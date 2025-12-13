The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sugarpine Press's avatar
Sugarpine Press
16h

“Even so-called AI didn’t herald what was implied or promised. No demon was ever summoned, or if it was, it never answered. Was it transformational? Sure. But for all the spells we cast, it never became more than a looking glass; a synthetic, quicksilver reflection of our own intelligence. Never more than a way for the stupid to gaze into a mirror and see someone much smarter staring back."

Constance Potentia, 2044 - The Dick Lincoln Universe

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Borden's avatar
James Borden
11h

Agree with this entire post. If Substack aspires to be a social media ecosystem and not just a hosting site it will get all the problems of the other social media apps. (I have decided not to look at Notes very much) Also "whatever monster LinkedIn has become" understands my posts enough that I do not even get AI hype posts much less obviously written by AI ones on a regular basis. So it could be possible for individual Substackers to sign up for the "AI-free zone".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture