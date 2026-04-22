The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
5h

Different readers have different reactions to different things. Banal observation I know, but it's one of the things that make reviews worth reading. For instance: "The 40-page stretch that almost made me give up describes Able’s near-paralyzing depression early in the school year. It paralyzed the book."

I found that "paralyzing" stretch quite gripping and memorable. It immersed me in Able's depression in a way that a 4-page summary wouldn't have.

Reply
Share
T. Benjamin White's avatar
T. Benjamin White
15h

I think the book takes place somewhere in the mid-late 2000s, at the height of "No Child Left Behind." This fits with the tech (there were lots of different phone types, and everyone had very individualized relationships to texting), and it fits with what was going on in American education at the time.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture