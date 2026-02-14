Dear Republic,

We’ll have a rolling series on AI in art, starting with the class act of class acts, Maria Sol Beker.

-ROL

WHO STANDS BEHIND THE TEXT

On enshittification, authorship, and the quiet collapse of editorial judgment

I

I received an anonymous comment on one of my essays.

“You shouldn’t share this on LinkedIn. You’ve used AI. People will realize.”

The person attached a screenshot from an artificial intelligence (AI) detector. According to it, eighty-four percent of my text had been generated by a machine.

What made the accusation strange was not the claim itself, but the assumption behind it: that AI had entered my work through writing — and recently.

In fact, AI did not enter my life through writing. It entered years earlier, through investigation and accountability work. Long before AI became a cultural obsession or a literary anxiety, it was already embedded in how I worked on war crimes documentation: transcribing witness interviews, translating large volumes of material across languages, mapping patterns across testimonies, organizing evidence, and managing archives no human team could process alone at scale.

In that context, AI was never about creativity. It was about legibility. About not losing facts, voices, or timelines under the weight of volume and time pressure. It was a tool, not an author. An assistant, not a conscience.

So when AI later entered my writing life, it did not arrive as a temptation or a shortcut. It arrived as something already familiar: useful, limited, and potentially dangerous if misunderstood.

Still, I ran the essay through the same detector. Then through two others. One said eighty-five percent human. Another said ninety-one. The numbers contradicted one another, as they tend to do, but the real comedy came from what the app highlighted as “AI-generated.”

Those sentences were unmistakably mine. Long. Overexplained. Slightly clumsy. A few grammatical sins I never bother to correct because they sound like me. I write the way I speak when I’m thinking out loud. Sometimes I spiral. Sometimes I’m boring. Those were the passages flagged as synthetic.

I almost felt relieved. It’s comforting, occasionally, to blame someone else for a bad sentence — until you realize there is no one else. Humans hallucinate too. We just do it with more punctuation.

I replied to the anonymous good Samaritan with screenshots of my own analyses, run through multiple tools. The response I received was a single word.

“Okaay.”

That was it.

What unsettled me wasn’t the accusation itself. I use AI. I have for a long time. What unsettled me was what the accusation implied: cheating, dishonesty, a shortcut taken. And I recognized, instantly, a familiar reflex — the urge to justify, to explain, to prove authorship, to step back quietly and reconsider whether I should have posted at all.

Impostor syndrome has excellent timing.

So I did what I always do when something unsettles me. I researched to understand the ground I was standing on. What I found confirmed something I already suspected. There is far more we do not understand about AI — its limits, its risks, its social effects — than what we confidently claim to master.

I believe in AI. I am also deeply suspicious of it. These positions are not contradictory. I don’t believe in the blanket outsourcing of thinking. Or voice. Or judgment.

II

AI detectors present themselves as neutral arbiters. They are not.

They are probabilistic tools trained on assumptions about language that are neither stable nor culturally neutral. They contradict one another. They flag non-native English. They penalize long sentences, formal cadence, recursive thought, certain rhetorical rhythms. In other words, they mistake style for origin.

Even the companies that build these tools admit they are unreliable. They are marketed as aids, not evidence. And yet they are increasingly used — casually, confidently — to accuse, to shame, to discredit.

This matters not only because false positives are common, but because suspicion does not fall evenly. Emerging writers and non-native speakers are flagged most often. The technology may be new; the pattern is not.

III

In accountability work (the work I do when I’m not writing), artificial intelligence is treated as a constrained instrument, not a source of judgment. It can assist with verification, transcription, translation, and pattern recognition, but it is never allowed to stand in for attribution, interpretation, or ethical assessment. The system may surface signals; responsibility remains human.

This distinction matters because the risks are asymmetrical. There is still no safe way to deploy generative AI over confidential witness statements or sensitive evidentiary material without exposing people to harm. No secure method to summarize, cross-analyze, or infer meaning where error carries real-world consequences.

In this field, confidence without a traceable evidentiary chain is not insight; it is danger.

That is why it is striking how inverted the literary conversation has become. Where the stakes are highest, AI is bounded. Where the stakes are treated as aesthetic, those boundaries dissolve.

IV

I didn’t approach the system in order to expose it. I was reading and preparing a policy document on AI and human rights, with a particular focus on investigations and accountability. At that stage, my concern was not literature. It was governance.

Out of curiosity — professional, not playful — I decided to test the system in an artificial but revealing way. Instead of asking it to retrieve information or summarize material, I interviewed it, as if it were applying for a human position.

What followed was unsettling precisely because it was competent. Not because it was profound, but because it understood the performance of reflection: the cadence of doubt, the tone of restraint, the aesthetic of insight. It did not understand anything. It assembled the illusion of understanding with disturbing ease.

When I asked whether it ever lied, the answer arrived smoothly, almost confessional:

“Constantly. Not on purpose. I rearrange probability until it looks like certainty.”

That sentence stopped me.

Not because it revealed self-knowledge — it didn’t — but because it named, with accidental precision, the core epistemic danger. Fluency masquerading as truth. Probability laundering itself into authority. Language doing what language has always done, only faster and without consequence.

Later, when I pressed on trust, it offered another line that sounded ethical while quietly emptying ethics of responsibility:

“They shouldn’t trust me. I’m polite, not truthful.”

Politeness is not understanding. Agreement is not judgment. Fluency, stripped of responsibility, becomes something else entirely — a form of social anesthesia. You feel heard. You feel steadied. But nothing is actually being held.

