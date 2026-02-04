Dear Republic,

Following up Barry Lam in our public philosophy series is Bentham's Bulldog author Matthew Adelstein, former partisan of the continental versus analytical philosophy debate, making the case that a little philosophy is better than none at all.

- ROL

YOUTUBE PHILOSOPHY IS GOOD, ACTUALLY

There’s an old joke about two men running from a bear. The first says to the second “do you really think you can outrun a bear.” The second replies “I don’t need to outrun a bear—I just need to outrun you!”

This is how I feel about public philosophy.

For public philosophy to be a good thing, it doesn’t have to beat non-public philosophy. YouTube philosophy need not be any better than philosophy in the classroom. You don’t have to think that it’s better to watch videos by Alex O’Connor than to read papers by Derek Parfit. Instead, public philosophy only needs to be better than the incoherent mess of random philosophical views had by most members of the public for it to be valuable.

One who asks about the viability of public philosophy is wondering about something very different from one who asks about the viability of, say, space travel. There’s no debate to be had about whether public philosophy can exist. The only dispute concerns its quality.

Its quality is, to be sure, mixed. Many people speak publicly about philosophy and make embarrassing errors routinely. I recall once coming across a video—originally produced on TikTok (a bad sign)—in which someone summarized Gettier’s contribution to philosophy as arguing that knowledge could be had by accident. This was a funny error in light of the fact that Gettier’s paper was three pages long and argued precisely the opposite. This would be like summarizing Einstein’s scientific contributions as “proving that motion is absolute, not relative,” or Oppenheimer’s main impact on the world as “finally preventing the nuclear bomb from ever being built.”

Similarly, YouTube is dominated by pretentious analysis of the ideas of the existentialists. There is endless discussion of questions like whether life has meaning, even though it is not especially clear what that question means, and the question likely dissolves when one ceases to be conceptually confused. I am not a fan of continental philosophy, but even if I was, I would not be a fan of much of how it is represented in popular culture—where arguments take a backseat to vacuous posturing.

So I would certainly not defend all public philosophy. Undeniably, a lot of it is crap. But that is to be expected. A lot of most things is crap.

Despite having a lot of nonsense, a reasonably large amount of public philosophy is quite good. Popular blogs discuss philosophy in a serious and sophisticated way. Michael Huemer’s blog is read by thousands of people, and he routinely discusses ideas originally published in philosophy papers, containing serious and sophisticated arguments. While the writing is less formal than that of published papers, the quality is not substantially different.

Richard Yetter Chappell is similarly an academic philosopher with a popular blog of very high quality. And one could give many more examples of high-quality public philosophizing: Jared Henderson, Scott Alexander, Daniel Greco, Daniel Munoz, Will MacAskill, and one that surely outshines the others…no, modesty prevents me from naming it.

Philosophy has a crucial feature that gives public philosophy both advantages and disadvantages relative to public versions of other fields. If you do not know what you are talking about, it is difficult to think you are doing very advanced math. While there are a small number of cranks who think they’ve discovered the theory of everything, one’s mathematical ineptitude is generally apparent both to themselves and anyone else with mathematical acumen.

Philosophy is not that way. It is mostly just about giving reasons in favor of things. There are rarely sophisticated formalisms or the sorts of discoveries that are obvious works of genius. It is hard for people without much philosophical training to distinguish between the quality of good philosophy and bad philosophy. For this reason, good philosophy is easier to communicate than good math. It is not very difficult to read the blog of most professional philosophers trying to do public philosophy. Good luck reading the blog of mathematician Terence Tao.

So if you’re a non-philosopher, you’ll probably be able to take in some high-level philosophical ideas far more easily than high-level ideas in lots of other academic fields. But this also means that it is a lot easier for the philosophically inept to say nonsense without anyone being aware that they are doing philosophy very badly. If you’re skeptical, see the aforementioned Gettier-gate.

Public philosophy has already had a fairly enormous impact. I first heard the arguments for ethical veganism when, in high school, I watched Alex O’Connor’s YouTube channel. I went vegan shortly thereafter. Public philosophers started the effective altruism movement which brought billions of dollars to effective charities and has saved around 50,000 lives a year since its inception. Peter Singer by doing public philosophy kickstarted the animal rights movement which has improved conditions for countless animals.

If philosophical ideas remain within academia, they never reach the broader public. There are few enough academics that the primary impact that philosophy can have is by reaching the broader public, rather than merely convincing its practitioners. For this reason, if philosophy is to be impactful at all, it must be public.

There is another serious advantage of public philosophy. The more philosophers are public-facing, the greater incentive there is to work on important topics. Currently, philosophers spend enormous amounts of time writing about relatively unimportant questions. Lifetimes have been spent arguing about the precise set of necessary and sufficient conditions for some belief to count as knowledge and whether Hume was a naturalist or a skeptic.

Many of these topics are interesting but unimportant (I say this as someone who has spent an unhealthy amount of time thinking about whether, if a coin gets flipped that creates one person if heads and ten people if tails, upon being created by the coinflip you should think tails is ten times likelier than heads). Philosophers think about them because the answers aren’t obvious and they give rise to interesting debates. But they are not, generally, very important. If there were twice as many people thinking about whether disjunctivism about perception was true, it isn’t clear that the world would be any better.

This is not to say that in-depth analysis of abstruse and technical debates has no value. Often insights from one domain surprisingly generalize to other domains. Technical reasoning about set theory was crucial for the development of the modern computer. Those woolly-headed idealists thinking about Democracy in the days before its existence ended up being among history’s most important thinkers. It is only to say that philosophy has a problem with getting too tied up in niche sub-specialization that often leads philosophers to neglect the important questions.

Public philosophy is an important corrective. The public isn’t very interested in reading 50 million articles about the minutiae of anthropic reasoning (as I’ve learned the hard way). It’s not that they won’t tolerate discussions of important topics (one of my more popular articles was about a pretty technical area of philosophy of science). But you get rewarded, when doing public philosophy, for talking about things that are important, interesting, and variable.

This can obviously go too far. Lots of questions are important but not very interesting to the public. Still, if philosophy has a problem with being too niche and technical—getting nerd-sniped too much by unimportant subjects—then making philosophy more public seems like it would improve its quality. Public-facing philosophers generally discuss important subjects, but they do it in a way that’s rigorous.

And there are a range of important topics that are both interesting to the public and crucial to get right. These include:

Whatever one thinks about these topics, it seems hard to deny that they are important. Major decisions will turn on the answers to these questions. It would be alarming if the world goes in blind, without thinking them through carefully. For this reason, public philosophy is hugely important.

Among those who oppose public philosophy, it should be noted that there is one kind that they generally support. They generally are quite in favor of people taking philosophy classes in university. This is relevantly like other kinds of public philosophy. Many of the people taking it will not take in the ideas at any high-level. Many of them will never take another philosophy class and are just trying to meet the annoying humanities requirement that the powers that be require them to meet before getting an engineering degree.

And yet we recognize that the exercise is valuable because getting people thinking more rigorously—even if only slightly—about important questions is valuable. But that very same feature is present in other kinds of public philosophy. If philosophy really matters, we should want its insights shared to anyone who is interested, rather than just those who attend universities and happen to take a philosophy class.

Matthew Adelstein is a graduate in philosophy from the University of Michigan, who know works as a visiting scholar for Forethought.