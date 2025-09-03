Dear Republic,

It’s still Madness Week at The Republic of Letters but it’s also Back To School Week and, accordingly, The Republic of Letters returns to its happy place of railing against writing workshops — with Grant Maierhofer pretty thoroughly tearing apart the practice.

-ROL

WRITING WORKSHOPS ARE FUCKING USELESS

Listen carefully to first criticisms made of your work. Note just what it is about your work that critics don't like — then cultivate it. That's the only part of your work that's individual and... worth keeping.

- Jean Cocteau

I am a writer and professor, with an MFA in creative writing, and I detest the writing workshop. The writing workshop is widely considered to be the best means (at least in America) of forging an existence for writers, young and old, of harvesting the best of their work and sustaining their practice. As both a writer and a professor, and furthermore as a reader, this is something I find simultaneously ridiculous, infuriating, and depressing. In a field, perhaps the only field, quite literally named in the spirit of “creativity,” how is it possible that one mode of instruction, taught most notably at a small school in Iowa, has entirely won the day when it comes to the education of artists? How has the market been so cornered? How have the options become so limited? How have professors become so convinced that this method—in a field, it needs be mentioned, constantly being asked whether it’s something that can even really be taught; and this by writers, readers, professors, deans, parents and everybody else—that this method of instruction is simply the way? Especially when we’ve got mountains—almost all of literature produced ever—of evidence to the contrary?

Gradually, then suddenly, is how I’d put it. Academia is a strange, cold world most often for its practitioners, and legitimizing our work is a difficult, and essential task. I can easily envision the first waves of professors of creative writing, looked down on by literature Ph.D.s and the like, desperate for a method, for something to bolster up the fact that they were getting to live this version of their dream. Co-opting something that they’d probably been instructed by hardly seems offensive, then, and over time this snowball only grows, as job security evaporates, student interest skyrockets, and the money dwindles to its laughable current state for those of us unlucky enough not to have bestsellers, or tenure, or to work at private institutions, though even these are clearly going too.

It isn’t as if all of this is simply wrong, a con, or the result of cowardice. A great deal of it is, certainly, and the number of students interested in pursuing creative writing as a discipline has only highlighted that fact: gone are the anonymous days wherein academics can do what they like without question; instead the internet is rife with blogs, essays, conversations around the MFA, the workshop, and horrible experiences had therein. For a time I was in school with someone who was fascinated with critique videos, wherein MFA candidates in the visual arts often broke down into tears, ripping or carving up their works. Some of these were phony, but enough are real. While thesis defenses in writing programs are almost never shared in this way, the experiences of these writers often are. These accounts indicate a problem: a certainty. These professor-writers are certain of their positions, their approach, and what they can best offer these students. I don’t know where these people get such certainty, but I’ll happily bet ten thousand dollars they will—like any of us—doubt their works-in-progress, ask a spouse for insight, have dark nights of the soul, etc. etc. In other words, they are performing a function they’ve been taught, and the student on the other side of this exchange suffers until it’s their turn to wield a bit of this authority.

I received a BA in English with a focus on writing first, and an MFA at a three-year program afterward, so at this point in my life I’ve taken, and taught, a great deal of writing workshops. I’ve been eviscerated, which proved useful only in terms of spite. I’ve been praised, which proved useful only in terms of not being eviscerated. I’ve been in the middle, and had good conversations with people, wherein I was treated as a fellow writer. This last happened in workshop perhaps 3% of the time. It usually happened outside, after class, or during mandatory TA sessions when the veils of imaginary authority were not present.

I am, I know, not the end-all-be-all litmus test for the efficacy of workshops. It’s why I didn’t write this in undergrad, or even grad school, or even in my first five years of teaching. I am, when it comes to writing, an angry, particular, energized person. I am an obsessive, often to the point of detriment. I accept this, and yet, having weathered these years, and having seen a real necessity for me as a professor to adjust if I’m to best serve my students, I presently feel as compelled in this conviction as ever before. I question myself still, but I’m comfortable in presenting this because of their certainty. The variation in the writing practices of only the writers I know is amply sufficient to state without hesitation that there are differences, that they are necessary, and that each of them, in their way, could be accounted for should any of these writers wish to pursue an academic path for their writing. Some are published, some are not, but every one of them is a writer, and since I believe that writing not only can be taught but is a process of being constantly taught, every one of them could thrive—myself included—in an academic context that wasn’t completely hamstrung by a single method, most of the results of which are destroyed before publication, or written against the workshopping experience because of the simple misery of enduring it

I am not attempting to address the money factor, not really, because I think we are living in a time of such extraordinary disarray as regards money that I can’t possibly speak to every context. I’ll simply say that I am very aware of the money factor, personally and culture-wide, and while I know that it is at a minimum adjacent to these concerns, I’m presently more invested in the question of writers, and the study of writing, and think it serves those ends best to simply acknowledge that we all enter both undergraduate and graduate programs in varying states of stability and need, and though I’m skeptical of any utopian visions, I’m deeply invested in things like the Black Mountain College, and alternatives that might exist to the status quo, so should these thoughts prove implementable or applicable to those conversations, Godspeed and so be it.

