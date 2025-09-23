Dear Republic,

WRECKED AND RESCUED: A MARRIAGE STORY

The Wreck

I remember as clear as day the late afternoon I discovered my wife was cheating on me. It was a Thursday in February and she had gone into the city for some appointments. I wasn’t sure when she’d be getting back. I texted her. Nothing. Called. Nothing. Ah well, I thought, she must be in a meeting.

Another hour or two passed and I began to grow concerned. I texted again. No response. And so I fired up “Find My Friends” on the phone, to see if I could see her location. Sure enough: there she was … at a marina. Why the heck would she be there? She told me she had meetings downtown, at the office of the consulting firm she worked for—but this was nowhere close. I tried calling again. Still, no answer.

And then, a short while later, she called. I can recall the feel of the day: it was rainy and now late afternoon, the sky was darkening in the way it does in February, a slow dimming of the dripping, relentless cloud cover.

“Where’ve you been?” I asked.

“I had some errands.”

“I thought you were just going to work?”

“No, I had some other stuff to do.”

“What?”

“Just some things.”

“You seem a little evasive.”

And right then it dawned on me and I took a stab in the dark.

“You’ve been with someone else haven’t you?”

Long silence. She was driving, and for a time all I could hear was road noise. I tried again.

“You’re having an affair, aren’t you?”

“Yes, I’ve been with someone,” she said flatly.

I barely recall how it went after that. I don’t recall yelling, though it’s not implausible. What I recall is that suddenly knew this was the truth, and it had come to me suddenly, without any presupposing or wondering, but it made perfect sense. It explained the months of dreary misery we had endured, the utter dullness into which our marriage had sunk after the kids had gone to college. What I recall feeling is that I suddenly knew something that I should have known all along, and I wasn’t surprised to know it.

I don’t know how long we talked after that: 2 minutes? 10? Was there shouting? Was there bitterness? Was it just resignation? A blackness settled on me, not an angry darkness, though there was anger. It was more the darkness of not knowing what lay ahead of us, nor when I’d see the light again. We agreed we’d have a lot to talk about when she got home. We hung up. And I sat down and waited for her to come home. And I wondered: was this the beginning of the end?

The Rescue

We talked for hours that night, talked and yelled and cried.

“Why?” I implored her to tell me. “Why did it take treachery?”

“Because I felt like things with you were never going to change,” she replied.

She laid at my feet all the emotional anguish that had led her to this: my emotional distance, my seeming disinterest in sex, my anger, my criticism. I had to own it all.

“Then why not just leave me?” I demanded. “Why humiliate me like this?”

“Because I didn’t want to leave you, I didn’t want to throw away what we have.”

I asked myself right then, am I obliged to end my marriage when I discover that my wife has slept with another man? I had to admit to myself, despite the shame and the pain, I didn’t want to throw away what we had either.

Somehow in that dark night we held tight to one thing, the thing that we could build on: we both loved so much of what we had together—our kids, our house, our ability to run a business together, our shared love of adventure—that we committed that night not to throw away our marriage, not to file for divorce, not yet anyway, but instead to begin the hard work of trying anew. To give it one last chance.

And then began a process that I still, seven years after that terrible night, look on as a kind of miracle.

The next morning, we vowed to each other that we would start again. It started by listening to each other like we had not done in years. We had to fully understand the source of each other’s pain, a pain that was mutual (though more my fault than hers). And in those early stages of listening we realized we had both come to believe that we already knew what our partner was thinking, and so had stopped trying to get certain emotional and physical needs met through each other. We either bottled up those needs (my solution), or sought to get them met through other channels, other people (her solution). But we resolved that morning that we would wipe the slate clean, really seeking to understand who the other person was and what they needed.

A week later, we arranged to meet each other as strangers. She would go to a cocktail bar at an appointed time, and I would approach her at the bar as if we’d never met. It didn’t work, really, but it put us on the right path. In the days and weeks and months to come, we practiced a level of listening and openness that both of us had not deployed since we began dating (and perhaps not even then). We wondered what the other was thinking and listened with rapt attention; we asked how the other liked to be touched and took the time to experiment. We read The Five Languages of Love—which I considered to be a cheesy self-help gimmick—and found in it a way of offering to the other what they needed most.

Some of it felt contrived, awkward, cliched, forced. But I think we both understood that if we were going to rebuild, we had to move through some awkward stuff. It felt weird to ask questions that we thought we already knew the answer to—but so often, we found that we didn’t know. After 25 years, we had to know each other again.

We both did something that was probably crucial to this rescue: we forgave each other. I’ll speak for myself: I recognized that she had not sought to destroy our marriage, she just saw no other way. She didn’t know how to find what she needed in our marriage, so she tried something new. I forgave her then and I forgive her still, even if it still hurts to think about. She offered me the same forgiveness.

And then slowly, incrementally, we found ourselves falling back in love again. I dare not even call it “falling back” in love, for in my mind, this new version of love, the one we rescued from the wreckage, was better. I was so much more open to appreciating who my wife really was: nothing she could do now could embarrass me; there was no part of her that I did not adore. In this new love, I withheld nothing. And she flowered as a result, shedding the defensiveness, the shield, that she had long used to protect herself. What a remarkable woman I had married, and what a jackass I was not to have offered myself fully to her all along.

The love we enjoy now—the love we created in the months after the cataclysm—is so much better for both of us (I know I can speak for her too). When I first discovered her adultery, I was ashamed. I thought that any self-respecting man had to divorce such a woman. But when I came face-to-face with my own culpability in this destructive act, I didn’t want to walk away, I wanted to rebuild. Luckily, so did she.

What we uncovered or discovered or somehow invented in the tumultuous months when we worked to save our marriage—when we decided to save our marriage and then were able to make that decision real—is one of the most remarkable things I’ve ever been through. I don’t use the corny word “gift” much, but the salvation of our marriage felt like a gift. I’m baffled by it myself. All I know is, we rescued our love from the wreckage, and it’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.

