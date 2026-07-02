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Konrad Knoeferl's avatar
Konrad Knoeferl
6mEdited

I’ve watched the Tour since 1989. You can’t watch the tour without thinking of Phil Liggett, the Vin Scully of cycling. And Paul Sherwin, may he rest in peace. I cycled from Vancouver, BC to Key West, Florida in ‘88 so I can appreciate the pain these guys go through.

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Alfred's avatar
Alfred
7h

Great article and nice to see the very brutal Col de La Loze included. As a longtime viewer of the Tour de France, it's worthwhile even as a non-fan, just for the spectacular helicopter shots, a true tour of the country from a bird's vantage.

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