Dear Republic,

The kind of central conceit of The Republic of Letters is that the stakes of writing are really, really high — and that to do it well often means sacrificing more than you ever thought you’d have to sacrifice. We may never have had a piece that argues that quite so lucidly as this one from Patrick Jordan Anderson.

-ROL

WRITING ALL NIGHT LONG

“I have been one acquainted with the night.”

Robert Frost’s insomniac refrain has often come to mind these past few weeks. At the end of March, after months of searching for a suitable venue, I started a quiet overnight job at a transitional housing facility which allows me to commit more of my time to writing. My official duties are minimal, requiring mainly that I be awake in case one of our residents needs me, or in the less likely event that something more urgent should unfold. The arrangement frees me to put several hours each night into writing while still fulfilling my professional obligations.

It was a bold maneuver, I’ll admit, to restructure the rhythm of my days around such an ostensibly useless endeavor. For one thing, a simple dentist appointment, oil change, or any of the usual errands which you’d normally run during standard business hours now require a degree of logistical foresight never previously necessary. But the back portion of the daily cycle, when the demands and distractions of the daylight hours recede and are replaced by a quiet stillness, opens possibilities for pursuits which have themselves come to occupy a peripheral status within the larger society which does not easily recognize their value.

By the time I started here, I’d been posting essays to Substack for the better part of three years, broadly exploring all that’s at stake for our humanness within the emerging techno-cultural milieu, with most of my exertions, to be sure, put in during more respectable hours. I’m also responsible for some light janitorial duties which I need to complete before the end of the 11-hour shift, but the rest of my time is my own. I’m being paid, in fact, as I write these words.

Nothing about this nocturnal strategy is original to me. Stephen King, Jack Kerouac, Franz Kafka, Marcel Proust: plenty of writers before me have found refuge in the late-night and early-morning hours. In 1929, William Faulkner spent six weeks writing As I Lay Dying during night shifts at a coal power plant on the University of Mississippi campus between midnight and 4 a.m.; early in his career in the 1970s, the poet John Cooper Clarke worked nights as a fire watchman at a naval yard, among other odd jobs; the fantasy novelist Brandon Sanderson wrote some of his first novels in the 1990s during his shifts as a night auditor at a hotel. While it would ultimately prove to have great commercial (and in some cases, literary) value, their work often had first to mature on the margins—literally in the shadows, as it were—of the very society which would come to appreciate it only later, and before it ever stood a chance of breaking into the daylight of cultural visibility. With income flowing from other sources, they were freed to pursue their writing in the absence of a strong economic mandate.

I claim no membership, of course, in this literary fraternity, and still less do I expect these quiet nights pecking away at my laptop to be redeemed one day as the humble origins of a career as exceptional as any of theirs. But I can see the outline of my own lot in some of their stories, despite the fact that I’m neither a novelist nor a poet.

Indeed, these were all writers whose work sprang from the powers of the imagination in a way mine doesn’t, and the fact is that we aren’t surprised to discover these sorts of unconventional origins when we look back on the lives of artists who would only later win wider recognition. Their eventual success is the spoils of an improbable gambit which has paid off in spite of its bad odds, and we can be certain that there are many more such cases whose names we’ll never know, if only because they lacked the luck, the talent, or the persistence necessary to break through, or simply because they decided to do something else with their lives before their writing ever won them any notoriety. This is true not just for novelists and poets, but also musicians, painters, illustrators, filmmakers, game designers, actors, or anyone else whose craft requires extensive training and considerable skill, but which, at least in its early development, lacks a commission from an existing audience or publisher.

The sort of writing I do, by contrast, more closely resembles that which has usually, at least in recent history, had some affiliation with traditional academic or journalistic institutions: it’s the type of thing that appears in magazines and journals, typically authored by professionals whose careers have advanced under the auspices of institutions, safeguarded by the prestige and credibility which these were uniquely positioned to confer. But although my writing has benefited from the hospitality of several such institutions, it’s now produced without any such legitimizing endorsement.

I won’t air the complete laundry list of reasons people who are interested in ideas have become estranged from the colleges, universities, and publishers where they once found a home; if you’re reading this, you’re probably well acquainted with the familiar sources of disaffection. As far as the academic humanities go, even the most abridged account will point to a few notorious afflictions: defunding, hyper-specialization, STEM-ification, adjunctification — four horsemen which together constitute the demoralizing backdrop against which would-be students must contemplate a future burdened by debt within a labor market that looks grimmer by the day. And legacy publishers seem to have their hands full with competition from social media to be able to offer much of a life raft to those who might see themselves, under more welcoming circumstances, making a career in publishing.