I think that workshops represent a pretty fundamental misunderstanding of what ought to be encouraged in the experience and expression of any young artist. They all seem tethered to history with very selective gaps that ignore the solitary plight of so many artists we now recognize as geniuses; they simply ignore what has made literature so vital and so powerful across time, and in my estimation they do so at their peril. Programs are still enjoying the novelty of their existence today—as I said, the numbers of applicants seem just fine, on the uptick even—but unwillingness to adapt and improve will almost certainly begin to strangle off this pink cloud, and reading accounts of bad experiences only hammers this home with vengeance.

Bearing this reality in mind, what are some feasible adjustments that might be made to the workshop model if this kind of discipline is not to become more of an homogenous soup than it already is, dense with justifiable complaint and dissatisfaction? If we can accept that there is a fundamental misunderstanding inherent in the model of sitting a beginning artist in a room of their peers and having their nascent works critiqued in a rote, occasionally praiseful, occasionally scornful, always misguided effort to uphold an arbitrary connection to a school in Iowa, then it would behoove us to look at that misunderstanding to find any clarities. How have writers, before the existence of any writing workshop ever, done what they did? How did Herman Melville write? How did Virginia Woolf? And here it’s important to not simply throw out the whole enterprise, because 1) I like my job, and 2) We exist in a culture already entirely hostile to this pursuit, and academic disciplines make adjustments constantly, so it doesn’t pull any rug of legitimacy out from under us to say we’re adapting, implementing new models, exploring other paths than the one that’s grown stale, and repetitive, and actively harmful in countless circumstances.

What do I do? I am presently adapting. What I’ve tended to do is preface my class with a note that workshopping is technically a requirement where I teach these courses, and thus I will give them demonstrations of the workshop experience, and I will work with them to comment on things in a useful manner in one another’s work, but that the whole of the class will not be tethered to this model. Instead, we do these things, but then I’ll introduce this notion of the literary/arts “salon,” an open environment, wherein we’re all struggling, all trying to figure shit out, and whether we might wish to share something one day, or talk about something we’ve read recently, or simply complain about how impossible it seems to be to get published, these are all treated as the real, useful stuff of writing, because, once they leave school, they are. I did this in a course where everyone tried, over the semester, to write a novella. I wrote one with everybody, based on a set of three possible prompts each week. Everybody attempted 1,000 words per week. Some days we all simply came to class and wrote. Some days we talked about novels we’d all been reading per the class list. Some days we’d circle up and share from our work, but never was it the case that one person found their work being the focus of critique for any prolonged period. This has nothing to do with discomfort. The simple fact is that art is not made by committees. Even in the cases of film, where arguably a group, i.e. a committee, is wielding influence over the whole, there are inevitably voices exerting more influence on the entire process, if not one single voice, and we as audiences are better off for this. This is an undeniable truth when it comes to writing. Writers are people, and thus they can occasionally benefit from social interaction as regards their work. Some of them might thrive on it, and might be highly receptive to critique, and might be able to implement those critiques in ways that endlessly benefit the work. This concoction of human being has yet to cross my path, but I’m sure they exist. For the rest of us, perhaps simply fostering a community where we feel comfortable pursuing our interest is the thing. Perhaps that’s plenty.

I try to follow what Brian Catling saw as his duty as a professor of visual art during his lifetime. Catling's approach as a professor of visual art involved working closely with students as fellow artists, striving only to understand what they most wanted to do, and then seeing his function as guiding them and sharing in the experience of their development, as opposed to functioning as a kind of practitioner-master, shaping the uninitiated per their own sense of this work. He faced artists who might be deeply invested in doing something he didn’t have the first clue about. He was a working artist, a highly successful one, and thus his opinions might flare up in any situation about where he might go with a particular work. That’s well and good, but if he’s actually to serve his students his influence over them is only going to help if he recognizes something in their work that’s resonating with what he does. I’ve been lucky to experience this now and again, and still exchange book recommendations and the like with these students. For the rest of them, I strive to be the person who cheers them on, who offers them guidance about the actual shit you endure when you’re a writer, a person sitting there struggling in your anonymity, dealing with that hopelessness, and ways that they can follow their interests to their benefit, to the improvement of their work, not in the direction I’ve decided is proper for them, but in the direction that might get them to what moved them to write in the first place.

Grant Maierhofer is the author of Peripatet, Traumnovelle, and others. He is the editor of Index Press, and is presently at work on a full-length manuscript for Against Workshop, expanding on everything here.

Leave a comment