dislike raisins; only having eaten raisins can lead you to that rejection, and ‘It would be better not to have eaten raisins’ seems a bit odd as a statement if you’ve never ever had one. You must have really taken against the concept of dried grapes.

Still, I do think the extremism of Schopenhauer’s philosophy is not so much comic as inevitably invites a comic response, something of a good old-fashioned British ‘Oh come off it mate.’ ‘Everything is bad’ is, after all, a very teenage view of life, the self-seriousness of which almost always invites cruel but justified parental piss-taking. And of course, there’s a certain inherent irony in the gap between the man and the ideas. Lonely as he was, Schopenhauer seemed to rather enjoy his life, which in his case looked a rather comfortable one of clubs, reading and slowly increasing number of ‘disciples.’ Like many a pessimist, such as his later English follower John Gray, the man himself was something of a bon viveur.

Schopenhauer himself defined humour as being present in incongruity between two items, and a well-fed pessimist philosopher trolling down at the club is surely an incongruous figure. It’s worth saying, too, that many of the creative writers who were deeply influenced by Schopenhauer and his philosophy — Houellebecq, Beckett, and the aforementioned Kafka — were far from lacking a sense of humour. An exception might be the German philosopher poet Philipp Mainländer, who tried to posit the exhaustion of the Schopenhauerian will as a redemptive event, and killed himself.

There’s always then this slight question hovering around Schopenhauer as to the extent to which he really means it. You invoke the Buddhist world spirit, but in the form of a poodle which dies. You say life is meaningless but, and this much to Nietzsche’s amusement, you practice the flute every night after dinner. And even when you say things are irredeemably awful you get annoyed that people aren’t happy that you’ve told them so. Add in your embrace of good food and wine and travel — like seemingly every German writer of the 19th century, Schopenhauer was nuts about Italy — means that your argument starts to attain an element of what might best be called schtick. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, while you are a curmudgeon of world-historical dimensions, you are also a strikingly compassionate man with very modern views of mental illness, animal rights, and suicide. Less so on women, but even there Arthur softened in old age.

Schopenhauer was a curmudgeon, and being a curmudgeon is a comic pose as it almost inevitably comes into tension with other aspects of your personality, in the same way your friends try and make you corpse when you pull a poker face. Likewise, to be a pessimist invites jollity, invites people to prove you wrong with joy and mockery and the absurd. Comedy and pessimism always seem to dance in hand, if only to make the pessimism more bearable to absorb. Finally, I’d add that ‘pessimistic philosopher’ aptly describes every comedian I’ve ever known, or at least the good ones.

James Harris is from Nottingham, England. He writes the weekly ‘Stiff Upper Quip’ Substack.