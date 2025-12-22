The Republic of Letters

Matt Garland
8h

Finally someone writing in this series who has a decent grasp on English Romanticism! Now we need a new article that has a more historical take: industry, empire, revolution, etc., and does explicitly what this article does only implicitly--take the argument to the present. What about revolution? Industry? Progress? Individualism? Morality? All painfully relevant, and it's totally unclear what aesthetic program might result from these considerations. (And as long as I am jonesing for needed articles--what about one on comparative Romanticisms? Germany v. America v. England v. France v. Germany? I think that in America poets are still spinning their wheels in the post-Ashbery age, stuck in a kind of purely formal Romanticism that is both nonsensical and subjective, but what about other countries or schools? And what happened to Germany, still heady idealists?)

The Hidden Facts
8h

I think your analysis would benefit from considering one of the great German Romantic poets and polymaths, who wrote under the pen name Novalis. His take on The Romantic was published the same year Wordsworth published Tintern Abbey, that is, 1798.

‘Romanticizing is nothing other than a qualitative raising into higher power…. By giving a higher meaning to the ordinary, a mysterious appearance to the ordinary, the dignity of the unacquainted to that of which we are acquainted, the mere appearance of infinity to finite, I romanticize them.’”