Often what it means to make a living doing intellectual work today is to subsist on the margins, either wholly outside the institutions that once sustained it, or by maintaining contact of the most tenuous sort: teaching part time on a contract basis, or picking up sporadic commissions wherever you can. More precisely, it often means not making a living doing intellectual work at all, but supporting it with income from other sources altogether. (I said earlier that I’m being paid as I write this, but they’re not paying me to write this.) It has become precarious, peripheral, and largely independent of the cultural edifices which formerly underwrote it and held it to rigorous standards. This is all to say that the intellectual life looks increasingly similar to the creative life, as it borrows strategies that have belonged to artists working outside of the official channels to create work intended to be something more than a mere consumer product.

The so-called ‘creator economy’ has existed for years. But as institutional decline approaches what feels like a point of final crisis, it’s now being required to take on new burdens and responsibilities which it can’t reasonably be expected to bear: in a word, to provide a stable home for the arts and for intellectual pursuits which uplifts and insulates them from the raw market forces that are inimical to the slow, unquantifiable, and often unpopular output of a culture’s best artists and thinkers.

If in isolation my case amounts to little more than a singular curiosity, many such cases signify a cultural development of the first order. My colleagues in this eccentric endeavor don’t work in offices down the hall as they once might have, but in front of screens all over the world, in home offices, spare bedrooms, and coffeeshops, in pilfered moments smuggled furtively from their day jobs; they’re the writers, the former academics, the Substack moonlighters, and the side-hustling video essayists and podcasters who are finding ways to produce, in many cases, work of real intellectual merit outside of the established cultural infrastructure. Whether they come to it eagerly or reluctantly, these apostates of formal respectability are finding alternatives to the thinker-as-professionalized-knowledge-worker which has been the standard for centuries, and acquiring in the process the more familiar precarity of the modern artist. At issue now, though, is whether this arrangement really can support the life of the mind in the highest reaches of its potential.

All this began to impress itself on me when I first read The Death of the Artist: How Creators Are Struggling to Survive in the Age of Billionaires and Big Tech by William Deresiewicz, who interviewed over a hundred artists over five years about how the uneasy encounter between art and money affects their work, along with just about every other aspect of their lives. I recognized so many of my own thoughts and experiences in their words. “It depends on what you can sacrifice,” a young filmmaker tells Deresiewicz in the book’s introduction. “I can sacrifice having a roof over my head. Most people can’t give that up, and it cripples them.” To be an artist today is often possible only by means of these sorts of trade-offs, some of which will sound rather drastic to anyone who wouldn’t make the same choice. But the truth is that where you decide to draw the line will determine just how thoroughly you’re able to commit to your work, and by extension how much of it you’ll be able to produce and how skilled you can become.

But there’s more at stake here than whether or not any individual will manage to scrape by, and that’s because ever since the end of the eighteenth century the term ‘art’ has usually referred not simply to the output of skilled artisans, but to creative expressions that make original statements about the highest truths. What Deresiewicz calls “Art with a capital A” has come to be understood in the last two centuries as “an autonomous realm of meaning-making, not subordinate to the old powers of church and king, or the new powers of politics and the market, beholden to no authority, no ideology, and no master.” Any art worthy of the name is neither propaganda nor advertising, nor is it merely skilled handiwork: it’s a creative gesture uniquely able “to speak a new truth” — and this heightened concept of art is threatened wherever art is subjected to the pernicious influence of political and economic forces.

Deresiewicz is most interested in the collision between art and money — two spheres which are “metaphysically, as it were, incommensurate” — because art’s direct exposure to economic necessity shapes the work artists are able to produce, and by extension, what their art is able to say. “How artists get paid (and how much),” he explains, “affects the art they make: the art we get to experience, the art that marks our age and shapes our consciousness.” But, he concludes, “[t]he central fact about the situation of the artist now is that there’s nothing left to shield you from the market.” Many of the foundations, institutes, conservatories, fellowships, and residencies which grew up to support the arts in the last century, and which took the place of the older patronage model that had subsidized them in the centuries prior, are now disappearing, meaning that many artists now rely on the direct support of a devoted contingent of online fans whose preferences hold unusual sway over the art that gets produced.

But long before what we now call ‘fine art’ was elevated in Western consciousness to the exalted status which it enjoys today, philosophy had understood that its pursuit of the truth is dangerously incompatible with the expediencies inherent to commercial and political interests. If our highest conception of art is imperiled wherever art comes into contact with money, intellectual work is equally vulnerable, because both are guided by a principle that cannot be expected to conform to the demands of the market.

The scholar, Ralph Waldo Emerson posited in 1837, represents that organ of society whose function is to interpret the world: the “delegated intellect,” as he called it, who “raises himself from private considerations, and breathes and lives on public and illustrious thoughts.” He styled this entity with the majestic title “Man Thinking.” Nearly two centuries later, it’s tempting to dismiss Emerson’s lofty vision, which speaks confidently in the tones of a more forward-looking era. His soaring declarations can’t help sounding naïve, especially when they’re set beside the more familiar reality of the overworked, non-tenure-track adjunct grading a pile of papers which read suspiciously like the work of ChatGPT. But in our current period of cultural despondency, it seems to me that a corrective dose of transcendental optimism might not be such an unwelcome thing.

