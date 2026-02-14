The Republic of Letters

The sort of truth-compromising is no less dangerous than AI hallucinations.

"It's not a question if AI meets aesthetic criteria, but can it be responsible?'

It is, in fact, not a question if AI has a firm grip on aesthetics, but the fact is the opposite of what is being said in this article. Even stylistically, AI cannot write like an original writer or generate innovative art of any kind. There's a reason it resembles a generic MFA writer who's carved the formulas on their brain. Would you be praised for writing like Shakespeare (not his equivalent but him) today? No, because it's already been done. And if writers are held to this standard, why is the hype tool not?

I think accountability is more important than quality in many contexts. If you have accountability, you can steadily improve a piece of work collaboratively over time, and that's really the essence of white-collar work. Using a chatbot involves giving up accountability in return for immediate quality. I think it's a bad trade, but it appeals to lazy, impatient people.

