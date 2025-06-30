The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mills Baker's avatar
Mills Baker
Jun 30

I think a lot about Voltaire in this context: whether his Pangloss was a failure of satire, to have so bungled the involved themes as to have displaced them; it's probably a ludicrous standard, but I don't think satire should actually obscure truths (or persons), and if it does so, it seems lower, closer to humor predicated on slander. But whatever: Voltaire is fine, I'm sure, I just resent what he's done to Leibniz's reputation. Leibniz was, in my view, correct about theodicy. Only a willful misrepresentation suggests that means he thought catastrophes were "good."

Outstanding interview with one of my absolute favorites!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joseph Stitt's avatar
Joseph Stitt
Jun 30

I almost didn't read this because my interest in psychedelics is not high, but it's a fantastic interview. QR codes in hell, so many good words and so much clarity about Leibniz, death as master satirist--wonderful stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture