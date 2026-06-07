Describe your imagination. Like if you daydream or your mind wanders or whatever, let us know what the shape of that is for you. Write in to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Imagination” in the subject line. Deadline is June 21. Selected pieces receive $50.

Describe a book you wrote or a significant project you worked on. We’re not really set up to run full manuscripts but we want to hear about what a full-length, life-consuming project was like for you. Tell us what it was about, how you got the idea, how working on it changed you, etc. This isn’t a pitch or summary, more of a memoir. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Project” in the subject line. Deadline is July 5. Selected pieces receive $50.