Dear Republic,

With our usual interest in balance, Sean Talbeaux gives us a male perspective on navigating the attention economy.

-ROL

WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO BE A GOOD MAN?

This is a longer-than-usual piece sparked by an idea that exploded in my brain the other day:

Let’s do the math.

You could reclaim your masculinity. Refuse to be castrated by women or a society that doesn’t understand you. Find your tribe of men who see the game for what it is and refuse to apologize for wanting to win it.

Or you could humble yourself. Step aside. Center the voices of the marginalized. Adjust your vocabulary to fit whatever the current standard requires, stay current enough not to get cancelled, and perform your allyship with sufficient consistency so that the right people know you’re one of the good ones.

Or you could get rich enough that none of this applies to you. Cash out. Buy land. Buy time. Develop your spiritual practice because you’ve won at capitalism, and what else is there?

These are the options on the table in 2026. Toss in the AI-fueled fear that if you don’t get rich in the next twelve months, you’ll be forever poor — and notice, if you haven’t already, a boiling point approaching.

The attention economy runs underneath all of this. Social media is a self-protective system of algorithms — with powers the Greek gods would envy — that rewards transgression, outrage, and contempt and punishes quiet, steady, relational living with invisibility.

Hideous men get eyeballs and likes

A man tending his marriage, showing up for his kids, doing the slow, unglamorous work of becoming reliable, trustworthy, grounded — the algorithm has no idea what to do with him. He’s not seeking power with tantrums, he doesn’t stop the scroll with clever hooks. He doesn’t generate engagement. He just lives his life, and nobody outside it notices.

The leading edge of society would have this father, husband, craftsman believe that if he doesn’t monetize his essence, he is utterly obsolete. In a culture that measures worth by attention, goodness — let alone those archaic beasts morality, virtue, integrity — is an uninsurable liability.

So if you’re a young man doing honest cost-benefit analysis, which of these paths is most attractive?

Now look at the men commanding the most attention right now. Trump. Putin. Netanyahu. Musk. Bezos. Thiel. Tate. Marc Andreessen recently said that introspection is an obstacle to progress. Deepak Chopra, who built a career selling inner peace, turned up in the Epstein files.

Hollow men. Every one.

The message the culture is sending is not subtle: goodness is for losers. Depth is a liability. The men who win are the ones who stop asking whether what they’re doing is right, and optimize only for conversion rate.

So.

Why would you want to be a good man?

It’s not a rhetorical question. I’m asking it straight because most of the men trying to sell you an answer have a financial interest in which direction you go.

I’m not exempt from that.

But I’m going to try to answer it honestly anyway.

In mid-2020 I was outside a pizza parlor in Joseph, Oregon — a small town surrounded by its own mountain range, about as far from Portland as you can get before crossing into Idaho. I had my Malamute with me. A young man, nineteen or twenty, came over to pet the dog.

Pretty soon he was asking me who he should vote for. He said he was from Elgin, an Old West town that when you drive through on the way to tourist-packed Joseph, feels like a heavy sigh. It must have been clear to him from my appearance that I was from Portland, or someplace like it.

We hadn’t been speaking long when his sister first came to fetch him; the family was being seated to order food. He said he’d be there in a minute. He told me his family had already decided on the election, and were adamant that he should follow suit.

I felt honored and impressed by his courage to walk away, find a stranger with a dog, and start asking questions.

Despite his direct question, I didn’t want to give him advice. I wanted for him to feel his own inclinations. Just as his dad caught my eye and strongly beckoned his son to come now, I bumbled something like: the fact that you’re asking shows that you already know what’s right for you. Good luck.

What I wish I’d said: little brother, you have the capacity for a kind of power these charlatans will never have. If you can see through the charade, if any part of you is tired of the surface-level bullshit — it doesn’t make you weak for disagreeing with your family. It’s a bell ringing inside you, calling you to something deeper. Pay attention to the leadership qualities that you value, and go develop those. Encourage them in others. You’ll know who to vote for.

Saul Williams once said two things during a show that I will never forget. The first: you can’t unring the bell.

The second: George Clinton said that. Don’t use it without calling him in.

If the bell has rung for you, you already know. You’ve probably known for a while. You can follow it, or you can spend the rest of your life knowing that you didn’t.

