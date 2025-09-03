The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Another writing professor here, and I totally agree that the workshop model is mostly not useful. To me, that’s because you so rarely actually need feedback as you’re writing, and in fact I think the Workshop model creates an addiction to needing feedback. When you’re working on something longer in particular, what you need is the ability to sit with your own thoughts.

That’s actually why I started my craft lab writers groups, where we don’t workshop and focus instead on what I think it actually takes to help (adult) writers write— at all, and also at their best. It’s a lot of craft reading, encouragement, troubleshooting, goal setting, at accountability, and very rare feedback only when helpful.

The trouble, of course, is that you can’t grade encouragement and goal setting, so we wind up where we are in academia with the creative writing workshop model.

"I’ve been praised, which proved useful only in terms of not being eviscerated."

Hear! hear!

B.J. Hunt claims to never have attended a writing workshop, focus group, group therapy, or an orgy.

He says he prefers "as little communism in his creative process as possible." Editors, he says, are very useful creatures, but also make him lazy. "Like having a house cleaner, isn't it? Handy, but why bother picking up after yourself?"

I asked him how he knows if his writing is any good without a workshop.

"If you dont know when your writing is shit, you shouldn't be writing. The real question is whether your story is any good. If you enjoy it, really enjoy it--not just imagine someone else might--you're probably on to something. But don't harbour expectations. That's a mistake. A trap. Expectations are what lure you into a writing workshop in the first place (or an orgy, for that matter). Take some Bisacodyl for your expectations and shit them all out. All of them. Get a job so you can house and feed yourself and your dependants, and then fucking get on with it."

