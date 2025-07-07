The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gordon Strause's avatar
Gordon Strause
Jul 7

I still don't really get this "my beloved would have to be above me and not my equal.”

Or, I should say, I get that this may be what Marilyn needs to feel for her to be sexually attracted to someone, but I dont think it's universal in the way that she seems to think it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kabir Altaf's avatar
Kabir Altaf
Jul 8

I find most of this interview very weird so I'm not going to get into it.

But on the point about Kate's last speech in "Shrew": one very typical interpretation is that she is saying it sarcastically. That she has figured out how to play Petruchio for her own purposes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture