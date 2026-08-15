Dear Republic,

The latest in our “Project” series, from banchiwosen woldeyesus, who has previously written for us about paper.

-ROL

WRITING THE GURAGE PEOPLE INTO ENGLISH LITERATURE

Before I started writing the stories of Gurage women who live in Tiya, a small town in Ethiopia where Gurages live, I looked for them on the pages of short story collections, women who wear long skirts and congo shoes, women who wear netelas over their heads, women who shave their heads when their husbands die, women who, when they see you walking toward them, bow to show you respect, women whose native language is the Gurage language.

Trying to find these women on the pages of English literature was like crawling through a cold, dark room, searching for warmth, for light.

Not finding the light made me think as if Gurages do not exist. As if we don’t have stories to tell. As if our stories do not matter.

I looked for centuries-old Gurage culture and tradition on the pages of story collections. Every time I didn’t find what I was looking for, disappointment washed over me, the light I hoped would shine from Tiya, the light I hoped would be seen from anywhere in the world, is not there, at all.

*

The Anansi Boys by Neil Gaiman. Flossie and the Fox by Patricia Mckissack. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. The Color Purple by Alice Walker. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison. These are my top favorite novels with lead Black characters.

Beneath the Lion’s Gaze and The Shadow King by Maaza Mengiste. The Beautiful Things That Heaven Bears by Dinaw Mengestu. These are my favorite novels written in English with lead Ethiopian characters.

I don’t know how many times I’ve read the Ethiopian novels. Stories on the page that tell the story of Ethiopians, written in the English language, I was hungry for them.

I still am.

Ever since I fell in love with the short story form five years ago, I read many story collections, particularly those where the place is the most significant part of the stories, where the place demands a great deal from the characters, where—after reading the stories—it feels like the authors have shined lights on the place and the people in their stories. In Roman Stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, I see Italy and the people. In Every Place Is A Man’s Nightmare by Megan Kamalei Kakimoto, I see Hawaii and the people. In I Am My Country by Kenan Orhan, I see Turkey and the people. In God’s Children Are Little Broken Things by Arinze Ifeakandu, I see Nigeria and the people. In How to Love a Jamaican by Alexia Arthurs, I see Jamaica and the people. In Beijing Sprawl by Xu Zechen, I see Beijing and the people.

After reading these collections, a question kept waking me up at nights. Why is no one writing the stories of Ethiopians in a short story form? Particularly about Ethiopians from a marginalized group? Ethiopia has 80+ ethnicities and Gurages are among the minorities. In story collections, I looked for Ethiopian characters and I could only find one story collection, Addis Ababa Noir, edited by Maaza Mengiste. I devoured the fourteen stories in this collection in one single day. Later, I wondered why there aren’t more story collections like this, where stories are set in cities, or small towns, in Ethiopia, where stories are written in English.

Five years ago, I read African Stories by a Nobel Prize winner Doris Lessing, flipping the pages wildly I thought I ripped the pages. Lessing was a white woman who spent twenty five years in Africa. The nuances and complexities of the Africa continent lurks beneath Lessing’s prose. After finishing the story collection, I remember sitting in my chair, in my working space, at home, for a long time, warmth filling me, the hands of the continent I live in, with all its diversities and complex culture, encompassing me in its hug. On the pages of the story collection, Africa is alive, colorful. Clutching the weight in my hand, I remember speaking loudly as if Lessing stood right in front of me, thank you for writing these stories, Lessing.

Reading the collection shoved a mirror in front of my face. Where are the stories of your people in your stories?, the mirror asked me. At the time, I was writing short stories with white characters who live in a fictional town in America and also Gurage women who live in Tiya, but I was sending only my stories with white lead characters to literary magazines in America. Seeing the mirror in my mind, I remember looking up, staring at a quote plastered on the wall in front of me. You don’t want your gravestone to read, ‘Avoided that which he most wanted to do because it was too hard!’ –George Saunders. I was avoiding sending my stories of Gurage women out in the world. To get acceptance for publication for stories with lead Gurage women, these nonexistent communities in English literature, in American literary magazines would be too hard, I thought.

After I read Lessing’s stories, I realized I didn’t want to be a writer who avoided sending the stories of my people out in the world—because I feared it would be too hard.

