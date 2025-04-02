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Stephen Akey
Apr 2, 2025

You used to have to climb over the chainlink fence. I once ripped my pants doing so! However, there has been for some years a sizable rip in the fence, used by hikers taking the same route from the train station. Look for a rectangular field with few or no gravestones, and above a low retaining wall, you'll see the rip in the fence. Step on through.

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Stephen Akey
Apr 2, 2025

Thank you for the great tip. I will definitely read the story. It sounds exactly like the overlooked gem I had been looking for.

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