The bell rang early for me. Maybe it did for you, too. I tried and failed miserably to ignore it in order to live a ‘normal’ life: to act from caring mostly about myself and my own happiness, success, and status. Possibly because, as I discovered decades later, that my brain — through some blend of complex trauma, neurodivergence, and life-long tinnitus — was wired for congruence. Resonance. Safety. Experts call it hypervigilance.

Every spring for years, I returned to a remote valley that borders Zion National Park, walking with a teacher named Eli Buren, and a collection of 15-30 men from around the world consciously engaging their own paths. Eli holds a men’s wilderness immersion out there every year. A week away from my regular life. Intentional time with other men. Taking risks. Meditating on cliff edges. Leaning into hard questions. Staying with conflict and disagreement. Learning to offer and receive direct feedback and hard truths. Surviving unpredictable weather. Clarifying who I was and how I moved through the world.

I didn’t know what to expect when I started going out there. I grew up in rural, wild places, and felt as safe at home as in New Mexico’s arid desert or in Alaska’s alpine tundra. But what was largely missing from those landscapes of my childhood were men I admired, trusted, respected, aspired to be like.

Men willing to be honest with themselves, and with me. Men willing to feel and communicate internal emotions and external actions. Men who are not just being vulnerable for the sake of being vulnerable — but who notice the sensations of their nervous system swinging between vulnerability and protection. Men who cut through bullshit with kindness.

The Zion container had space for all of that. And in the presence of these men, and then alone, I began to feel more like myself in a way that I never really had. For example, I discovered that what I thought was confidence (never having had any) was not a skill to practice, like playing guitar. For me, the practice was just choosing, over and over, to actively not hate myself.

To be clear, Eli’s just a dude inviting other dudes to pay more attention to their breath and physical movement. How we move through the world, through our relationships, our businesses, our struggles. I say it like that because culture tends to dismiss or discredit the teachers who are tapped into something different form the surface-level rewards we’re all taught to chase.

And paying attention to my breath and footsteps rather than my phone for a week a year, I stopped trying to distract myself so much. I was no longer working harder so people would notice me. Why? Because I was learning something about what I call ‘reciprocal witnessing.’ As I learned to notice others in a deeper way, and to reflect honestly what I saw, it gave them permission to do the same. Everyone benefits.

The downstream effects of this were unexpected. As the months and years passed, I began to notice that when I walked into rooms, I no longer sized up other men, or saw myself as above or below them. The value of status signals, which I’d relied on for my whole life in order to protect myself and to find belonging, had dropped to near zero.

Suddenly, I could pause my exhausting effort to fill the void within and start simply existing. Confidence eventually arrived not as a performance but as a byproduct of slowing down. I was more comfortable in my own skin. Happiness showed up, and then — strangely — the need for happiness fell away. I wasn’t optimizing anymore. I was here. In my body. Present.

Back home, Tuesday mornings started to look different. Humor instead of rage. Space for my kid throwing food everywhere, for the work project bleeding into the evening, for my wife needing something I didn’t have a lot left to give.

Unfortunately, I have not become endlessly patient and wise as a result of those years in Zion, or ongoing therapy and meditation, or the metric ton of psychedelics I’ve ingested. But I have more ground under me now. More capacity to allow big feelings to happen — in myself, or others — without taking them personally. I shame myself less often. I don’t feel much need to hide. I’m a little less reactive. A little quicker to move toward repair when I’ve fucked up.

I pick up dirt sometimes and remember Zion. Remember sitting with those men, wrestling and being quiet, meditating and practicing martial arts, getting real. I remember who I am. That I’m of this earth. I grow from it, rather than stand above it.

Would I do it again? Yes. Without question.

But, honestly, it cost me. My body carried a ton of trauma for decades and now lives with the downstream effects. Autoimmune conditions. Chronic pain that at its worst made me feel like I was in a body twenty years older than mine. I’m through the worst of it now, but I carry the evidence.

Finding good men took longer than anything else.

I was working from an absent father wound I didn’t fully understand yet. So I wrapped that wounding into every apprenticeship — music, commercial fishing, woodworking, coaching. I was looking for mentorship everywhere I went, often unconsciously, from men who had never agreed to mentor me. They were my bosses. They just wanted me to do my job.

I tested every new relationship to see if it would hold. Most didn’t, not because those men were bad men, but because I was asking something of them they hadn’t signed up for.

Eventually I started seeking intentionally. Men’s work containers. Psychedelic healing work. Looking for the men with the most capacity and the most depth, so I could feel held. So I could model that capacity and teach it to my own nervous system.

