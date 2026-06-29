Dear Republic,

It’s been Imagination Week at The Republic of Letters. What a strange and wild bunch you are!

One more week to send in pieces for the popular “Project” prompt. Write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Project” in the subject line.

-ROL

THIS WEEK AT ROL

Kim Zarins, “A Room Without a View”

A fun fact about Kim Zarins is that she actually has no imagination at all! In some publications, that might disqualify her from Imagination Week, but here that prompts a really interesting excursion on how imagination works, on how the inability to visualize, “aphantasia,” does not inhibit a very rich imaginative inner landscape.

The Literarian Gazette, “Raise High the Banner for Literary Standards!”

It’s Imagination Week, but we wouldn’t be ROL really, would we?, if we didn’t have a piece bashing the publishing industry. Our Brutha-in-Arms The Literarian Gazette aka Tyson Duffy has a barnburner of a piece moving the discussion about the AI literary magazine scandals beyond gossip and back to the publishing industry, which, as with most things, deserves the blame.

A. A. Kostas, “A. A. Kostas Hears Voices”

Kim Zarins’ piece on imagination focused on the visual. A. A. Kostas’ turns on the auditory in this personally revealing piece on how Kostas actually writes and how he actually takes his law school exams. Oh, and by the way, the song ‘Ebony and Ivory’ is really astonishingly bad. What did happen to Paul McCartney post-Beatles?

W. G. Lloyd, “My Autogyn Imagination”

So we’ve covered the visual and auditory, let’s also cover the core imaginative category of cross-dressing, as W. G. Lloyd does in this deeply lyrical piece.

WEEKEND LINKS