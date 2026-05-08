Writers' Workshop
Zoom Link and Info
Dear Paid Subscribers,
We’re very excited to launch our initial Writers’ Workshop for The Republic of Letters. The first meeting will be Tuesday, May 12 at 12pm EST. Here is the Zoom link. Passcode is: 339351.
The Workshop is a chance to bring in any piece of writing and have it critiqued and discussed in a group setting. The first session will be infor…
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