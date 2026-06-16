The Republic of Letters

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James Borden's avatar
James Borden
1h

At least in my Substack diet there are plenty of "public and illustrious thoughts" but they are almost never uttered by professional humanists and the notion of a culture whose consumer products cannot help but express some public and illustrious thoughts may serve to suppress them for some of the people that could have them

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