So I could become the man — the father — my own little boy never had.

Relationship was the missing piece. Not ideology. Not optimization. Not a subscription to someone’s program or a weekend in the mountains that sends you home feeling changed only for you to land back in your patterns a few months later.

A good man is defined by how he tends his relationships. Not his productivity or output. Not his status. Not his net worth or his follower count or body count or how uncompromising he is in pursuit of his vision of success.

How he tends his relationships. Attunement. Patience. Repair. Humility. Being of service without expectation, agenda. Gives more than he takes.

Scott Galloway said recently:

An example: there’s a pattern of ‘taking’ that I’ve watched in myself and in the men I work with that I call a sovereignty grab: when we make a decision that affects others without consulting them first.

Sometimes because we fear the response. Sometimes because we can’t sit with the possibility of compromise. Sometimes because we just forget how influential our choices can be.

I’ve done it in my marriage. Made a call that wasn’t only mine to make, felt briefly powerful doing it, and watched the distance it created arrive silently over the following days. No dramatic confrontation. Just a little less warmth. A little more management. The slow tax of not being fully honored by someone who is supposed to see you.

But the result is the same: resentment builds in the un-consulted partner over time, until what looked like a small thing one time has become a very large one, often unbeknownst to the one asserting his sovereignty. It happens in intimate relationships as well as business when he thinks he knows better, or needs a jolt of power. It’s a flexing of false masculinity that costs more to the relationship than he may ever realize.

A man tuned into his relationships catches this. Not perfectly. But he’s sensitive to it. He asks before deciding. He respects those he loves, and values their input. He consults the people his actions will land on. He thinks about impact before he initiates. Not all the time, or in every situation, but when it counts.

When we make unilateral decisions like that, we’re often focused on our own success, rather than the success of others. More than one millionaire has said to me: success means nothing unless shared, and it’s dangerous in isolation: a boiling kettle in an empty house.

Here’s a smaller version of the same pattern. Think about touch. The next time you reach for your partner, ask yourself: is this for me, or is this for her?

Most of the time, if you’re honest, it’s for you. That question alone, sat with honestly, can deepen intimacy in ways that no technique or framework will touch. This is a kind of intimacy that most men will protect themselves from with a fleet of Lamborghinis.

This is not small work. What starts as a sovereignty grab in a marriage is the same logic, scaled up, that makes a man expendable to himself and dangerous to everyone around him.

In Tyson Yunkaporta’s book Sand Talk, it’s the delusion of superiority — the slow drift outside of relationship, outside of accountability, outside of anyone who can tell you the truth.

If I am superior, I am above, separate from. I think that I have more, need more, mean more. It leaves me isolated. Alone. Grabbing for validation, distraction, connection, pleasure — trying to fill a god-sized hole with a felt sense that I matter.

That’s what unchecked power does when it stops being answerable to anyone it loves, respects, or trusts. It devalues everything and everyone beneath it.

Most men don’t think like that. But it’s a mistake to think that conditioning doesn’t live within each of us who were born and raised in the culture we live in. Including me.

It’s not an accusation. It’s not about any particular person. The collective narrative has its way with us, and it takes courage to doubt it.

I’m not telling you to blow up your life.

Get quiet. Stop listening to podcasts to learn who you are. Step away from the algorithm long enough for your own thoughts to start coming through. It takes longer than you’d think — you are more influenced than you know.

Wait for something true.

Then go find your men. You’ll have to dig. We all did. But they’re there. And when you find them, you’ll feel it. Not because they tell you what to do - the best ones will refuse to give you advice. But because in their presence you start to feel like yourself.

Rilke said to “live the questions themselves.” Specifically: not solving them, optimizing them, or monetizing your process of asking them. Live them. Including the discomfort they inspire.

The bell has already rung for some of you. Some of you already know the feeling of having gone against something true in yourself in order to belong. Maybe you pause sometimes and consider, however briefly, what’s under the surface. You feel the pang of what you really want, and notice what happens when you let yourself want it.

What you do with that is yours.

Sean Talbeaux fished commercially in Alaska for fourteen years while training as a somatic guide and men's work practitioner. He works with men on nervous system regulation, grounded leadership, and the slow unglamorous work of aligning the mind with the soul. He writes What Doesn't Change on Substack.

Image by @waldemar.visuals & @somatic.sebastian (IG)