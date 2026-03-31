The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shadow Huntress's avatar
Shadow Huntress
4h

Thank you! I appreciate this and your humility. I had never heard of a 'sovereignty grab'- but it made sense when you explained it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Matt Cyr's avatar
Matt Cyr
1h

Class post here. Thank you Sean for writing it and RoL for publishing.

I’ll start by saying, I feel for parents of sons in 2026. I don’t think raising boys / young men has ever been easy, per se; I think in the past 25 years, the world changed in a way that it takes more effort to raise ones perceived to be good. The bar is higher, which is good. The time needed and number of distractions is more challenging. I don’t have sons but if I did, I’d try to instill a couple things… (1) if looking for heroes, look away from all media, social and traditional. The idea that any man looks up to those algo clowns you mentioned in any way, and doesn’t see them as cautionary tales, is an unfortunate reminder on the state of masculinity today. Reminds me a bit of A Bronx Tale, how C views Sonny and his father until he grows up a bit…

And 2) build a healthy relationship with service. Pick an arena, neighborhood, school, church, gym, something where you are doing something for others, not for a college resume or building a brand or any new age bullshit. Help make some part of the world better. Builds genuine confidence and at some point, a quality woman (or man) will find that attractive and if service is already part of his life, he’ll keep doing that in a relationship, with his kids. Or if he stays single (no knock on that at all) he’s just a badass guy who fixes stuff and does Carhartt shit without the need for labels or recognition. Lotta dudes out there trying to “look” like a good man. In my experience, there’s an inverse relationship between good men and how hard they try to look like one.

Sincere thanks for your post. Best of luck with your writing.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture