Dear Republic,

It's totally cool, entirely understandable, if you aren't aware of it — no worries! — but something very important is happening on July 4th, two days from today.

I mean, of course, that the Tour de France is starting. If you've ever seen those guys go flying through little French villages in strange configurations and wondered how it works, Derek Neal has been in your position, and he's here to help. If this piece doesn't make you want to watch cycling, nothing will.

-ROL

WHY EVERYONE SHOULD WATCH CYCLING

Cycling is not an easy sport to get into as a fan. Unlike most team sports—and you learn quickly that cycling is a team sport—you cannot simply watch a team try to move an object into a goal, and unlike most races, you are not only focused on who crosses the finish line first. In a stage race like the Tour de France, which begins this year on July 4 and consists of 21 days of racing, what happens in a single stage may have no relevance for the overall victor of the competition, who is known as the general classification winner and wears the iconic yellow jersey. There are races within races, sprints, mountain stages, breakaways, pelotons, and grupettos. Becoming a cycling fan, like becoming part of anything, is a process of learning a strange set of codes and rituals that, over time, become familiar and meaningful.

I first became interested in cycling thanks to my cousin’s husband. He is an amateur cyclist, and one day while visiting he put on the Tour de France and began to answer my naïve questions. Why, I wondered, were the best riders not at the front of the race? He kept mentioning the names “Pogačar” and “Vingegaard,” referring to the two riders vying for the yellow jersey, but they were in the “peloton,” while a few riders were in the “breakaway” a couple minutes ahead of them. What, I asked, is the peloton? I thought that was an exercise bike. No, he said, that’s the name for the group the cyclists form as they ride together. Having never considered the Tour de France outside of Lance Armstrong, I’d implicitly assumed that the riders would be strung out along the road, miles apart from each other, all going as fast as they could on their own. Obviously, this was wrong. The majority of each stage is spent in the cocoon of the peloton, as riders take turns leading the group while the rest are protected from the wind, allowing them to conserve energy. Because it is so difficult to ride alone or in a small group while others can draft in a large group—especially over the 150 or 200 kilometers of a full stage—it is rare to see a breakaway win. This doesn’t stop riders from trying, however, and it is this dynamic—the individual versus the collective—and the way cycling communicates this visually, which hold the sport’s great appeal.

Viewed from a distance, the peloton moves as a single organism like a school of fish or a herd of gazelle on the Serengeti plains. Individual riders are indistinguishable from one another, anonymized, and the group expands and contracts naturally as it moves along the road. To see a group of humans act in this manner is astonishing, and all the more so because unlike activities such as synchronized swimming or ballet, it is completely intuitive. As the peloton encounters what is colorfully referred to as “road furniture”—a roundabout or a median, for example—the bunch splits in two and stretches vertically, going from a wide, rectangular shape to narrow, parallel lines, until reforming on the other side and continuing on. The effect, when viewed from above, is mesmerizing, like watching the blobs of a lava lamp as they slowly change shape, and wide shots of the peloton remind us that humans are social animals and physical beings; we have this innate, instinctive knowledge built into us, and cycling allows us to rediscover it, to lose ourselves in collective movement and the power of the crowd.

The peloton elongates as the riders snake around the Louvre on the last stage of the Tour de France, 2023.

The drama of each stage, then, usually comes from a rider trying to strike out on their own, to reassert their individuality against the mass of the group, to test their physical limits and prove that they can suffer greater and sacrifice further than others in the pursuit of glory. On flat stages, this usually takes the form of a sprint for the finish line in the final kilometer; in mountain stages, where the yellow jersey is won and lost, the best climbers will leave the peloton behind, and eventually riders will be in various positions as they try to maintain the pace set by the leaders but are “dropped,” left to struggle on their own until a teammate, referred to as a “domestique” (French for servant), comes to help them; on hilly stages, where there is a wider variety of terrain, a breakaway group may form early in the race, then try to hold off the peloton as it chases them down.

