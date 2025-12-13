Dear Republic,

For the next round of our Substack exchange, H.J. Zhou argues that the platform is in serious trouble if it can’t solve the AI problem.

-ROL

YES, SUBSTACK IS NOW A SLOP MACHINE

We often forget the power of a platform in shaping and promoting behaviour.

Personal motivation will always bring generations of writers towards the pen, but the context of our times directs what and how we write en masse. The turmoil of the Warring States produced many of ancient China’s best philosophers and strategists. Similarly, the writings of Enlightenment thinkers profoundly shaped, and continue to influence, western ideology and development. So what is our current legacy? What is the context in which today’s writers communicate with their world?

The technological hub of the infinite scroll has produced a reign of naked emperors with their magnificent, AI-generated clothes.

Substack—and most social tech platforms—optimize for a set of metrics around attention. There’s an implicit assumption that attention is a proxy for quality (as we give attention to high value content), and if not quality, then at least revenue (as engagement drives platform session and session length, which in turn drive revenue-generating activities like ad impressions).

But we’ve already seen this play: once people figure out that attention is the highest order metric, it’s only sensical to skip all the fluff like “deep research” and “creative toil.” Why pour weeks into a single article when ChatGPT can generate engagement-optimal Notes with half a thought? Look—I’m a firm believer that AI can be a powerful tool for creation, and that engagement-hooks in service of a thoughtful article is a fine tactic. It’s like the occasional sheer top: Risqué! Bold! But if we all maximize for head turns down a busy street, soon we’d be wearing nothing at all.

The opportunistic sides of us intuitively grasp the power of that initial click. Just like how it’s Game Theory Optimal for women to leverage their looks at the height of their physical attractiveness, it’s GTO to clickbait/ragebait into an otherwise nuanced essay. In fact, it’s Game Theory Detrimental (I made that up) to not gun for visibility when other people are. No matter how much we may hate the game, the game has shaped us.

Yes, Substack has created an economic engine for writing, but it’s done so simply by fitting the existing, well-proven attention-based model on top of the industry of writing. Substack is an optimization of today’s revenue drivers, not a cultural shift. From a business perspective, I find it hard to argue against Substack’s decisions. This platform has created a network in which writers can exchange ideas, build an audience, and create a living. It has simplified distribution, designed an elegant interface for browsing, and it continually makes investments into exploratory areas (e.g. text to voice). I don’t want to downplay the impact Substack has made for many writers and readers!

But if Substack wants to not only survive but thrive, I believe it must turn its long-term focus away from an attention-first economy. The main reason is that the moat for writing platforms is, surprisingly, lower than that of other social platforms and becoming lower still. Readers often build loyalty towards writers first and platform second. Writers also own their subscriber base—so long as they have a list of emails, a writer can take their entire audience and move it elsewhere. With blogging platforms integrating AI into their site creation flows, it’s becoming easier than ever to quickly spin up your own (unique!) slice of the internet. Our immersion in algorithmically-driven platforms has temporarily numbed us to the possibilities of the internet, but ironically, new community apps and vibe coding is shaking things up. A number of writers with strong communities have transitioned off—just as Substack is fielding a river of slop writers migrating from other platforms. If Substack crosses a critical threshold where there are more naked emperors than there are just rulers, the kingdom will start emptying out.

We’re already seeing a rising rejection of attention economies—e.g. Gen Z and Alpha chatting on closed Discord communities rather than public social interfaces, video viewers immediately tuning out once a whiff of an ad floats in, and all of us making fun of whatever monster LinkedIn has become. And writers! We writers are a prickly bunch: sensitive to intellectual dishonesty and desensitized to rejection. It’s not a far stretch to imagine our community turning away from engagement-forward features like Notes, deciding that we’d rather climb the slow and painful hill of building a community ourselves than to dress up as a clown for the algorithm.

We can debate back and forth on whether Substack has a civic duty towards quality writing, but there’s general agreement that a public forum of thought and debate is a net benefit for society. Substack is the closest we’ve gotten to an online agora in a long time, and I’d like for it to continue to be so. I want to see Substack take a principled stand: no, attention is not the end-all-be-all. No, we’re not in the business of creating more little emperors. And yes, we prioritize the craft of writing.

So what might that look like? First, give me a button that says “AI slop, no likey.” I know there’s Hide and Block options—that’s not enough. I specifically want a button that indicates I’ve had enough of compulsive parallelism. Second, if someone gets more AI slop votes than they do positive engagement, Substack should round them into an algorithm where they only get to post to and read other AI sloppers, aka. the Tenth Circle of Hell. League of Legends famously does this when someone gets reported one too many times; why can’t we?

I’m half joking. I’m sure there are better—and more ethical—ways of promoting non-slop content. I bring up these ideas to make a point that platforms have tremendous power in shaping the behaviour of their users. Nobody actually wants to be posting content for the sake of posting. If the platform makes it such that cheap attention is no longer GTO, then behaviour will quickly follow.

To close, I wanted to touch on our personal motivations and responsibilities for writing in an attention economy. I don’t necessarily blame AI sloppers. Do I believe they are producing subpar writing with little care for the purposes of visibility? Yes. Do I condemn them for playing the game? No. However, there will always be a market for thoughtful, moving writing, and I strongly believe in doing what I can to enlarge that portion of the market and reduce the impact of pure attention-grabbing. I know I am just one of many on this platform who believe in the same mission. With persistent nudges, we can move everybody in the same direction.

H.J. Zhou writes Before the Page Turns, a Substack on introversion, work, and small bits of joy. And including sarcastic comics.