There’s an obvious tension, Deresiewicz observes, between the upbeat message that issued from Silicon Valley throughout the 2010s which rhapsodized about the creative tools and distribution channels that the tech industry was rapidly making available, and the experiences of actual artists working during the same period. If the optimistic narrative of that decade promised that ‘there’s never been a better time to be an artist,’ the 2020s have seen this affirmation degenerate into something that sounds more like ‘shut up and eat your slop.’ And perhaps the best name for market incentives and algorithmic logic passing themselves off as genuine thought may be, to adapt Emerson, ‘Machine Thinking.’ Meanwhile, those who are called to the ordeals and satisfactions of the Emersonian scholar will find that the conventional pathways have become impassable and that what remains is to begin to forge — with all due humility — the way of a new counter-culture.

For me, the graveyard shift is an end-run around the usual dilemma which dictates that you either get paid directly for your work, or you simply don’t get to do it at all because your time is consumed by an unrelated job. It shields me from the temptation to chase metrics in order to maximize paid Substack subscriptions, in effect creating a surrogate for the institutions which once insulated intellectual and creative work from the need to pander to popular favor.

I’m not suggesting that anybody give up in principle on the academic humanities, legacy publishing, or any of the other havens which have sustained intellectual life in both its scholarly and more public-facing aspects. Important work still goes on every day inside their seminar rooms and in the pages of their journals. There’s a certain nobility, I think, in staying faithful to a ship that is fast taking on water, in persisting as a dutiful member of the band that played on as the vessel yielded to the currents which no one aboard could reverse. As the tide rises on the deck, I’m grateful for those who will keep slogging through, remaining on their feet as long as they can. But for the rest of us, there comes a point where the inundation reaches a level where it’s necessary to surrender what’s left of our foothold and just start swimming.

Earlier I said that taking this overnight job was a bold move, but perhaps that was an exaggeration. The reality is that I’m not actually risking very much. I could start doing something else at any time without sustaining any appreciable loss. The reason I’m still writing long after most of my former undergraduate colleagues have emerged from law or business school, or whatever else looked to them — or to their parents — like a safer bet, is because I can accept these trade-offs which most others cannot. The truth is that I’m enjoying this. But that, in some counterintuitive sense, is part of the problem: I haven’t been asked to put very much on the line in order to do the work that feels most meaningful to me, but few others can say the same. Anyone with even the most ordinary allegiances to the daylight hours — kids who need to be taken to or picked up from school, doctor’s appointments during the daytime, family and friends who maintain a healthy relationship with the sun — won’t find much practical advice here. This works for me, and it works for now.

“[W]e may as well just do what interests us,” Justin Smith-Ruiu reflected in a recent essay appraising the dire present and potentially more propitious future of humanistic inquiry. He was talking about all the courses and programs now appearing through a bevy of para-academic organizations which confer none of the formal qualifications which would make them legible to accredited institutions. But it seems to me that we might bring the same spirit to the tangible output that is often the fruit of these sorts of studies — I’m thinking mainly of writing, but I’d also want to hold the door open to people working in audio and video — the precise cultural value of which remains, for the moment, rather ambiguous. “And who knows, really,” Smith-Ruiu continued, “what sort of payoff might come, down the road, from the accumulation of such uncreditable experiences?” For now, I’m just going to keep on working and see what comes of it. But I have to admit that I take a peculiar sort of irreverent consolation in the fact that taking a menial night shift looks absurd, or even downright pitiable, from the orthodox perspective of the institutionalized professional, especially those who remain somehow oblivious to the energies now gathering at the margins.

It wasn’t really true, as the tech companies once breathlessly promised, that there’s never been a better time to be an artist. Despite its pretense of serving the interests of culture, the assurance was always self-regarding, existing in the starkest contrast with most artists’ actual experience. But I am convinced that there’s never been a better time, in my lifetime or just about anyone else’s, for a new campaign of counter-cultural audacity, working imaginatively around the older cultural infrastructure to find ways of doing worthwhile intellectual work in spite of the existing institutions’ increasing inability to sustain it with the same principled vision that they once did, incorrigibly optimistic, and undertaken by those who don’t mind looking foolish in more conventional eyes. “Free should the scholar be,” declared Emerson, “—free and brave.”

But it’s getting late, and the sun will be coming up soon. And I have some mopping to finish before the day shift arrives.

Patrick Jordan Anderson writes about technology and the human at Ever Not Quite.

Image by William Eggleston.