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Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
5h

Instant follow. Hilarious. Brilliant.

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Joseph Valentine Kirwan's avatar
Joseph Valentine Kirwan
2h

Time to write a self-pitying novel about growing up Irish around a vast majority of Asian American kids in San Francisco.How often do I eat potatoes, you ask?

I can’t help but think that Irish American literature is similarly cliched to death

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