*

When I started revising my short stories with lead Gurage girls, when I started writing new short stories with lead Gurage women, which would later become a story collection, I didn’t know reputable literary magazines in America would accept my stories. I wanted to write a story collection, that’s all I knew, one short story at a time, my hunger for words on the page that tell the story of Gurages—the land, the people, the culture—in the English language driving me. Every time I polished a piece, my hand clicking Submit Draft trembled, and I smelled fear breathing down my neck.

I used to think no editor and publisher would care about my lead Gurage women characters, would care to read about a small town in Ethiopia, would be interested in publishing my stories. But when you care about telling your stories, I’ve learned, other people (editors, publishers, and readers) start caring about your stories too. And your writing is also fun—because there’s energy behind your ideas, energy powerful enough to make you want to come back to your book writing, with feeling.

I used to tell myself I was writing my story collection to honor my beloved grandfather who—every time my mother took me to Tiya when I was a little girl or I traveled there myself when I became an adult—used to tell me stories about Gurages, our culture, our land, our hills, our river, our ensets, and our ancestors. As the stories started speaking to me, as they started forming clear shapes in my mind, I knew who I was writing for. Yes, these stories would not have been possible if I’d not fallen in love with Gurage culture because of the endless stories my grandfather used to tell me, but I was writing these stories for Gurage women. Though I was born in the city, I am a Gurage woman. My mother and grandmother were born in Tiya and they are Gurage women. And our ancestors are Gurages.

If I don’t write these stories—to make a contribution, one cup from the sea of Gurage culture, to add the stories of Gurages in English literature that’s nonexistent of our stories—then who will?

*

Many times, a writer friend—who lives in Addis Ababa like me and has published a novel in Amharic, my native language, by the largest press in the city—asked me why I’m submitting my manuscript to presses found in America, why I’m not trying to publish in my local market. Because I want the light to shine on Gurage community, and the culture that’s as old as the hills and terrains that surround Tiya, in English literature. Another writer friend who lives in Nigeria, after reading the final draft of my manuscript, told me she wants to visit Tiya when she comes to Ethiopia. The tradition I penned on the page, she wants to see, in person, particularly the Gurage blessing ceremony after a coffee ceremony. Like opening the door and windows of a room where the door and the windows were closed, to see people who lived in the room, people and their culture we didn’t—couldn’t—see before, giving voice to unknown communities invites air and light to come in, makes the light to shine on the people, makes the world see them.

I received my first short story acceptance for publication from The TEMZ Review, and my second and third acceptance from midnight & indigo, and SmokeLong Quarterly. These stories are included in my forthcoming collection. Every time I received acceptance for my individual stories I remember thinking I’ve started the journey where Gurages are represented on the pages of English literature. I remember imagining one of the hills that surround Tiya holding a torch, the torch pointing at the town that exists under the hill.

A few weeks after my story was published in midnight & indigo in print, a university friend who used to travel to Tiya with me, who now lives in Maryland, called me one afternoon. She was preparing Ethiopian coffee for her family, the traditional way, that evening. Reading the story, she said, felt like she was climbing all the way back home.

Words on the page take us places, places we have never been, places we might never see, places that exist in the world, places that are pure imaginations—and they also take us home.

On July 30, 2025, I received an email from Lisa Williams, New Poetry & Prose Series editor at University Press of Kentucky. From 300 submissions she has selected my manuscript for publication. My debut story collection titled “The Town Under the Mountains: Stories” is set in Tiya in three time periods and the stories follow Gurage girls and women who fight centuries-old traditions. My book is forthcoming in spring 2027. In July 2025, when I read Lisa’s email, I remember my hands, clutching my phone, I remember standing still for a long time, I remember tears falling from my eyes. My dream of seeing my people and our stories on the pages of English literature was finally here. I remember rereading Lisa’s words, her words warming me, lighting me. And I remember imagining the other hills in Tiya holding their own torches, the torches pointing at the town, their lights shining on the people.

See, look, see us, we exist, we have stories to tell, I imagined them saying.

banchiwosen woldeyesus (she/her) is a black woman, a short fiction, and nonfiction writer. Her work appears on The/tƐmz/Review, SmokeLong Quarterly, and midnight & indigo. Her debut story collection “The Town Under the Mountains: Stories” is forthcoming from the University Press of Kentucky in New Poetry & Prose Series in spring 2027. She publishes essays, stories, and curated reads on This Precious Dark Skin, her newsletter on Substack.