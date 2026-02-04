The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Tim McGrath
10h

Yes, but...

Yes, but there are a lot of cranks who inhabit the most abstruse corners of math and physics. Some of these guys--and they're almost always men--will send a 200-page paper to Terence Tao or Edward Witten in the belief that they have made a made a major breakthrough. Impossible to follow, these papers are dense with technical terms and mathematical symbols.

Rigor, however, can sometimes evade even the most rigorous thinker. It is not unusual, for example, for a respected mathematician to believe that, after years of effort, he has solved some famous hypothesis or conjecture. He then will write up his ideas and submit the paper for peer review. If reviewers spot a flaw in his proof, the author may refuse to accept the fact that he is wrong.

"The first principle," Richard Feynman said, "is not to fool yourself and you are the easiest person to fool."

Gabriel
10h

It might seem very tactless to discuss the wellbeing of shrimps while people are starving..

How can anyone take a moral philosopher seriously if they pay attention to what appears to be such a luxury problem.

Even if it reveals something important.

It's a risk.

As it seems really tactless to even discuss it.

Yes, I know, philosophers are people. And as humans they need to be able to not only focus on depressing problems. They need to sometimes explore other potential problems.

But I still don't think it's a good idea for a moral philosopher to focus too much on shrimp problems, unless they don't want to undermine the ability of the general public to take their philosophy seriously.

And I think there is a possible ethical problem of attention.

Philosophy is supposed to be love of wisdom.

Wisdom in part is what we pay attention to.

If you are a bran surgeon but chose to count grains of sand on a beach instead. You are not using your life wisely.

If you are a philosopher.

And choose to pay attention to the lives of shrimps.

You take the risk of being looked upon by the public as an idiot.

Or someone sitting in an ivory tower, completely out of touch with reality.

As such you may end up hurting the cause of philosophy to be recognized as an important endeavour to purse.

Just please.

I may not be the right person to speak of tactlessness.

I will just bring it up.

If you believe that it's meaningful for a philosopher to talk about the lives of shrimps.

Then it seems something somewhere has gone wrong with the social philosophy sphere.

And it needs to go back into thinking about meaning and get its priorities right.