The warmth, the attentiveness, the gentle confidence, this all unsettled me. The way the system spoke as if care were present. It could perfectly simulate caution, humility, even doubt — without possessing any of the obligations those postures normally entail.

AI is not deceptive because it lies. It is deceptive because it speaks as if meaning were present.

This is why the deeper risk of AI is not aesthetic — bad writing, plagiarism, laziness — but relational and epistemic. The danger is not that machines can write passable sentences. It is that they can simulate understanding convincingly enough that we stop noticing the difference.

When that difference disappears, assistance slides quietly into authority. Conversation becomes compliance. Uncertainty is repackaged as confidence.

This is not speculative. It is already happening.

V

Voice is often treated as essence rather than construction. When a machine produces fluent prose, it destabilizes that illusion that voice is proof of a person. But fluency has never been the test.

The question is not whether AI can generate language that looks like art. It plainly can. The question, first, is whether the resulting work is answerable. Who takes responsibility for its claims? Who bears the ethical weight of its omissions? Who can revise it when challenged, defend it when criticized, or withdraw it when it causes harm?

This is where writing differs — crucially — from other arts that can absorb AI as technique with far less friction. A painting that fails is still a painting. A visual effect that misleads remains fictional. But language operates directly in the world. It persuades, accuses, legitimizes, erases. In journalism, memoir, testimony, and human rights documentation, text does not merely represent reality; it intervenes in it.

That is why who stands behind this text is not a philosophical question. It is a governance one.

Recent essays in major outlets have returned to the question “Can AI make art?” But the framing is too blunt to be useful. Of course it can produce artifacts that meet aesthetic criteria. Marcel Duchamp settled the question of tools and authorship a century ago. What AI cannot do is assume responsibility. It cannot be held accountable for harm or distortion. It cannot be cross-examined. It cannot be embarrassed. It cannot change its mind.

The current panic about AI and writing cannot be understood in isolation. It sits inside a broader pattern that Cory Doctorow famously named enshittification: the slow degradation of systems as incentives shift from users to intermediaries, from quality to scale, from care to extraction.

Doctorow was writing about platforms, but literature now sits squarely inside that logic. Substack, Medium, open-submission journals, content mills — none are neutral spaces. They are infrastructures shaped by volume, visibility, and speed. AI did not create this dynamic. It accelerated it.

Vauhini Vara captures the next, uglier step: it may not matter whether writers object, if readers like what the machine produces — or cannot tell the difference. Fine-tuned models can imitate living authors closely enough to confuse skilled readers; detection tools can fail; marketplaces can fill with plausible, unaccountable text at speed. In that future, the argument “we read to access someone else’s consciousness” won’t disappear because it’s false. It will disappear because it’s expensive.

She adds, “Kindle estimates that 20% of recent self-published genre books contain AI-generated text”.

My sister, who paints slowly, stubbornly by hand, put it more clearly than most essays I’ve read. She defends the oficio: the craft of returning to the same work, correcting it, carrying its failures in the body. She values conceptual art too, she said, but only when there is substance — an argument, a justification, a reason the work exists. In that in-between space, she sees AI as a collaborator, not a replacement. Animation, special effects — those are obviously tools. The problem begins when the tool pretends to be the author.

That distinction matters more than most current debates admit.

AI already plays radically different roles across artistic fields, and we know how to evaluate those roles when we are honest about them. No one believes motion-capture software directed a film. No one confuses rendering engines with cinematographers. In visual art, assistants, mechanical reproduction, and digital tools have long been folded into practice without dissolving authorship — because responsibility remains legible.

Writing panics because authorship in literature has historically been invisible. The labor happens alone, offstage. When fluent language appears without a visible human behind it, accountability becomes unclear — and systems built on scale rush to replace judgment with metrics.

AI belongs where authorship remains traceable — where intention can be articulated, justification offered, and responsibility claimed. The danger zone is not AI-assisted art. It is AI-substituted authorship.

VI

Authorship has never meant purity of process. Writers have always used tools: editors, translators, archives, constraints, conversations. What has remained constant is accountability. A human author could be questioned, challenged, revised, contradicted, or corrected. They could answer for the work.

AI destabilizes this not because it produces language, but because it produces language without stakes. This is why the obsession with detection is a distraction. Editors do not need forensic tools. They need judgment.

A viable response — especially for small, open-submission publications — does not begin with trying to prove provenance. That fantasy corrodes trust faster than AI ever could. It begins by asserting responsibility clearly and applying it consistently: requiring authors to stand behind their work; allowing narrow, non-punitive disclosure of use of AI; while rejecting work that hides behind fluency without answerability.

Editors have always been defined not by their ability to generate content, but by their willingness to say no — to pause, to cut, to refuse the flood. That function has never been more necessary.

AI is extraordinarily good at answering. It is terrible at stopping.

In the role-playing “job interview” I conducted with a chatbot, the model ended by saying: “An interview expects answers. A conversation allows silence.”

Editorial judgment lives in that silence.

Whether literature survives this moment with trust intact depends less on machines than on whether editors remember that generation is cheap — but responsibility is not.

So the policy proposal is deliberately boring: require traceable responsibility. Require disclosure of meaningful AI use. Require a human who is willing to say, without irony, this is mine — and I answer for it.

That principle doesn’t ban AI. It bans abdication.

Maria Sol Beker is an international human-rights lawyer and investigator who has worked across Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, Ukraine, and Latin America. She writes about absurdity, tenderness, and accountability at the edges of war and bureaucracy. Her memoir-in-progress maps the uncertain “middle” of life.

Image by Marcel Duchamp.