With breakaways, the dynamic of the group and the individual is heightened. A single rider cannot distance himself from the peloton on his own, so a group of riders, usually from opposing teams, must work together to create separation. Often this consists of four or five riders who, because they have no chance of winning the overall race, are allowed to “stage hunt” and are not “marked” by the peloton. It is not uncommon to see a gap of five or ten minutes open up between the breakaway and the peloton, although this may decrease as the peloton works to close the gap, occasionally leading to the thrilling sight of the peloton swallowing up the breakaway riders right before the finish line, as the deserters are denied their chance at escape.

Tour de France, Stage 18 2023. The breakaway attempts to hold off the peloton as they approach the finish line.

Other times, the breakaway maintains their distance and one rider will win the stage. Here a new relationship comes into play, as the riders who have worked together must turn on one another in order to win. This is what happened in Stage 19 of the 2023 Tour de France, as Matej Mohorič beat Kasper Asgreen and Ben O’Connor at the finish line after they’d cooperated throughout the day to distance themselves from the peloton. In Mohorič’s past race interview, which I struggle to rewatch without tearing up, Mohorič summarizes the cruel nature of bike racing:

When Kasper [Asgreen] made that attack on the climb, I was in a lot of pain, but I knew that it was the decisive move and I somehow [found] the strength to follow [his] wheel…and I was selfless, I also tried to contribute to us staying away because if I didn’t we wouldn’t stay away, and at one point I felt sorry for Ben [O’Connor] because I knew he had no chance in the sprint, but he still pushed to stay away because he also want[ed] to contest the win, even though he [knew] he’s likely to lose… At the end you almost feel like you betray them because you beat them to the line, but it’s just the way professional sport is, everyone wants to win, and obviously if I want to win, I have to take the wheel of Kasper and then try to beat him on the line…

Mohorič’s quote crystallizes the complex nature of cycling as a sport. There are teams, and each team has a leader for whom other riders sacrifice their own ambitions, but the peloton itself is a sort of team, and the camaraderie within the bunch of 150-200 riders (notice how Mohorič refers to rival riders by first name) is apparent as the riders go through the same grueling process together. And then, as Mohorič points out, the competitors who are also your companions must be “betrayed” if a rider wants to win as an individual. There is a complex web of shifting relationships in cycling that form and dissolve in real time as the race progresses. Cycling, compared to other sports, is characterized by an extremely high level of interdependence, not just with teammates but with opponents, too.

Other types of stages underline this as well. In sprint stages, which the riders competing for the yellow jersey have no chance to win, many teams will have a “train” of riders that “lead out” their sprinter, who acts as the caboose of the train. As they approach the finish line, riders in the train peel off one by one until the sprinter can launch out of the leadout rider’s slipstream, giving himself the best chance at victory. For a sprinter to win, they must not only have the strongest burst, they also need riders in their team who could conceivably be the sprinter for other teams, but who have agreed to a diminished role, just as climbing domestiques could be the leading rider on other teams, but agree to a lesser role to help one rider on their team achieve victory (of course, they are paid handsomely for their selflessness). At the same time as teams are attempting to position their sprinters, other riders, who may be strong sprinters but are on weaker teams, are attempting to “surf” the peloton and get on the wheel of a strong sprinter, so that the sprinter’s leadout train’s work ends up in the service not of their sprinter, but a rival. And sometimes the unexpected can happen, such as when, in the final stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (one of the three Grand Tours, along with the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España), Geraint Thomas decided to lead out his compatriot Mark Cavendish, even though they were on different teams.

The differences in sprint stages, mountain stages, and stages with varied terrain make you realize that there is no such thing as “the best” cyclist, but only the cyclist most well suited to the course. Cavendish, who holds the record for Tour de France stage wins, could never win the general classification and wear the yellow jersey, but he’s won the green jersey, which goes to the rider who accumulates the most points over the tour. Sprinting requires strength and power, favoring heavier riders, whereas climbing requires the rider to be as light as possible; the difference is so stark that on mountain stages, sprinters will form the “grupetto,” which is a group that is unable to maintain the pace of the peloton and struggles to finish the stage before the cutoff time, which would eliminate them from the Tour altogether (yet another race within the race, creating drama even for the last placed riders on a stage).

