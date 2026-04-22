Dear Republic,

John Julius Reel reviews Peter Shull’s Why Teach?, drawing on his own experience teaching American exchange students. Reel praises the novel’s “flashes of brilliance” and gives Shull’s self-published novel the critical attention it deserves.

- ROL

WHY READ WHY TEACH?

Peter Shull’s short story “Prague” had voice and momentum, and it gave insight into how a writer’s vocation can sneak up on us and change our lives. Surely, I thought, his debut novel, Why Teach?, would offer equally hard-earned insight into teaching. I’ve been happily pulled between the two vocations my whole adult life, so I thought I would relate.

Why Teach? comes highly recommended by Naomi Kanakia, who reads everything—from classics to fanfiction—and writes simply and intelligently about it. She called Why Teach? “a realist novel that doesn’t resemble any other realist novel.” That sold me.

About halfway through the novel, when I was about to give up, Ross Barkan, Editor-in-Chief of The Metropolitan Review, used Substack Notes to thank Kanakia for recommending Why Teach?, saying he “really enjoyed” it. So I bore down and finished it.

The novel’s protagonist and narrator, William Able, 26, returns to his hometown in Kansas after college and gets a job teaching English at his high school alma mater. His initial plans to go to grad or law school and perhaps work at his father’s law firm get sidelined. Thanks to the intervention of football prospect Bryce, the little brother of his best friend, “Mr. A” establishes rapport with the jocks of his “majority-minority” school. “Be your best selves,” he urges them, and they appreciate him. Their respect for him and his love for the literature he teaches keep him in the classroom. The novel itself opens at the start of his fourth year, when he is up for tenure. Bryce has just died in a car accident. It’s here that Will Able’s self-questioning about his career begins in earnest.

My biggest qualm arises from the novel’s absence of any deeply felt relationships. No character other than the narrator came alive for me. The backstory with Bryce and Mr. Able, clearly meant to give Why Teach? emotional weight, seemed skimpy—more told than shown. Able’s relationships with his students, his father, his townie friends, his fellow teachers, and his romantic flings felt rote—as if borrowed from popular entertainment. The exception, a chapter in which Will Able and Julia, his best friend’s fiancée, flirt with an affair, lifted off the page and showed the literary heights Shull is capable of.

What makes the novel unique—as Kanakia’s review points out—is how Shull uses his protagonist’s “ambivalence” about his career to move the story along. The novel’s unequivocal villain, Mrs. Hirsche, is the high school’s self-righteous yet shoddily read Head of Literacy, who forbids the use of novels, plays, and poetry in class in favor of “district-provided test-prep materials.” Shull invents a book, Stories Don’t Matter in the Real World, by William Gramley, skillfully working it into the novel, as Able rebels against the “new curriculum.”

If Able’s relationships with people don’t come off, his relationship with literature does—especially with Shakespeare’s plays. The book is astute about the Bard’s continuing relevance even to apathetic teenagers. Mrs. Hirsche asks him, “What’s more important to you, the material or the students?… Are you teaching for them, or are you teaching for you?” The book raises engaging questions about how to teach high school students to read rigorously without belittling or boring them.

Shull misses an opportunity by not pinning down when exactly his story takes place. Able appears to be a technological hold-out—still owning a flip phone, having “red-enveloped DVDs coming once or twice a week” in the mail, and watching “late-night reruns of last-century sit-coms.” And yet his friends are glued to their phones and texting while they drive. The best realist novels serve as artifacts, locking us in a time and place. Rather than Why Teach? leading me to ponder how we once lived, I was left wondering whether Shull misplaced his period props.

In his acknowledgements, Shull thanks his developmental editor, who advised him to take 20K words out of an earlier version. In my opinion, removing another 20K would have hit the spot. Too much, “I ate a ham sandwich while watching television”—that sort of thing. I think novelists have to use character downtime to expose psychological depth. The 40-page stretch that almost made me give up describes Able’s near-paralyzing depression early in the school year. It paralyzed the book. Shull could have accomplished the same in four artful pages. Thanks to Barkan’s Substack Note, I persevered, and Shull rewarded me ten pages later with that scene of Able almost cuckolding his best friend.

Why Teach?, more than realist fiction, is a novel of ideas—or rather a novel of a single idea: Is teaching the classics to high school students worth it, and for whom, and how and why? The book would have worked better as a short novella or a long story. Shull shows himself a talented, if inconsistent writer, with occasional flashes of brilliance. Near the end, Shull puts Able in a hot tub with two scantily-clad women and has his mind riff on the meaning of the word “ambivalence.” It’s another stunning set-piece, but it’s couched in a scene of trite actions and reactions from the other characters involved—a privileged and stupid young lawyer and his mindless squeezes with dollar signs for eyes.

“I cannot describe to you how artful this book is,” wrote Kanakia in her review ofWhy Teach?. The book contains artful scenes, pulls the reader along after the midpoint, and its central question matters, but I wouldn’t anoint it. To revitalize book culture—a pet topic among Substackers—the quality of independently published books has to far surpass what legacy publishing offers. Presenting decent books as excellent doesn’t do anyone any favors.

John Julius Reel lives in Seville, Spain, where he is a regular voice on Andalusian public radio. He’s the author of the memoir My Half Orange: A Story of Love and Language in Seville (Tortoise Books, 2023). He posts weekly videos about literature on his YouTube channel, Book Rants.