The Wishlist
Keeping Track of Ongoing Contests
Describe your imagination. Like if you daydream or your mind wanders or whatever, let us know what the shape of that is for you. Write in to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Imagination” in the subject line. Deadline is June 21. Selected pieces receive $50.
Describe a book you wrote or a significant project you worked on. We’re not really set up to run full manuscripts but we want to hear about what a full-length, life-consuming project was like for you. Tell us what it was about, how you got the idea, how working on it changed you, etc. This isn’t a pitch or summary, more of a memoir. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Project” in the subject line. Deadline is July 5. Selected pieces receive $50.
“Who is the funniest …?” Write on your nominee for the funniest figure in a given discipline. Past pieces have included the funniest philosopher and funniest poet. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Funniest” in the subject line. Deadline n/a. Selected pieces receive $25.