This year, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard—the two riders I was watching a few years ago on my cousin’s couch—will once again be competing for the yellow jersey. Pogačar won in 2020 and 2021, then Vingegaard in 2022 and 2023, then Pogačar again in 2024 and 2025. Pogačar is the favorite for 2026, but Vingegaard is coming off a strong showing at the Giro d’Italia where he won easily by over five minutes (Pogačar didn’t compete). Pogačar is the more complete, all-around rider, whereas Vingegaard is a climbing specialist. This is evident in looking at their bodies; Pogačar appears relatively fit and strong, while Vingegaard looks emaciated and gaunt, like a bird shorn of its feathers. Cycling, like sumo wrestling or football, is one of those sports that forces its athletes to be unhealthy; sumo wrestlers or football linemen push their bodies to dangerously high weights, while cyclists may limit their food intake and force their bodies to extremely low weights. The risks the riders take and the stress they put on their bodies are both the draw of the sport and its greatest danger, they engender the awe and respect of fans but also the sport’s checkered history of blood doping and performance enhancing drugs.

Cyclists are aware of this, and in Mohorič’s interview, he also mentions how on the previous stage, the infamous Col de La Loze where even Pogačar “cracked” in 2023, he “was completely tired and empty, and done with it,” but “you know you have to go all the way to the top and across to the finish line, and then do it again [the] next day.” There is something Sisyphean about the Tour de France, encapsulated by the fact that the majority of the riders have no chance of winning a stage in the race, yet compete anyway. Cycling is one of the sports that best expresses the idea that suffering and pain can be meaningful, which is also why the Tour, perhaps paradoxically, has such a festive and celebratory atmosphere. While the riders are slogging up a mountain, the supporters, in recognition of this sacrifice, are rabid, cheering on not only the top riders but every rider who goes past them. A striking visual at every Tour is the sight of a rider struggling up a mountain, barely moving and going slower than you could run, but being buoyed by fans who crowd the road, set off flares, wave flags, and give all their energy in support of the riders. No other sport allows the fans to get so close (sometimes too close, blocking the riders’ path).

Tour de France Stage 17, 2023 Col de la Loze – The view from above

Tour de France Stage 17, 2023 Col de la Loze (Felix Gall) – The view from below

When the riders descend the mountain, a new spectacle emerges, best seen in Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France when even the television motorbike had trouble following Tom Pidcock around mountain bends at speeds in excess of 80 kilometers per hour. Pidcock won the stage both due to his technical skill and his fearless racing, and the highlights, which can be watched on YouTube, are breathtaking—the way his body dips until he’s almost parallel with the road, the curves that have no barriers to prevent a rider from sliding down the face of a cliff, and the other riders he passes, some of the best cyclists in the world, who seem to be amateur riders not even competing in the same race. This all comes at a price, however. Mohorič mentioned one other reason his win was so important, referencing his teammate Gino Mäder who had died just weeks earlier after crashing on a downhill stretch of the Tour de Suisse. Death is a real possibility in cycling, and while it’s rare, it’s not an exaggeration to say that Pidcock was flirting with mortality on his descent.

This is the delicate balance that cycling and all competitive sport must navigate—to reach the transcendental moments that sport makes possible, danger is inherent. Pogačar and Vingegaard will push each other this year as they have for the past five years, and in this rivalry, the stakes will be heightened and the risk will increase, but with that risk comes respect and acknowledgement. In the 2022 Tour de France, when Vingegaard was working to dethrone Pogačar for the first time, Pogačar crashed as he was trying to distance Vingegaard on a descent. Vingegaard could have kept riding and increased his lead, but he didn’t. He slowed down, waited for Pogačar to get back on his bike and catch up, then continued riding, an incredible display of sportsmanship that Pogačar acknowledged with a handshake.

Stage 18, 2022 Tour de France – Tadej Pogačar acknowledges Jonas Vingegaard waiting for him after his crash

The 2026 Tour de France will bring new challenges—increased temperatures and the prospect of another heat wave among them—but it will also bring moments of great emotion and beauty: the geography of France, the small villages through which the Tour passes, the mountains and valleys, the last day in Paris, the cobblestones of the Champs-Élysées and the climb up Montmartre, and through it all, the shifting mass of the peloton and the riders who try to break free.

Derek Neal is a writer living in Hamilton, Ontario.